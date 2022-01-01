Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Sandwiches

HOMETOWN INDUSTRY CITY

review star

No reviews yet

87 35th Street

Brooklyn, NY 11232

UTENSILS

UTENSIL KIT

INDIVIDUAL UTENSIL PACK (FORK, KNIFE, NAPKIN) If not ordered they will NOT be provided

MEAT

BRISKET

BRISKET

$23.00

1/2 POUND

PULLED PORK

PULLED PORK

$18.50

1/2 POUND

TURKEY

TURKEY

$22.50

1/2 POUND

PASTRAMI BACON

PASTRAMI BACON

$11.50

PER SLICE W/Honey Mustard

SAUSAGE

SAUSAGE

$11.50

Billy's Sweet Italian Pork Sausage Link Infused with Fire Roasted Peppers, Onions & Aged Auricchio Provolone

CHICKEN & RIBS

SPARE RIBS

SPARE RIBS

$34.50

1/2 lb Pork Spare Ribs

KOREAN RIBS

KOREAN RIBS

$18.50

3 PORK RIBS Tangy Korean BBQ Sauce, Scallions, Crunchy Garlic, Shallots and Cashews

CHICKEN

CHICKEN

$28.50Out of stock

WOOD FIRED CHIPOTLE MARINATED HALF CHICKEN w/Pickled Red Onions & Salsa Verde

WINGS

WINGS

WINGS

$17.50

3 WHOLE CRISPY SMOKED WINGS Spicy Vietnamese Style with Sesame Seeds, Scallions and Cilantro Ranch

CAULIFLOWER

CAULIFLOWER

$17.50Out of stock

CRISPY SMOKED CAULIFLOWER Spicy Vietnamese Style with Sesame Seeds, Scallions and Cilantro Ranch

TACOS

BRISKET TACOS

BRISKET TACOS

$15.00

2 Tacos Corn Tortillas, Pickles, Onions, Queso

CHICKEN TACOS

CHICKEN TACOS

$13.00

2 Tacos Corn Tortillas, Chipotle Marinated Chicken, Griddled White Onion, Pickled Red Onion, Jalapeno, Lime Crema

MUSHROOM TACO

$13.00

2 Tacos Corn Tortillas, Smoked Mushrooms, Pickles, Onions, Queso

SANDWICHES

BRISKET SANDWICH

BRISKET SANDWICH

$21.00Out of stock

Toasted Sesame Roll, Sticky BBQ Sauce, Pickle, White Onion

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$18.50

Toasted Sesame Roll, Spicy Ranch, Cole Slaw, Pickles, Crispy Fried Onions

H.T.B.C.

H.T.B.C.

$22.50

Smoked Turkey, Griddled Texas Toast, Pastrami Bacon Jam, Lettuce, Tomato, Dijonnaise

PASTRAMI SANDWICH

PASTRAMI SANDWICH

$29.00

Toasted Rye Bread, Brown Deli Mustard (SERVED FRIDAY, SATURDAY & SUNDAY only)

SINGLE SMASH BURGER

SINGLE SMASH BURGER

$8.00

SIDES

MAC & CHEESE

$6.60+

W/TEXAS STYLE QUESO

PINTO BEANS

$6.60+

W/SMOKED PORK SHOULDER

COLLARD GREENS

$6.60+

W/SMOKED PORK SHOULDER

POTATO SALAD

$6.60+

PICKLES

$6.60+

HOMETOWN SLAW

$6.60+

CORNBREAD

$5.50

PER SLICE

STICKY SAUCE-PINT

$11.00

STICKY SAUCE Classic Kansas City Style Sticky Sweet BBQ Sauce

HOT & SWEET SAUCE-PINT

$11.00

HOUSE MADE HOT SAUCE Sriracha, Soy, Lime & Honey

DESSERT

BANANA CREAM PUDDING

$8.80Out of stock

N/A BEVERAGE

Mexican Coke

$4.40

Boylans Root Beer

$4.40

Boylans Black Cherry

$4.40

Boylans Ginger Ale

$4.40

Boylans Seltzer

$4.40

Boylans Diet Cola

$4.40

Poland Spring

$2.20
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
We serve Brooklyn style Bar-B-Que, using authentic wood fired cooking techniques. We offer delivery and up service on a first come first served until we sell out.

