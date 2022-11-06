Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Salad
Bars & Lounges

Hometown Grill and Bar

review star

No reviews yet

9000 Lorton Station Blvd

Suite N

Lorton, VA 22079

Double Decker Cheeseburger
8 Piece Wings
Nashville Chicken

Shareables

Firecracker Shrimp

$15.00

Jumbo shrimp, jicama and green papaya slaw, thai glaze, miso crema, sesame and togarashi.

Crab Dip

$16.00

with lump blue crab, artichoke hearts, parmesan bechamel, bacon crumble with Old Bay tortilla chips.

PEI Mussels

$15.00

chowder style | yukon potato | tasso ham | leeks | crushed herbs | cream

Kung Pao Cauliflower

$13.50

with thai chili, togarashi, scallions and crushed peanut + hoisin remoulade.

8 Piece Wings

$15.00

Choose Between house made Buffalo Sauce, Korean Glaze or Jerk Rubbed

Calamari

$15.00

lightly fried | artichoke hearts | zucchini | fresno chilis | fresh herbs | lemon | green tomato tartar sauce

Seared Scallops

$16.50

dry packed | creamed sweet corn + bacon | tomato relish | arugula | evoo

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$13.50

whipped feta | orange + balsamic vinaigrette | cranberries | spiced sunflower seeds

Salads & Bowls

Artisan Green Salad

$12.00

cranberries | almonds | spiced sunflower seeds | feta | balsamic + poppy seed vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$13.50

avocado | marinated heirloom tomatoes | grilled corn | point reyes cheese | sourdough croutons | applewood bacon | egg | little gem lettuces | cracked pepper + buttermilk vinaigrette

Carne Asada Bowl

$20.00

with beef tenderloin charred sweet onions and peppers avovado, street corn relish, cojita cheese, baja sauce, valentina hot sauce, braised pinto beans, herbed jasmine rice and flour tortillas.

Kung Pao Salmon Bowl

$19.00

atlantic salmon | charred brussel sprouts | wild mushrooms | lime | peanut vinaigrette | sesame | cilantro | bean sprouts | coconut + ginger rice | miso yum yum sauce

Fajita Chicken Burrito Bowl

$18.00

blackened chicken breast | avocado | street corn relish | pickled chilis | cotija cheese | baja sauce | herbed jasmine rice | braised pinto beans | flour tortillas

Roasted Beet Salad

$13.00

red beets | aged blue cheese | orange | spiced walnuts | baby arugula | orange + balsamic vinaigrette

Soup Du Jour

$7.00

Between Bread

Double Decker Cheeseburger

$16.00

with seven hills farm beef, sharp cheddar, ripe tomato, iceberg, b&b pickles, dijonnaise sauce, brioche roll and herb + garlic fries.

Nashville Chicken

$15.00

chicken thighs | sour cabbage coleslaw | b&b pickles | comeback sauce | potato roll | herb + garlic fries

D Entrees

Blackened Atlantic Salmon

$27.00

farm raised | herb jasmine rice | fall vegetable fricassee | tomato + fennel chutney | citrus butter

Papperdelle Pasta

$25.50

scallops | shrimp | sauce alla rosa | basil | candied garlic | olive oil breadcrumbs | parmesan reggiano

Lump Crab Cakes

$30.00

blue crab | horseradish cole slaw | old bay fries | yuzu mayo | green tomato chowchow

Scallop & Tasso Ham Risotto

$29.00

saffron | marinated tomatoes | mascarpone | parmesan | crushed herbs | citrus butter | chive oil

Virginia Beef Short Ribs

$32.00

6hr braise | 7oz cut | garlic whipped potatoes | slow braised greens | port wine demi glace |

Carbonara

$20.00

parmesan reggiano cream | applewood bacon | chicken | wild mushrooms | spring peas | farfalle pasta

Herb Marinated Airline Chicken

$23.00

10oz cut | green beans + bacon + shallots | mascarpone whipped potatoes | black pepper chicken gravy

Center Cut Sirloin

$30.00

8oz CAB cut | mascarpone whipped potatoes | fall vegetable ragout | cowboy butter

Filet Diane

$39.00

8oz cut | black truffle mashed potatoes | herb roasted shallot + cremini mushroom fricassee |

Seven Hills Ribeye

$44.00

VA Beef | 14oz cut | loaded whipped potatoes | roasted cremini mushrooms | 3 peppercorn demi glace

party

$28.50

Sides

Rosemary & Garlic Fries

$6.00

Sea Salt

Coconut Rice

$6.00

fresh ginger

Braised Pinto Beans

$6.00

cojita cheese.

