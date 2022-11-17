Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hometown Hangout

14985 Highland Drive

McKenzie, TN 38201

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders
Hot Dogs

SPECIALS

Loaded Potato Soup & Sandwich

$8.99

Cup of Loaded Potato Soup (no sandwich)

$5.00

Grilled Steak on a Hoagie

$9.99Out of stock

CHICKEN TENDERS

Chicken Tenders

$7.49

grilled or breaded chicken tenders, plain or tossed in sauce with your choice of dipping sauce

HOT DOGS

Hot Dogs

$3.99

quarter pound all beef hot dog

SANDWICHES AND BURGERS

Traditional Hamburger

$5.99

mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle

Traditional Cheeseburger

$6.49

american cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles

Hangout Burger

$8.49

bacon, pimento cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles

Roadhouse Cheeseburger

$8.49

american cheese, bacon, onion rings, house-made BBQ sauce

Mac Burger

$8.49

breaded mac & cheese wedge, mayo, lettuce, tomato

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$6.79

provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, spicy ranch

SHAREABLES

Roasted Street Corn Dip

$6.99

fresh tortilla chips

Polish Sausage and Cheese Board

$8.99

polish sausage, cheese cubes, freshly seasoned pork rinds, pickles, pepperoncini peppers, mustard, house-made BBQ sauce

Breaded Cheddar Bites

$6.99

marinara, house-made ranch or spicy ranch

Spicy Cheese Curds

$6.99

marinara, house-made ranch or spicy ranch

Potato Skins

$7.99

bacon crumbles, melted cheese, drizzled with house-made ranch, house-made ranch dipping sauce

BBQ Bacon Onion Rings

$6.99

bacon crumbles, house-made BBQ sauce, house-made ranch dipping sauce

Loaded Cheese Fries

$8.99

bacon crumbles, melted cheese, house-made ranch dipping sauce

Loaded Cheeseburger Fries

$9.99

hamburger crumbles, melted cheese, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, pickles

Loaded Buffalo Chicken Fries

$9.99

breaded buffalo chicken, melted cheese, buffalo sauce drizzle, house-made ranch drizzle, house-made ranch dipping sauce

Loaded Chicken Nachos

$8.99

fresh tortilla chips topped with grilled chicken, melted cheese, queso, black beans, lettuce, tomato, & sour cream with a side of salsa

TACOS

Grilled Chicken Tacos (3)

$9.99

shredded cheese, shredded cabbage, tomatoes with choice of house-made ranch, spicy ranch or hangout sauce

Grilled Shrimp Tacos (3)

$9.99

shredded cheese, shredded cabbage, tomatoes with choice of house-made ranch, spicy ranch or hangout sauce

Grilled Fish Tacos (3)

$9.99

shredded cheese, shredded cabbage, tomatoes with choice of house-made ranch, spicy ranch or hangout sauce

SALADS

Chicken Cobb Salad

$9.99

grilled or breaded chicken tenders, mixed greens, shredded cheese, bacon crumbles, egg, tomatoes, croutons, choice of dressing

Fiesta Salad

$9.99

grilled or breaded chicken tenders, mixed greens, shredded cheese, black beans, roasted corn, tomatoes, tortilla strips, a smidge of house-made BBQ sauce, house-made ranch

KIDS

Hamburger (KIDS)

$4.99

served with shoestring fries or carrots and house-made ranch

Cheeseburger (KIDS)

$4.99

served with shoestring fries or carrots and house-made ranch

Grilled Cheese (KIDS)

$4.99

served with shoestring fries or carrots and house-made ranch

Chicken Tenders (KIDS)

$4.99

served with shoestring fries or carrots and house-made ranch

Mini Corn Dogs (KIDS)

$4.99

served with shoestring fries or carrots and house-made ranch

SIDES

Shoestring Fries

$2.99

Tater Tots

$2.99

Onion Rings

$2.99

House Salad

$2.99

Chips and Salsa

$2.99

Pork Rinds

$2.99

Cup of Queso

$0.75

DRINKS

SWEET Tea

$1.99

UNSWEET Tea

$1.99

HALF & HALF Tea

$1.99

Arnold Palmer

$1.99

Pepsi

$1.99

Diet Pepsi

$1.99

Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Mt. Dew

$1.99

7 UP

$1.99

Pink Lemonade

$1.99

Red Powerade

$1.99

Water

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

14985 Highland Drive, McKenzie, TN 38201

Directions

