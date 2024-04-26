- Home
- Mount Washington
- Hometown Pizza - Mt.Washington-013
Hometown Pizza Mt.Washington-013
No reviews yet
11155 Highway 44 East
Mount Washington, KY 40047
FOOD
Appetizers
- IND Breadstick$3.99
Our homemade, thick dough smothered with mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of one sauce.
- SM Breadstick$7.99
Our homemade, thick dough smothered with mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of two sauces.
- MD Breadstick$9.99
Our homemade, thick dough smothered with mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of three sauces.
- LG Breadstick$12.99
Our homemade, thick dough smothered with mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of four sauces.
- Cauli Sticks$11.49
Cauliflower crust covered in mozzarella cheese.
- Gluten-Free Breadsticks$11.49
- Regular Bacon Cheese Fries$7.99
A generous portion of fries, baked & seasoned to perfection, topped with melted mozzarella, cheddar cheese & bacon. Served with creamy ranch dressing.
- LG Bacon Cheese Fries$9.49
A generous portion of fries, baked & seasoned to perfection, topped with melted mozzarella, cheddar cheese & bacon. Served with creamy ranch dressing.
- 6 Wings$10.99
Tender juicy wings served hot, plain, or smoky BBQ with your choice of creamy ranch or chunky bleu cheese dressing.
- 10 Wings$14.99
Tender juicy wings served hot, plain, or smoky BBQ with your choice of creamy ranch or chunky bleu cheese dressing.
- 20 Wings$33.99
Tender juicy wings served hot, plain, or smoky BBQ with your choice of creamy ranch or chunky bleu cheese dressing.
- Colossal Chicken Bites$9.99
Tender, juicy, all-white-meat chicken bites. Choice of plain, hot, or bbq.
- Pretzels$9.99
Pretzel sticks with a side of beer cheese.
- Oven-Baked Meatballs$8.99
Four large meatballs baked to perfection, topped with marinara sauce and freshly shredded mozzarella. Served with hot garlic bread.
- Deluxe Garlic Bread$4.99
Garlic bread layered with provolone & cheddar cheese. Served with marinara sauce