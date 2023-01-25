Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hometown Liberati's White Cloud

103 North Charles Street

White Cloud, MI 49349

Order Again

Popular Items

Liberati's Special
Meat Lover
16" - 10 Slice DYOP

Hometown Favorites

Liberati's Special, Liberati's Deluxe, Meat Lovers, Vegetarian, and Aloha Pizzas. Some of our most favorite flavor combinations passed on to you. No substitutions, please.
Liberati's Special

Liberati's Special

Mozzarella, sauce, pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, peppers, and onions.

Liberati's Deluxe

Liberati's Deluxe

Mozzarella, sauce, ham, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green olives, black olives

Hometown Vegetarian

Mozzarella, sauce, broccoli, spinach, peppers, green olives, onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes.

The Ohana

The Ohana

Mozzarella, sauce, pineapples, bacon, and ham.

Meat Lover

Meat Lover

Mozzarella, sauce, hamburger, italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon and ham.

The Luann

The Luann

Mozzarella, sauce, pepperoni, ham, sausage, mushrooms, onions, rainbow peppers, black and green olives

14" Gourmet Pizzas

Hometown Club

Hometown Club

$22.00

14" - 8 slice pizza with mozzarella, ranch, bacon, ham, turkey, romaine lettuce, and tomato

The Ocho

The Ocho

$24.00

14" - 8 slice pizza with refried beans and taco sauce base, homemade taco meat, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and cilantro. Sour cream side or taco sauce side upon request.

Mediterranean Pizza

Mediterranean Pizza

$27.00

14" - 8 slice pizza with mozzarella, sauce, spinach, mushrooms, onions, kalamata olives, feta, arugula, and artichoke hearts.

Annette Pizza

$20.00

14" - 8 slice pizza with olive oil, mozzarella, romano, green olives and tomatoes. We named this in homage to our old restaurant in Dearborn, MI. Named after one of our frequenting customers who first requested it and then became a favorite.

Hometown Margherita

Hometown Margherita

$25.00

14" - 8 slice pizza with fresh mozzarella, sauce, fresh basil, and tomato.

Hometown DYOP

Design Your Own Pizza (DYOP) This option allows you to fulfill all your specific taste bud needs. Hometown Liberati's gives you a chance to make your pallet dance!

12" - 6 Slice DYOP

$10.00

14" - 8 Slice DYOP

$12.00

16" - 10 Slice DYOP

$14.00

18" - 12 Slice DYOP

$16.00

Hometown Littles

10" The Littles cheese or pepperoni pizza just the right size for your littles.

10" Littles Cheese

$8.00

Mozzarella, sauce baked special for little hands.

10" Littles Pepperoni

$8.50

Mozzarella, sauce, pepperoni baked to perfection for the meat lover littles.

New On the Menu

Healthier menu choices made your way!
12" Vegan Vegetarian

12" Vegan Vegetarian

$22.00

Gluten-Free plant based cauliflower crust, sauce, topped with vegan cheese, tomato, spinach, mushrooms, rainbow peppers, onions, fresh basil.

Gluten Free w/Options

$13.00

Plant based gluten free crust built with your own choices of toppings.

12" Reg Crust w/Vegan Mozzarella

$13.00

Regular crust with vegan cheese built with your own choices of toppings.

Family Antipasto Salad

Family size antipasto salad, with Italian dressing, green onion, romaine lettuce, olives, homemade croutons, tomatoes, capicola, salami, and provolone cheese. Vinegar & olive oil, ranch, or ceasar dressing upon demand.

Family Antipasto Salad

$13.00

Family size antipasto salad, with Italian dressing, green onion, romaine lettuce, green olives, croutons, tomatoes, capicola, salami, and provolone cheese.

Fresh Bread

Fresh bread baked daily and with only the finest of ingredients. While supplies last.
Fresh Bread

Fresh Bread

$3.00

Fresh bread baked daily and with only the finest of ingredients. While supplies last.

Pazza Bread

14" - 8 slice cheese bread with garlic, butter, Italian seasonings, and grated romano cheese crusts. Pazza (Italian for Crazy) bread is named in homage of Edward Liberati and his original menu.

Pazza Bread

$11.00

14" - 8 slice cheese bread with garlic, butter, Italian seasonings, and grated romano cheese crusts. Pazza (Italian for Crazy) bread is named in homage of Edward Liberati and his original menu.

420 Pepperoni Roll

6" homemade pepperoni bread is the perfect munchie for any occasion.
420 Roll

420 Roll

$4.20

6" homemade pepperoni bread is the perfect munchie for any occasion.

Non Carbonated

Water

$1.00

Lipton Lemon Tea

$2.00

Lipton Citrus Green Tea

$2.00

Apple Juice

$1.00

Pure Leaf Sweetened

$2.00

Pure Leaf Unsweetened

$2.00

Carbonated Beverages

Cans

$1.00

2-Litres

$3.50
All hours
Sunday 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday Closed
Tuesday 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Where quality begins and pure flavor flows. Delivering a pizza for all seasons to White Cloud, MI and surrounding areas. Hometown Liberati's that's us!

Website

Location

103 North Charles Street, White Cloud, MI 49349

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

