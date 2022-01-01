- Home
Hometown Classic Pizza
No reviews yet
1002 E Main St
Greenfield, IN 46140
1002 E Main St
Greenfield, IN 46140
Hometown Classic Pizza
7" Deluxe
Includes Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion and Green Peppers
7" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Includes a Ranch base with Chicken, Onion and Bacon
7" Chicken Bacon Alfredo
Includes an Alfredo Base, with Chicken, Onion and Bacon
7" Original BBQ
Includes BBQ base with Ground Beef and Onion
7" BBQ Chicken
Includes BBQ base and Chicken
7" Hawaiian Classic
Includes Pizza Sauce base, Ham and Pineapple
7" All Veggie Classic
Includes Onion, Black Olive, Banana Pepper, Green Pepper, and Mushroom
7" All Meat Classic
Includes Sausage, Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Ham and Bacon
7" Hometown Classic
Includes Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Mushroom, Onion, Bacon, and BBQ SWIRL ON TOP!!!
7" Buffalo Chicken
Includes Blue Cheese OR Ranch. Hot OR Mild, with Chicken, Onion, and Bacon
10" Deluxe
Includes Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion and Green Peppers
10" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Includes a Ranch base with Chicken, Onion and Bacon
10" Chicken Bacon Alfredo
Includes an Alfredo Base, with Chicken, Onion and Bacon
10" Original BBQ
Includes BBQ base with Ground Beef and Onion
10" BBQ Chicken
Includes BBQ base and Chicken
10" Hawaiian Classic
Includes Pizza Sauce base, Ham and Pineapple
10" All Veggie Classic
Includes Onion, Black Olive, Banana Pepper, Green Pepper, and Mushroom
10" All Meat Classic
Includes Sausage, Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Ham and Bacon
10" Hometown Classic
Includes Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Mushroom, Onion, Bacon, and BBQ SWIRL ON TOP!!!
10" Buffalo Chicken
Includes Blue Cheese OR Ranch. Hot OR Mild, with Chicken, Onion, and Bacon
14" Deluxe
Includes Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion and Green Peppers
14" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Includes a Ranch base with Chicken, Onion and Bacon
14" Chicken Bacon Alfredo
Includes an Alfredo Base, with Chicken, Onion and Bacon
14" Original BBQ
Includes BBQ base with Ground Beef and Onion
14" BBQ Chicken
Includes BBQ base and Chicken
14" Hawaiian Classic
Includes Pizza Sauce base, Ham and Pineapple
14" All Veggie Classic
Includes Onion, Black Olive, Banana Pepper, Green Pepper, and Mushroom
14" All Meat Classic
Includes Sausage, Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Ham and Bacon
14" Hometown Classic
Includes Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Mushroom, Onion, Bacon, and BBQ SWIRL ON TOP!!!
14" Buffalo Chicken
Includes Blue Cheese OR Ranch. Hot OR Mild, with Chicken, Onion, and Bacon
16" Deluxe
Includes Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion and Green Peppers
16" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Includes a Ranch base with Chicken, Onion and Bacon
16" Chicken Bacon Alfredo
Includes an Alfredo Base, with Chicken, Onion and Bacon
16" Original BBQ
Includes BBQ base with Ground Beef and Onion
16" BBQ Chicken
Includes BBQ base and Chicken
16" Hawaiian Classic
Includes Pizza Sauce base, Ham and Pineapple
16" All Veggie Classic
Includes Onion, Black Olive, Banana Pepper, Green Pepper, and Mushroom
16" All Meat Classic
Includes Sausage, Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Ham and Bacon
16" Hometown Classic
Includes Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Mushroom, Onion, Bacon, and BBQ SWIRL ON TOP!!!
16" Buffalo Chicken
Includes Blue Cheese OR Ranch. Hot OR Mild, with Chicken, Onion, and Bacon
10" Deluxe Gluten Free
Includes Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion and Green Peppers * intended for those items eliminating gluten for dietary reasons or gluten sensitivity, and NOT for those with an allergy due to possible cross contamination.
10" Chicken Bacon Ranch Gluten Free
Includes a Ranch base with Chicken, Onion and Bacon * intended for those items eliminating gluten for dietary reasons or gluten sensitivity, and NOT for those with an allergy due to possible cross contamination.
10" Chicken Bacon Alfredo Gluten Free
Includes an Alfredo Base, with Chicken, Onion and Bacon * intended for those items eliminating gluten for dietary reasons or gluten sensitivity, and NOT for those with an allergy due to possible cross contamination.
10" Original BBQ Gluten Free
Includes BBQ base with Ground Beef and Onion * intended for those items eliminating gluten for dietary reasons or gluten sensitivity, and NOT for those with an allergy due to possible cross contamination.
10" BBQ Chicken Gluten
Includes BBQ base and Chicken * intended for those items eliminating gluten for dietary reasons or gluten sensitivity, and NOT for those with an allergy due to possible cross contamination.
