Hometown Pizza Carrollton-002
2353 Highway 227
Carrollton, KY 41008
FOOD
Appetizers
- IND Breadstick$3.99
Our homemade, thick dough smothered with mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of one sauce.
- SM Breadstick$7.99
Our homemade, thick dough smothered with mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of two sauces.
- MD Breadstick$9.99
Our homemade, thick dough smothered with mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of three sauces.
- LG Breadstick$12.99
Our homemade, thick dough smothered with mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of four sauces.
- Cauli Sticks$11.49
Cauliflower crust covered in mozzarella cheese.
- Gluten-Free Breadsticks$11.49
- Regular Bacon Cheese Fries$7.99
A generous portion of fries, baked & seasoned to perfection, topped with melted mozzarella, cheddar cheese & bacon. Served with creamy ranch dressing.
- LG Bacon Cheese Fries$9.49
A generous portion of fries, baked & seasoned to perfection, topped with melted mozzarella, cheddar cheese & bacon. Served with creamy ranch dressing.
- 6 Wings$10.99
Tender juicy wings served hot, plain, or smoky BBQ with your choice of creamy ranch or chunky bleu cheese dressing.
- 10 Wings$14.99
Tender juicy wings served hot, plain, or smoky BBQ with your choice of creamy ranch or chunky bleu cheese dressing.
- 20 Wings$33.99
Tender juicy wings served hot, plain, or smoky BBQ with your choice of creamy ranch or chunky bleu cheese dressing.
- Colossal Chicken Bites$9.99
Tender, juicy, all-white-meat chicken bites. Choice of plain, hot, or bbq.
- Pretzels$9.99
Pretzel sticks with a side of beer cheese.
- Oven-Baked Meatballs$8.99
Four large meatballs baked to perfection, topped with marinara sauce and freshly shredded mozzarella. Served with hot garlic bread.
- Deluxe Garlic Bread$4.99
Garlic bread layered with provolone & cheddar cheese. Served with marinara sauce
- Garlic Bread$3.49
Garlic bread sliced and served with a marinara.
Sandwiches
- Hometown Sub$9.99
Fresh slices of ham, salami, & pepperoni piled high with melted provolone, crisp lettuce, tomato, red onion & banana peppers. Served with side of creamy Italian dressing.
- Ham & Cheese$9.99
Fresh sliced deli ham, melted provolone, lettuce & tomato. Baked on an Italian roll & served with a side of honey mustard dressing.
- Turkey Club$9.99
Sliced ham & turkey, crisp bacon, melted provolone, lettuce & tomato served on an Italian roll with a side of honey mustard dressing.
- Chicken Club$9.99
Tender, juicy strips of chicken served on Italian roll with provolone cheese, crisp bacon, lettuce & tomato. Served with side of honey mustard dressing.
- Meatball Sandwich$9.99
Meatballs covered in meat sauce,red onions & provolone cheese.