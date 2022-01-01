Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Sandwiches

Hometown Classic Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

1002 E Main St

Greenfield, IN 46140

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bread Sticks
16" Create Your Own
14" Create Your Own

Hometown Classic Pizza

7" Deluxe

$11.33

Includes Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion and Green Peppers

7" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.57

Includes a Ranch base with Chicken, Onion and Bacon

7" Chicken Bacon Alfredo

$9.57

Includes an Alfredo Base, with Chicken, Onion and Bacon

7" Original BBQ

$8.69

Includes BBQ base with Ground Beef and Onion

7" BBQ Chicken

$7.81

Includes BBQ base and Chicken

7" Hawaiian Classic

$8.69

Includes Pizza Sauce base, Ham and Pineapple

7" All Veggie Classic

$11.33

Includes Onion, Black Olive, Banana Pepper, Green Pepper, and Mushroom

7" All Meat Classic

$11.33

Includes Sausage, Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Ham and Bacon

7" Hometown Classic

$12.21

Includes Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Mushroom, Onion, Bacon, and BBQ SWIRL ON TOP!!!

7" Buffalo Chicken

$9.57

Includes Blue Cheese OR Ranch. Hot OR Mild, with Chicken, Onion, and Bacon

10" Deluxe

$16.17

Includes Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion and Green Peppers

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.97

Includes a Ranch base with Chicken, Onion and Bacon

10" Chicken Bacon Alfredo

$13.97

Includes an Alfredo Base, with Chicken, Onion and Bacon

10" Original BBQ

$12.87

Includes BBQ base with Ground Beef and Onion

10" BBQ Chicken

$11.77

Includes BBQ base and Chicken

10" Hawaiian Classic

$12.87

Includes Pizza Sauce base, Ham and Pineapple

10" All Veggie Classic

$16.17

Includes Onion, Black Olive, Banana Pepper, Green Pepper, and Mushroom

10" All Meat Classic

$16.17

Includes Sausage, Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Ham and Bacon

10" Hometown Classic

$17.27

Includes Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Mushroom, Onion, Bacon, and BBQ SWIRL ON TOP!!!

10" Buffalo Chicken

$13.97

Includes Blue Cheese OR Ranch. Hot OR Mild, with Chicken, Onion, and Bacon

14" Deluxe

$22.99

Includes Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion and Green Peppers

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.69

Includes a Ranch base with Chicken, Onion and Bacon

14" Chicken Bacon Alfredo

$19.69

Includes an Alfredo Base, with Chicken, Onion and Bacon

14" Original BBQ

$18.04

Includes BBQ base with Ground Beef and Onion

14" BBQ Chicken

$16.39

Includes BBQ base and Chicken

14" Hawaiian Classic

$18.04

Includes Pizza Sauce base, Ham and Pineapple

14" All Veggie Classic

$22.99

Includes Onion, Black Olive, Banana Pepper, Green Pepper, and Mushroom

14" All Meat Classic

$22.99

Includes Sausage, Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Ham and Bacon

14" Hometown Classic

$24.64

Includes Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Mushroom, Onion, Bacon, and BBQ SWIRL ON TOP!!!

14" Buffalo Chicken

$19.69

Includes Blue Cheese OR Ranch. Hot OR Mild, with Chicken, Onion, and Bacon

16" Deluxe

$27.23

Includes Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion and Green Peppers

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$23.38

Includes a Ranch base with Chicken, Onion and Bacon

16" Chicken Bacon Alfredo

$23.38

Includes an Alfredo Base, with Chicken, Onion and Bacon

16" Original BBQ

$21.45

Includes BBQ base with Ground Beef and Onion

16" BBQ Chicken

$19.53

Includes BBQ base and Chicken

16" Hawaiian Classic

$21.45

Includes Pizza Sauce base, Ham and Pineapple

16" All Veggie Classic

$27.23

Includes Onion, Black Olive, Banana Pepper, Green Pepper, and Mushroom

16" All Meat Classic

$27.23

Includes Sausage, Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Ham and Bacon

16" Hometown Classic

$29.15

Includes Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Mushroom, Onion, Bacon, and BBQ SWIRL ON TOP!!!