10" Hawaiian Classic Gluten Free
Includes Pizza Sauce base, Ham and Pineapple * intended for those items eliminating gluten for dietary reasons or gluten sensitivity, and NOT for those with an allergy due to possible cross contamination.
10" All Veggie Classic Gluten Free
Includes Onion, Black Olive, Banana Pepper, Green Pepper, and Mushroom * intended for those items eliminating gluten for dietary reasons or gluten sensitivity, and NOT for those with an allergy due to possible cross contamination.
10" All Meat Classic Gluten Free
Includes Sausage, Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Ham and Bacon * intended for those items eliminating gluten for dietary reasons or gluten sensitivity, and NOT for those with an allergy due to possible cross contamination.
10" Hometown Classic Gluten Free
Includes Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Mushroom, Onion, Bacon, and BBQ SWIRL ON TOP!!! * intended for those items eliminating gluten for dietary reasons or gluten sensitivity, and NOT for those with an allergy due to possible cross contamination.
10" Buffalo Chicken Gluten Free
Includes Blue Cheese OR Ranch. Hot OR Mild, with Chicken, Onion, and Bacon * intended for those items eliminating gluten for dietary reasons or gluten sensitivity, and NOT for those with an allergy due to possible cross contamination.
10" Deluxe Cauliflower
Includes Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion and Green Peppers
10" Chicken Bacon Ranch Cauliflower
Includes a Ranch base with Chicken, Onion and Bacon
10" Chicken Bacon Alfredo Cauliflower
Includes an Alfredo Base, with Chicken, Onion and Bacon
10" Original BBQ Cauliflower
Includes BBQ base with Ground Beef and Onion
10" BBQ Chicken Cauliflower
Includes BBQ base and Chicken
10" Hawaiian Classic Cauliflower
Includes Pizza Sauce base, Ham and Pineapple
10" All Veggie Classic Cauliflower
Includes Onion, Black Olive, Banana Pepper, Green Pepper, and Mushroom
10" All Meat Classic Cauliflower
Includes Sausage, Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Ham and Bacon
10" Hometown Classic Cauliflower
Includes Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Mushroom, Onion, Bacon, and BBQ SWIRL ON TOP!!!
10" Buffalo Chicken Cauliflower
Includes Blue Cheese OR Ranch. Hot OR Mild, with Chicken, Onion, and Bacon
7" Create Your Own
10" Create Your Own
14" Create Your Own
16" Create Your Own
Gluten Free Create Your Own
* intended for those items eliminating gluten for dietary reasons or gluten sensitivity, and NOT for those with an allergy due to possible cross contamination.
Cauliflower Crust Create Your Own
Oven Baked Subs
Italian Roast Beef Sub
Includes Roast Beef, Italian Dressing, Cheese and Au Jus
Roast Beef & Cheddar Sub
Includes Roast Beef, Cheddar Cheese Sauce, and Au Jus
Toasted Ham & Cheese Sub
Includes Ham and Cheese
CB Ranch Sub
Includes Chicken, Cheese, Bacon, Onion and Ranch
CB Alfredo Sub
Includes Chicken, Cheese, Onion, Bacon and Alfredo
Italian Sub
Includes Sausage, Pepperoni, Banana Peppers, Onion, Cheese, and Italian Dressing
BBQ Chicken Sub
Includes Chicken, Cheese and BBQ Sauce
All Meat Classic Sub
Includes Sausage, Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Ham, Bacon, Cheese and Pizza Sauce
Stromboli Sub
Includes Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion, Cheese, and Pizza Sauce
Buffalo Chicken Sub
Includes Chicken, Cheese, Onion, Bacon, Hot or Mild with Blue Cheese or Ranch
Teriyaki Chicken Sub
Includes Chicken, Cheese, and Teriyaki Sauce
Chicken Parm Sub
All Veggie Sub
Pasta
Salads
Wings
Wings (6)
Deep Fried to perfection with your choice of Wing Sauce
Wings (12)
Deep Fried to perfection with your choice of Wing Sauce
Wings (18)
Deep Fried to perfection with your choice of Wing Sauce
Wings (24)
Deep Fried to perfection with your choice of Wing Sauce
Boneless Wings 8oz
Sides
Fries
Cheddar Bacon Fries
French Fries topped with Cheddar Cheese Sauce and Crispy Bacon!!!
Bread Sticks
Cheese Bread
Toasted Ravioli
Fried Pickles
Fried Mushrooms
Fried Mac N Cheese Jalapeno Cubes
Fried Buffalo Chicken Ravioli
Onion Rings
6 Mozzarella Sticks
Side Blue Cheese
Side of Cheese Sauce
Side of Pizza Sauce
Side Ranch
Desserts
Sauces
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Our pizza's are loaded edge to edge with the finest ingredients! For food, beer, games, music and family fun come in and dine with us! Thank you for supporting a locally owned business.
1002 E Main St, Greenfield, IN 46140