Bakeries
Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch
Hometown Emporium-
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 1:30 pm
Restaurant info
Fresh food, fast service!
Location
145 E Pine Street, Exeter, CA 93221
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Jamba - 000899 - Riverwalk Shopping Center
4.7 • 965
765 N. Reed Ave. Reedley, CA 93654
View restaurant