16" Buffalo Chicken

$23.38

Includes Blue Cheese OR Ranch. Hot OR Mild, with Chicken, Onion, and Bacon

10" Deluxe Gluten Free

$19.64

Includes Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion and Green Peppers * intended for those items eliminating gluten for dietary reasons or gluten sensitivity, and NOT for those with an allergy due to possible cross contamination.

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch Gluten Free

$17.33

Includes a Ranch base with Chicken, Onion and Bacon * intended for those items eliminating gluten for dietary reasons or gluten sensitivity, and NOT for those with an allergy due to possible cross contamination.

10" Chicken Bacon Alfredo Gluten Free

$17.33

Includes an Alfredo Base, with Chicken, Onion and Bacon * intended for those items eliminating gluten for dietary reasons or gluten sensitivity, and NOT for those with an allergy due to possible cross contamination.

10" Original BBQ Gluten Free

$16.17

Includes BBQ base with Ground Beef and Onion * intended for those items eliminating gluten for dietary reasons or gluten sensitivity, and NOT for those with an allergy due to possible cross contamination.

10" BBQ Chicken Gluten

$15.02

Includes BBQ base and Chicken * intended for those items eliminating gluten for dietary reasons or gluten sensitivity, and NOT for those with an allergy due to possible cross contamination.

10" Hawaiian Classic Gluten Free

$16.17

Includes Pizza Sauce base, Ham and Pineapple * intended for those items eliminating gluten for dietary reasons or gluten sensitivity, and NOT for those with an allergy due to possible cross contamination.

10" All Veggie Classic Gluten Free

$19.64

Includes Onion, Black Olive, Banana Pepper, Green Pepper, and Mushroom * intended for those items eliminating gluten for dietary reasons or gluten sensitivity, and NOT for those with an allergy due to possible cross contamination.

10" All Meat Classic Gluten Free

$19.64

Includes Sausage, Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Ham and Bacon * intended for those items eliminating gluten for dietary reasons or gluten sensitivity, and NOT for those with an allergy due to possible cross contamination.

10" Hometown Classic Gluten Free

$20.79

Includes Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Mushroom, Onion, Bacon, and BBQ SWIRL ON TOP!!! * intended for those items eliminating gluten for dietary reasons or gluten sensitivity, and NOT for those with an allergy due to possible cross contamination.

10" Buffalo Chicken Gluten Free

$17.33

Includes Blue Cheese OR Ranch. Hot OR Mild, with Chicken, Onion, and Bacon * intended for those items eliminating gluten for dietary reasons or gluten sensitivity, and NOT for those with an allergy due to possible cross contamination.

10" Deluxe Cauliflower

$19.64

Includes Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion and Green Peppers

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch Cauliflower

$17.33

Includes a Ranch base with Chicken, Onion and Bacon

10" Chicken Bacon Alfredo Cauliflower

$17.33

Includes an Alfredo Base, with Chicken, Onion and Bacon

10" Original BBQ Cauliflower

$16.17

Includes BBQ base with Ground Beef and Onion

10" BBQ Chicken Cauliflower

$15.02

Includes BBQ base and Chicken

10" Hawaiian Classic Cauliflower

$16.17

Includes Pizza Sauce base, Ham and Pineapple

10" All Veggie Classic Cauliflower

$19.64

Includes Onion, Black Olive, Banana Pepper, Green Pepper, and Mushroom

10" All Meat Classic Cauliflower

$19.64

Includes Sausage, Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Ham and Bacon

10" Hometown Classic Cauliflower

$20.79

Includes Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Mushroom, Onion, Bacon, and BBQ SWIRL ON TOP!!!

