Hometown BBQ Miami Catering

1200 NW 22nd Street

Miami, FL 33142

Popular Items

Oaxacan Chicken
Cornbread with Honey Butter
Mac & Cheese

THANKSGIVING

THANKSGIVING FEAST (Serves 4-6) THANKSGIVING DAY PICK UP ONLY

$265.00

1 SMOKED TURKEY BREAST (Avg 4 LB) 1 QUART OF EACH SIDE: MASHED POTATOES STUFFING ROASTED BRUSSEL SPROUTS 1 (1/4) TRAY CORNBREAD w/HONEY BUTTER 1 QUART GRAVY

THANKSGIVING FEAST (Serves 8-12) THANKSGIVING DAY PICK UP ONLY

$515.00

2 SMOKED TURKEY BREAST (AVG 4 LB EACH) 1/2 TRAY SIDES OF: MASHED POTATOES STUFFING ROASTED BRUSSEL SPROUTS CORNBREAD w/HONEY BUTTER 2 QUARTS GRAVY

WHOLE TURKEY BREAST (Avg 4 LB) THANKSGIVING DAY PICK UP ONLY

$128.00

Oak Wood Smoked Turkey Breast (AVG 4 LB Serves 6-8)

SLICED TURKEY BY THE LB

$32.00+

WHOLE BRISKET (8-12LB)

$320.00+

Texas Style Oak Wood Smoked Brisket (6lb/Serves 12-15)

SLICED BRISKET BY THE LB

$40.00+

BEEF RIB (PER BONE)

$54.00

Massive Texas Style Beef Ribs (Serves 6-8)

SPARE RIBS (3-6 LBS)

$96.00+

PULLED PORK (PER LB)

$32.00+

Smoked Pork Shoulder w/Texas Pete Hot Sauce, Distilled White Vinegar, Pineapple Juice

STUFFING (THANKSGIVING DAY PICK UP ONLY)

$80.00+

MASHED POTATO (THANKSGIVING DAY PICKUP ONLY)

$80.00+

GRAVY (THANKSGIVING DAY PICK UP ONLY)

$20.00+

HOMEMADE PAN GRAVY

Roasted Brussel Sprouts (THANKSGIVING DAY PICK UP ONLY)

$80.00+

MAC & CHEESE

$80.00+

SMOKED PIT BEANS

$80.00+

CORNBREAD w/Honey Butter

$75.00+

topped with honey butter

BBQ SAUCE

$18.00+

BANANA PUDDING

$75.00+

w/nilla wafers & whipped cream

Smoked Meats - Whole Cuts

$240.00+

Whole briskets range from 6-10 lbs. We honor size requests in the order in which they are received. Your meat will be hot and ready to be sliced.

$108.00+

Our beef ribs by the plate consist of 3 bones and range from 3-4 lbs. Size requests are honored in the order in which they are received. Your meat will be hot and ready to be sliced.

$96.00+Out of stock

Turkey breasts range in size from 3-4 lbs. Size requests are honored in the order in which they are received. Your meat will be hot and ready to be sliced.

$160.00+

Whole pork butts range from 5-7 lbs. We honor size requests in the order in which they are received. Your meat will come whole, hot and ready to be pulled.

$128.00+

Racks of ribs range from 3-5 lbs. We honor size requests in the order in which they are received. Your rack will be hot and ready to be sliced.

$64.00

Smoked Meats - Sliced By the LB

$40.00+
$54.00
$32.00+Out of stock
$32.00+
$32.00+

Char Siu Babybacks - 1/2 Rack

$32.00+

Game Day!

Pulled Pork Sliders

$90.00+

Hometown's Pulled Pork, Martin's Potato Rolls with fixings of: Cole Slaw Pickles Crisp Fried Onions Make it fresh at home!

Party Wings (30 pc)

$65.00

Your Choice: Buffalo, BBQ or Traditional Mole

Party Wings (60 pc)

$130.00

Your Choice: Buffalo, BBQ or Traditional Mole

The Tailgate Package (Serves 6-8)

$250.00

Our Tailgate Package: 2 lbs Brisket, 2 lbs Spare Ribs, 1 doz Traditional (mole dusted) wings, Whole Wood Fired Chicken, 8 pc of Cornbread Your Choice of any 4 sides (16 oz)

Specials

$20.00

Tossed in mole dust, topped with queso fresco and cilantro, served with charred poblano crema.

$22.00

Half marinated chicken, grilled and quartered, served with salsa verde and pickled onions.

$10.00

Housemade pork sausage, stuffed with oaxacan cheese and jalapeño.

$50.00+

Sides

$55.00+

Half tray serves 10-12. Full tray servers 20-24.

$55.00+

Half tray serves 10-12. Full tray servers 20-24.

$50.00+

Half tray serves 10-12. Full tray servers 20-24.

$50.00+
$50.00+

Half tray - 12 slices. Full tray - 24 slices.

$10.00+

BBQ Sauce

$10.00+
$80.00+
$80.00+
$55.00+

Dessert

$50.00+

Half tray serves 10-12, full tray servers 20-24

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

1200 NW 22nd Street, Miami, FL 33142

Directions

