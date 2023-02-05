Restaurant header imageView gallery

HOMETOWN CATERING*

No reviews yet

87 35th Street

Brooklyn, NY 11232

GAME DAY!

PRE GAME (Appetizers serving 20-25)

$450.00

*Vietnamese Hot Wings (50 pc Party Style) w/scallions, sesame seeds, cilantro ranch *Korean Sticky Ribs (2 Racks) w/crunchy cashews, garlic, shallots, scallions and a hint of lime *Billy's House Made Italian Sausage (5 Links) **1 Dozen Each: -Pulled Pork Sliders Martin's Potato Roll Cole Slaw Pickles Crisp Fried Onions Spicy Ranch -Brisket Sliders Martin's Potato Roll White Onion Pickles Sticky BBQ Sauce

PULLED PORK SLIDERS

$90.00+

Hometown's Pulled Pork on a Martin's Potato Roll with: Cole Slaw Pickles Crisp Fried Onions Spicy Ranch

PARTY WINGS (30 pc)

$65.00

Your Choice: Vietnamese Hot, Traditional BBQ or Korean Sticky

PARTY WINGS (60 pc)

$130.00

Your Choice: Vietnamese Hot, Traditional BBQ or Korean Sticky

TAILGATE (Serves 6-8)

$300.00

8 Sticky Ribs, 8 Vietnamese Wings (whole), 2lb Brisket, Whole Wood Fired Chicken, 1/4 Tray Cornbread Your Choice any 4 Sides (16 oz):

SMOKED MEATS

WHOLE BRISKET (5 LB)

$195.00

Texas Style Oak Wood Smoked Brisket (5 lb/Serves 7-10)

WHOLE BRISKET (6 LB)

$230.00

Texas Style Oak Wood Smoked Brisket (6lb/Serves 12-15)

WHOLE TURKEY BREAST (Avg 3-4 LB)

$135.00

Oak Wood Smoked Turkey Breast (AVG 4 LB Serves 6-8)

PULLED PORK (PER LB)

$32.00

Smoked Pork Shoulder w/Texas Pete Hot Sauce, Distilled White Vinegar, Pineapple Juice

HOUSE MADE ITALIAN SAUSAGE

$10.00

Pork, Fire Roasted Peppers & Onions, Aged Aurecchio Provolone (EACH)

ON THE BONE (CHICKEN AND RIBS)

WOOD FIRED CHICKEN (Half)

$25.00

Chipotle Marinated, Air Chilled Bell and Evans Chicken w/pickled red onion & tomatillo salsa

WOOD FIRED CHICKEN (Whole)

$45.00

Chipotle Marinated, Wood Fired, Air Chilled Bell and Evans Chicken w/pickled red onion and tomatillo salsa

BEEF SHORT RIBS (3 Bone Rack)

$180.00

Massive Texas Style Beef Ribs

SPARE RIBS (Full Rack)

$85.00

Full Rack Pork Spare Ribs (Avg 12 Bones per Rack)

KOREAN STICKY RIBS (Full Rack)

$60.00

Smoked, Cut & Fried Pork RIbs w/korean sticky sauce, crispy shallots, garlic & cashews (Avg 12 Bones per Rack)

SIDES

HOMETOWN SLAW

BACKYARD POTATO SALAD

KOSHER DILL PICKLES

MAC & CHEESE

COLLARD GREENS

w/smoked pork shoulder

TEXAS STYLE PINTO BEANS

w/smoked pork shoulder

CORNBREAD w/Honey Butter

topped with honey butter

SAUCE

STICKY BBQ SAUCE

Kansas City Style Sweet & Sticky

HOT & SWEET

Sriracha, Soy, Lime, Honey (spicy)

HONEY MUSTARD

CILANTRO RANCH

DESSERT

BANANA PUDDING

w/sliced banana, nilla wafers & whipped cream

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
We serve Brooklyn style Bar-B-Que using authentic wood fired cooking techniques. We offer catering pick ups Tuesday through Sunday. All orders must be placed 2 days in advance. You can email info@hometownbbq.com if you need guidance with your order.

87 35th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11232