10" Buffalo Chicken Cauliflower

$17.33

Includes Blue Cheese OR Ranch. Hot OR Mild, with Chicken, Onion, and Bacon

7" Create Your Own

$6.93

10" Create Your Own

$10.67

14" Create Your Own

$14.74

16" Create Your Own

$17.60

Gluten Free Create Your Own

$13.86

* intended for those items eliminating gluten for dietary reasons or gluten sensitivity, and NOT for those with an allergy due to possible cross contamination.

Cauliflower Crust Create Your Own

$13.86

Create Your Own Pizza

7" Create Your Own

$6.93

10" Create Your Own

$10.67

14" Create Your Own

$14.74

16" Create Your Own

$17.60

Gluten Free Create Your Own

$13.86

* intended for those items eliminating gluten for dietary reasons or gluten sensitivity, and NOT for those with an allergy due to possible cross contamination.

Cauliflower Crust Create Your Own

$13.86

Oven Baked Subs

Italian Roast Beef Sub

$6.97

Includes Roast Beef, Italian Dressing, Cheese and Au Jus

Roast Beef & Cheddar Sub

$6.97

Includes Roast Beef, Cheddar Cheese Sauce, and Au Jus

Toasted Ham & Cheese Sub

$6.97

Includes Ham and Cheese

CB Ranch Sub

$6.97

Includes Chicken, Cheese, Bacon, Onion and Ranch

CB Alfredo Sub

$6.97

Includes Chicken, Cheese, Onion, Bacon and Alfredo

Italian Sub

$6.97

Includes Sausage, Pepperoni, Banana Peppers, Onion, Cheese, and Italian Dressing

BBQ Chicken Sub

$6.97

Includes Chicken, Cheese and BBQ Sauce

All Meat Classic Sub

$6.97

Includes Sausage, Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Ham, Bacon, Cheese and Pizza Sauce

Stromboli Sub

$6.97

Includes Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion, Cheese, and Pizza Sauce

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$6.97

Includes Chicken, Cheese, Onion, Bacon, Hot or Mild with Blue Cheese or Ranch

Teriyaki Chicken Sub

$6.97

Includes Chicken, Cheese, and Teriyaki Sauce

Chicken Parm Sub

$6.97

All Veggie Sub

$6.97

Pasta

Baked Spaghetti

$10.40

Mozzarella baked on top with 2 pieces of garlic bread.

Baked Fettuccini Alfredo

$11.55

Mozzarella baked on top with 2 pieces of garlic bread.

Chicken Parm Spaghetti

$10.40

Salads

Signature Salad

$9.24

Includes Salad Mix, Chicken, Ham, Bacon, Banana Peppers, Onion, Black Olives, Cheese, Croutons, Parm, and Choice of Dressing

Side Salad

$3.74

Includes Salad Mix, Croutons, Parm, tomato, and Choice of Dressing

BLT Chicken Salad

$9.24

Wings

Wings (6)

$6.93

Deep Fried to perfection with your choice of Wing Sauce

Wings (12)

$11.55

Deep Fried to perfection with your choice of Wing Sauce

Wings (18)

$16.17

Deep Fried to perfection with your choice of Wing Sauce

Wings (24)

$20.79

Deep Fried to perfection with your choice of Wing Sauce

Boneless Wings 8oz

$8.69

Sides

Fries

$3.47

Cheddar Bacon Fries

$5.78

French Fries topped with Cheddar Cheese Sauce and Crispy Bacon!!!

