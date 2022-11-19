Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch

Hometown Emporium-

No reviews yet

145 E Pine Street

Exeter, CA 93221

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Half Sandwich
Full Sandwich
Turkey Croissant

Baked Goods

Cookie

$1.00

Cookies - Dozen

$10.95

Pastries

$3.25

Cinnamon Rolls

$3.50

Muffins

$3.25

Mini Loaf

$5.95

Brownies

$2.95

Bread

$6.50

French Loaf

$5.50

Sourdough

$7.50

Cookie Sandwich

$2.50

Cut-Out Cookies

$2.00

Pecan Bars

$2.95

Bagel With Cream Cheese

$3.25

Gingerbread Person

$1.95Out of stock

Blossoms

$3.50Out of stock

Mini Pie

$5.95

Mini Canoli

$1.95Out of stock

Strawberry Puffs

$5.95Out of stock

Strawberry Tart

$4.95Out of stock

Stuff Strawberry

$2.95Out of stock

Fruit Bar

$1.50Out of stock

Cookie Kit

$15.00Out of stock

2 Cookie Kits

$25.00Out of stock

Churro

$2.50

Breakfast

Country Breakfast Burrito

$6.95

Scrambled eggs, shredded potatoes, cheese, ortega chilies, bacon or sausage, and country style gravy on a garlic herb tortilla

Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant

$6.95

Scrambled egg, American cheese, and sliced ham on a fresh baked butter croissant

Single - Biscuit & Gravy

$5.95

Single fresh baked buttermilk biscuit smothered with white country gravy.

Double - Biscuit & Gravy

$7.25

Two fresh baked buttermilk biscuits smothered in white country gravy.

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$6.25

A fresh baked buttermilk biscuit layered with a single scrambled egg, melted American cheese and bacon.

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$6.25

A fresh baked buttermilk layered with a single scrambled egg, a sausage patty and melted American cheese.

Oatmeal & Toast

$5.95

Whole rolled oatmeal with a piece of your choice of toast. Comes with sides of milk, golden raisins, butter, and brown sugar.

Half Order - Bacon

$4.25

4 pieces low-sodium bacon.

Full Order - Bacon

$6.95

8 pieces of low-sodium bacon

Half Order - Toast & Jelly

$3.50

One piece your choice toast with choice of jelly.

Full Order - Toast & Jelly

$6.95

Two pieces your choice toast with choice of jelly.

Side Sausage Patty

$4.25

Single pork sausage patty

Egg Quiche

$4.25

Single scrambled egg. Available with Ortega chilies and cheese upon request.

