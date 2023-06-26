Restaurant header imageView gallery

HOMETOWN SEAFOOD LLC 5010 BROADWAY ST

5010 BROADWAY ST

PEARLAND, TX 77581

FOOD

Broiled Oysters

Oysters Ranchera

$19.00

Oysters Rockefeller

$18.00

Oysters O.G.

$16.00

Oysters Casino

$16.00

Dirty Dozen

$34.00

Soups & Salads

Asian Chopped Salad

$12.00

Bowl Bisque

$12.00

Bowl Gumbo

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Cup Bisque

$8.00

Cup Seafood Gumbo

$8.00

Hometown Wedge

$10.00

Shrimp Cobb Salad

$15.00

Starters & Shareables

Crab Cakes

$24.00

Shrimp Fondue

$16.00

Rockefeller Dip

$15.00

Pickle Battered Fish Bites

$14.00

Buttermilk Calamari

$15.00

This & That

Fried Burrata Cheese

Crab Fingers

$22.00

Boudin Eggrolls

$8.00

Drunken Mussels

$14.00

Drunken Shrimp

$15.00

Lobster Sliders

$18.00

Seafood Entree's

Bycatch Special

Fried Gulf Coast Platter

$25.00

Gulf Flounder Almondine

$16.00Out of stock

Puffy Tacos

$14.00

Redfish on the Halfshell

$25.00

Salmon

$22.00

Seafood Flatbread

$20.00

Fried Shrimp Platter

$25.00

Other Tasty Stuff

Spicy Cajun Pasta

$18.00

Portbello Mushroom Po Boy

$15.00

Blackened Chicken Thighs

$16.00

Hometown Ribeye

$35.00

Lamb Chops

$28.00

Sides & Extras

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Asparagus

$5.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Truffle Fries

$5.00Out of stock

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Seasoned Rice

$5.00

French Fries

$4.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Kids Plates

Kid Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kid Popcorn Shrimp

$7.00

Kid Catfish

$7.00

Cheesy Flatbread

$7.00

Desserts

Bananas Foster Pudding

$6.00

Chocolate Eruption Cake

$8.00

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Merchandise

Hats and Shirts

Hats

$25.00

Shirts

$20.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Pearland's newest spot for seafood, cocktails, & hospitality!!

Location

5010 BROADWAY ST, PEARLAND, TX 77581

Directions