Bread Sticks

$4.62

Cheese Bread

$5.78

Toasted Ravioli

$6.93

Fried Pickles

$5.93

Fried Mushrooms

$6.93

Fried Mac N Cheese Jalapeno Cubes

$6.93

Fried Buffalo Chicken Ravioli

$6.93

Onion Rings

$5.93

6 Mozzarella Sticks

$6.93

Side Blue Cheese

$1.00

Side of Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Side of Pizza Sauce

$1.00

Side Ranch

$1.00

Desserts

Cookie Brownie

$6.93

Cookie Brownie Sundae

$9.93

Ice Cream

$4.07

Choc Chunk Cookie

$2.50

Cannoli

$3.47

Sauces

Garlic butter

$1.00

Pizza sauce

$1.00

Cheese

$1.00

Alfredo

$1.00

Ketchup

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Blue cheese

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

2L (on-line Pickup or Delivery)

2L Pepsi

$3.15

2L Diet Pepsi

$3.15

2L Mt Dew

$3.15

2L Diet Mt Dew

$3.47

ICE - "Sonic Style" Nugget Ice by the 10 LB Bag

Ice

$2.25

Oven Baked Subs & FREE Fry Special

Italian Roast Beef Sub

$6.67

Includes Roast Beef, Italian Dressing, Cheese and Au Jus

Roast Beef & Cheddar Sub

$6.67

Includes Roast Beef, Cheddar Sauce, and and Au Jus

Toasted Ham & Cheese Sub

$6.67

Includes Ham and Cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$6.67

Includes Chicken, Cheese, Bacon, Onion and Ranch

Chicken Alfredo Sub

$6.67

Includes Chicken, Cheese, Bacon, Onion and Alfredo

Italian Sub Sub

$6.67

Includes Sausage, Pepperoni, Banana Peppers, Green Peppers, Onion, Cheese and Italian Dressing

BBQ Chicken Sub

$6.67

Includes Chicken, Cheese and BBQ Sauce

All Meat Classic Sub

$6.67

Includes Sausage, Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Ham, Bacon, Cheese, and Pizza Sauce

Sweet & Sour Chicken Sub

$6.67

Includes Chicken, Cheese and Sweet and Sour Sauce

Stromboli Sub

$6.67

Includes Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion, Cheese and Pizza Sauce

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$6.67

Includes Chicken, Cheese, Onion, Bacon, Hot or Mild with Blue Cheese or Ranch

General Tso's Chicken Sub

$6.67

Includes Chicken, Cheese and General Tso's Sauce

Teriyaki Chicken Sub

$6.67

Includes Chicken, Cheese and Teriyaki Sauce

Chicken Parm Sub

$6.97

14" All Veggie Classic

$22.99

Includes Onion, Black Olive, Banana Pepper, Green Pepper, and Mushroom

All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our pizza's are loaded edge to edge with the finest ingredients! For food, beer, games, music and family fun come in and dine with us! Thank you for supporting a locally owned business.

Website

Location

1002 E Main St, Greenfield, IN 46140

Directions

Gallery
Hometown Classic Pizza image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Denver's Pizza and Brews
orange starNo Reviews
110 E Broadway Fortville, IN 46040
View restaurantnext
Cortona's Italian Cuisine & Wine Bar
orange star4.6 • 1,114
209 S Main St Fortville, IN 46040
View restaurantnext
Graham's Pizza
orange star3.5 • 67
11733 Pendleton Pike Indianapolis, IN 46236
View restaurantnext
Prodigy Burger Bar
orange starNo Reviews
10158 Brooks School Road Fishers, IN 46037
View restaurantnext
Catello’s Mozzarella Bar
orange star4.6 • 227
103 E State St Pendleton, IN 46064
View restaurantnext
AJ's Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
9755 Fall Creek Road Indianapolis, IN 46256
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Greenfield

The Mug - Greenfield
orange star4.5 • 1,854
117 Apple Street Greenfield, IN 46140
View restaurantnext
Griggsby's Station
orange star4.3 • 485
101 W Main St Greenfield, IN 46140
View restaurantnext
Hitherto Coffee & Gaming Parlour
orange star4.9 • 279
1558 n State St Greenfield, IN 46140
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Greenfield
Fortville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Fishers
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Indianapolis
review star
Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
Carmel
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Anderson
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Greenwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Noblesville
review star
Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)
Westfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston