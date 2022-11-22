Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hometown Juice & Co

331 Cotuit Road Suite 27

Sandwich, MA 02563

Popular Items

Hometown Hero
Acai Bowl
Olde County Classic

Juices

Beet It

$8.95

Beet, Carrot, Lemon, Orange, Cucumber & Pineapple Perfect combination of sweet, tart and earthy!

Celery Juice

$8.95

Pure celery juice.

Celery Lemon Ginger

$8.95

Celery juice with a kick!

Core Happy

$8.95

Red Apple, Beet, Carrot, Celery, Spinach, Kale, Parsley & Ginger A popular choice packed with nutrients.

Detox Zinger

$8.95

Pineapple, Orange, Romaine, Spinach, Cilantro & Jalapeño Perfect combination of sweet and spicy!

Eye Candy

$8.95

Carrot, Red Apple & Ginger Simple with an added zing.

Ginger Snap

$8.95

Beet, Red Apple, Lemon, Cucumber & Ginger

Glow Getter

$8.95

Blueberry, Pear, Mint & Coconut Water Get your anti-oxidant and hydration glow on!

Hydration Station

$8.95

Pear, Cucumber, Mint, Sea Salt & Coconut Water Long night? Really tired? Get hydrated.

Immunity Booster

$8.95

Green Apple, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Lemon, Ginger, Parsley & Bee Well Honey Bee Pollen Our "green juice" and #1 Seller!

Kick Start

$8.95

Carrot, Orange, Romaine, Cilantro, Turmeric, Jalapeño & LimeSweet and citrusy with a kick

Lemonade

$8.95

Lemon, Agave & Coconut Water Fresh pressed, tart and sweet.

Replenish Me

$8.95

Pineapple, Green Apple, Pear & Mint Our sweetest juice.

Smoothies

Bee Sweet

$7.95

Acai, Blueberry, Strawberry, Local Honey & Greek Yogurt

Blue Knight

$7.95

Blueberry, Mango, Pineapple, Banana, Agave, Lime & Almond Milk

Boardwalk Splash

$7.95

Mango, Pineapple, Lime, Mint, Turmeric, Coconut Water

Greenville Driver

$7.95

Spinach Kale Banana Pineapple Lemon Chia Seeds Coconut Water

Hometown Hero

$7.95

Banana Cold Brew Coffee Cocoa Nibs Peanut Butter Almond Milk

Hometown Hulk

$7.95

Banana Avocado Green Matcha Tea Local Honey Almond Milk

Jarvis Jumpstart

$7.95

Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Granola, Spinach, Agave & Almond Milk

Olde County Classic

$7.95

Strawberry, Banana, Peanut Butter & Almond Milk

Route 6A

$7.95

Carrot, Banana, Ginger, Cinnamon, Agave & Almond Milk

Bowls

Acai Bowl

$12.95

Blended: Acai Blueberry Strawberry Topped with Banana Strawberry Blueberry Peanut Butter & Chia Seeds

Bee Zer

$12.95

Blended: Mango Pineapple Banana Topped with Banana Toasted Coconut Almonds Turmeric & Bee Pollen

Dragon Bowl

$12.95

Blended: Strawberry Pitaya & Strawberry Topped with Toasted Coconut Bluberry Banana & Local Honey

Banana Boat

$9.95

Split Banana filled with Greek Yogurt

Coffee/ Tea

Hot Coffee

$2.95

Cape Cod Coffee Sunrise Blend

Cold Brew

$3.95

Toppings: Strawberry, Blueberry, Toasted Almond & Local Bee Well Honey

Nitro

$5.95+

Cape Cod Coffee Roasters Cold Brew Coffee infused with nitrogen creating a bolder smoother finish.

Nitro Latte

$6.95+

Coffee Roasters Cold Brew Coffee infused with nitrogen creating a bolder smoother finish topped with your choice of frothed milk

Coco Nitro Latte

$6.95+

Coffee Roasters Cold Brew Coffee infused with nitrogen creating a bolder smoother finish topped with frothed coconut milk

Hot Tea

$3.95

Mighty Leaf Tea

Iced Tea

$3.95

Organic Black or Watermelon Mint

Wellness Shot

Activated Charcoal Shot

$3.50

Activated Charcoal, Lemon & Coconut Water Detoxify and hydrate all at once.

Ginger Shot

$3.50

The "healthy gut" shot.

Ginger Turmeric Cayenne Lemon

$3.50

Our "healthy gut" shot topped with an inflammation fighter. Fan Favorite!

Wheat Grass Shot

$3.50

A power house of nutrients for vitality and energy

Pineapple Jalapeño Shot

$3.50

A little spicy a little sweet metabolism booster.

Turmeric Shot

$3.50

The inflammation fighter.

Ginger Orange Shot

$3.50

Toast/ Lunch

Ceasar Salad

$11.95

Tomato, Shaved Parmesan & Croutons with a side of Caesar Dressing

Hometown Salad

$11.95

Avocado, Tomato & Cucumber over Arcadian Greens served with Homemade Lemon Vinaigrette

Seasonal Salad

$11.95

Hometown Waldorf Diced Granny Smith Apple Toasted Walnut Red Grape & Celery over Arcadian Greens with side of creamy homemade Lemon Vinaigrette Dressing

The Avo

$7.45

Smashed avocado topped with a slice of Beefsteak tomato and 1830 Sea Salt Herbs de Provence seasoning on a thick slice of toasted Pain D'Avignon multi-grain bread.

Peanut Butter Chocolate Toast

$6.45

Homemade peanut butter, sliced banana topped with cocoa nibs & cinnamon on a thick slice of toasted Pain D'Avignon multi-grain bread.

Cucumber Hummus Toast

$6.45

Housemade beet hummus topped with cucumber, fresh black pepper & cilantro on a thick slice of toasted Pain D'Avignon multi-grain bread.

Twisted Apple Toast

$6.45

Backyard Al's Twisted Apple Jam topped with sliced Red Delicious Apple, drizzled homemade peanut butter & a sprinkle of Chia Seeds on a thick slice of toasted Pain D'Avignon multi-grain bread.

Energy Bites

$5.00

Homemade bitesize goodness (5 bites)

Cleanse

1 Day Cleanse

$60.00

**24 Hour Minimum To Pick** We handcraft every cleanse to order. Please place accordingly in the drop menu below.

2 Day Cleanse

$120.00

**24 Hour Minimum To Pick** We handcraft every cleanse to order. Please place accordingly in the drop menu below.

3 Day Cleanse

$180.00

**24 Hour Minimum To Pick** We handcraft every cleanse to order. Please place accordingly in the drop menu below.

4 Day Cleanse

$240.00

**24 Hour Minimum Notice To Pick Up** A 4 Day Cleanse requires 2 pick up times in order to remain fresh. Please choose accordingly.

5 Day Cleanse

$300.00

**24 Hour Minimum Notice To Pick Up** A 4 Day Cleanse requires 2 pick up times in order to remain fresh. Please choose accordingly.

6 Day Cleanse

$360.00

**24 Hour Minimum Notice To Pick Up** A 4 Day Cleanse requires 2 pick up times in order to remain fresh. Please choose accordingly.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Handcrafted juices, smoothies, breakfast, lunch, snacks & local goods!

Location

331 Cotuit Road Suite 27, Sandwich, MA 02563

Directions