Petite Caesar Salad

$6.00

Caesar Dressing

Mascarpone Whipped Yukon Potatoes

$6.00

Caramelized Brussel Sprout Side

$7.00

balsamic | smoked pecans

Truffle Fries

$7.00

Fall Vegetable Ragout

$7.00

Squash | Green Beans | Cauliflower

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Roasted wild mushrooms and shallots

$7.00

Slow Braised Greens

$7.00

Bacon | Onion | Hot Sauce

Dessert

Chocolate Duet

$9.00

warm brownie, chocolate chunk ice cream and coffee crumble.

Carrot Cake

$9.00

cream cheese frosting and ginger.

Oreo Cheesecake

$9.00

chocolate fudge and whipped cream.

Chocolate Chunk Cookie Skillet

$9.00

chocolate fudge and vanilla bean ice cream.

Ice Cream

$5.00

Kids Menu

KID Chicken Fingers

$7.95

Alfred Pasta

$7.00

KID Cheeseburger

$7.95

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

KID Grilled Shrimp

$7.95

KID Grilled Chicken

$7.95

KID fish filet

$7.95

Liquors

Open Drink

New Amsterdam Vodka

$6.00+

Tito's Vodka

$7.00+

Sky Blood Orange

$6.00+

Grey Goose

$9.50+

Ciroc

$9.50+

Smirnoff strawberry

$8.00

Aviation

$10.00+Out of stock

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00+

New Amsterdam Gin

$6.00+

Tanqueray

$9.00+

Beefeater

$7.00+

Hendrick's

$13.00+

Bacardi

$6.00+

Bacaradi Black Rum

$6.00+Out of stock

Captain Morgan

$7.00+

Malibu

$6.50+

Goslings Rum

$7.50+

Luna Azul

$7.50+

Camarena Silver

$9.50+

Milagro Silver

$11.50+

Milagro Reposado

$11.50+

Patron Silver

$15.00+

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00+

Jack Daniel's

$9.00+

Crown Royal

$9.50+

Bulleit Rye Whiskey

$11.00+

Courage & Conviction

$19.00+

Jack Honey

$9.00+

Basil Haydens

$13.50+Out of stock

Bulleit Bourbon

$11.00+

Jim Beam

$8.00+

Knob Creek Rye

$11.50+

Knob Creek

$12.00+

Makers Mark

$11.50+

Woodford Reserve

$11.50+

John J Bowman

$12.00+

Jim Beam Devils Cut

$6.00+

Jim Beam Black

$7.00+

JW Red

$9.00+

Dewars

$16.00+

JW Black

$13.00+

Dalwhinnie 15yr

$19.00+

Glenlivet 12yr

$14.50+

Glenmorangie 10yr

$13.00+

Macallan 12yr

$18.00+

Jameson

$9.50+

Hennessy VSOP

$15.50+

Hennessy VS

$12.00+Out of stock

Bailey's Irish Crm

$10.50+

Cointreau

$12.00+

Disaronno Amaretto

$11.00+

Frangelico

$10.50+

Grand Marnier

$11.00+

Kahlua

$9.50+

Aperol

$8.00+

Peach Schnapps

$0.00+

Cocktails

Fall...ing

$12.00

CranBlast

$12.00

Apple + Lime Mule

$11.00

Chili Day Remedy

$11.00

Red Sangria

$12.00

Bloody mary

$9.00

Mimosa

$8.00

House long island

$15.00

Top shelf long island

$20.00

Irish coffee

$8.00

White russian

$13.00

Chocolate Martini

$11.00

Magic Coffee

$11.00

Melon Drop

$13.00

White Sangria

$10.00

Peach Sangria

$12.00

Amazon

$14.00

NA Beverage

Coke Zero

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.25

Pibb

$3.25

Fanta

$3.25

Fruit Punch

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Coke

$3.25

Sparkling Water

$5.50

Still Water

$5.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Milk

$3.75

Orange Juice

$3.75

Iced Tea

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Redbull

$3.50

Sugar Free Redbull

$3.50

Hot tea

$4.50

Apple Juice

$3.75

Gingerale

$3.25

Pineapple Juice

$3.75

Mocktails

Cucumber Lime Mojito

$6.00

CBD Chill Juice

$6.00

Pomegranate Spritz

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Fun Dining | Scratch Cooking | Seasonal Local Ingredients | Support Local

Location

9000 Lorton Station Blvd, Suite N, Lorton, VA 22079

Directions

Hometown Grill and Bar image
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

