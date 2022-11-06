American
Salad
Bars & Lounges
Hometown Grill and Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Fun Dining | Scratch Cooking | Seasonal Local Ingredients | Support Local
Location
9000 Lorton Station Blvd, Suite N, Lorton, VA 22079
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Casa Tequila Bar & Grill - Lorton - 9020 Lorton Station Blvd
4.5 • 2,216
9020 Lorton Station Blvd Lorton, VA 22079
View restaurant
The Spot on Mill Street - 406 Mill Street - Occoquan, VA - 703-499-8809
4.7 • 159
406 Mill Street Occoquan, VA 22125
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Lorton
Casa Tequila Bar & Grill - Lorton - 9020 Lorton Station Blvd
4.5 • 2,216
9020 Lorton Station Blvd Lorton, VA 22079
View restaurant