Hard Boiled Egg

$2.95

Plain Waffle

$6.25

Omelette W/cheese

$5.95

Omelette W/ Ham

$5.95

Denver Omelette

$5.95

Wafflew/ Strawberry

$7.95

Custom Sandwich

Half Sandwich

$9.95

Full Sandwich

$13.95

Full Grilled Cheese

$12.95

High School Lunch

$6.75

Little Kids

$6.25

Little Bites

$6.25

Doughnuts

Doughnut Cinnamon Roll

$2.95

Bars

$1.55

Cake

$1.15

Raised

$1.15

Old Fashioned

$1.15

Donut Holes

$0.40

Variety Dozen

$13.50

From The Grill

Pub Burger

$11.55

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.45

Italian Deli

$11.45

Chicken Foccacia

$11.45

Grilled Bologna

$11.25

Veggie Foccacia

$11.45

Grilled Pannini

$11.45

Salads

Taco Salad

$11.45

Tuna Tomato Salad

$11.45

1/2 Tuna Tomato

$8.95

Cali Chicken Salad

$11.45

1/2 Cali Chicken

$8.95

Turkey Club Salad

$11.45

1/2 Turkey Club

$8.95

Chinese Chicken Salad

$11.45

1/2 Chinese Chicken

$8.95

Chef Salad

$13.45

1/2 Chef Salad

$10.45

Tricia Salad

$12.45

1/2 Tricia

$9.95Out of stock

Cup of Tuna

$5.25

Cup of Egg

$5.25

Cup of Chicken Salad

$6.95

Sides

Green Salad

$4.25

Mini Potato Salad

$1.95

Mini Macaroni Salad

$1.95

Mini Rice Artichoke Salad

$1.95

Pickle

$0.95

Lays

$0.95

Fritos

$0.95

Pasta Salad

$1.95

Soup

Small Soup

$6.25

Large Soup

$7.25

Specialty Sandwich

Hot Pastrami

$11.25

Chicken Croissant

$11.25

Turkey Croissant

$11.25

Toast Club

$11.75

Poncho Villa

$11.25

Hometown Sub

$11.25

Hot Turkey

$11.95

Daily Special

$12.95

Wraps

Chipotle Wrap

$11.45

Orientral Wrap

$11.45

Sharon Wrap

$11.45

Carrie Wrap

$11.45

Veggie Wrap

$11.45

Basil Wrap

$11.45

Fountain

Large Drink

$2.95

Medium Drink

$2.25

Small Drink

$1.95

Water

$0.50

Refillable House Coffee

$2.95

Small Milk

$2.95

Large Milk

$3.95

Small Juice

$2.95

Large Juice

$3.95

Cold Brew Coffee

Small Cold Brew

$3.95

Large Cold Brew

$4.95

Small Cold Foam Cold Brew

$4.70

Large Cold Foam Cold Brew

$5.70

Italian Sodas

Small Clementi

$4.25

Small Watermelon

$4.25

Small Lemon

$4.25

Small Pomegranate

$4.25Out of stock

Add Cream

$0.75

Blended Cremes

Small Strawberry Creme

$4.95

Small Matcha Green Tea Creme

$4.95

Small Peaches and Creme

$4.95

Small Vanilla Bean Creme

$4.95

Small Kona Mocha Creme

$4.95

Small Cookies and Cream

$4.95

Small Coffee Creme

$4.95

Small Creamsicle

$4.95

Iced Coffee

Small Iced Coffee

$2.95

Large Iced Coffee

$3.95

Add Milk/Half & Half

$0.75

Mochas

Small Mocha

$4.95

Large Mocha

$5.45

White Mochas

Small White Mocha

$4.95

Large White Mocha

$5.45

Caramel Macchiato

Small Caramel Macchiato

$4.95

Large Caramel Macchiato

$5.45

Americano

Small Americano

$2.95

Large Americano

$3.95

Add Milk/Half & Half

$0.75

Chai Latte

Small Chai Latte

$3.95

Large Chai Latte

$5.20

Hot Chocolate

Small Hot/Cold Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Large Hot/Cold Chocolate Milk

$4.25

Latte

Small Latte

$4.25

Large Latte

$5.25

Add Flavor

$0.75

Extra Espresso Shot

$2.00

Hibiscus Tea

Small Hibiscus

$2.95

Large Hibiscus

$3.45

Scoops

Single Scoop Cake Cone

$2.95

Two Scoops Cake Cone

$4.25

Kid's Cake Cone

$2.25

Single Scoop Waffle Cone

$3.55

Two Scoops Waffle Cone

$4.85

Drinks

Milkshake

$5.95

Malt

$5.95

Root Beer Float

$5.95

Sundaes

One Scoop Waffle Sundae

$5.25

Three Scoop Waffle Sundae

$6.55

Banana Split

$6.95

HTE

Jams/Pickles

$8.95

Chocolate Dipped Oreos

$2.25

Chocolate Grahams

$2.25

Hometown Trash

$4.00

Yogurt/Choc Pretzels

$2.95

Choc Almonds

$3.95

Mini Pb Cups

$3.00

Peppermint Bark Ornaments

$3.95

Kids Masks

$1.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 1:30 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh food, fast service!

Website

Location

145 E Pine Street, Exeter, CA 93221

Directions

Gallery
Hometown Emporium- image
Hometown Emporium- image

Map
