Hometown Pizza Middletown-005
11804 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
FOOD
Appetizers
- IND Breadstick
Our homemade, thick dough smothered with mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of one sauce.$3.99
- SM Breadstick
Our homemade, thick dough smothered with mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of two sauces.$7.99
- MD Breadstick
Our homemade, thick dough smothered with mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of three sauces.$9.99
- LG Breadstick
Our homemade, thick dough smothered with mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of four sauces.$12.99
- Cauli Sticks
Cauliflower crust covered in mozzarella cheese.$11.49
- Gluten-Free Breadsticks$11.49
- Regular Bacon Cheese Fries
A generous portion of fries, baked & seasoned to perfection, topped with melted mozzarella, cheddar cheese & bacon. Served with creamy ranch dressing.$7.99
- LG Bacon Cheese Fries
A generous portion of fries, baked & seasoned to perfection, topped with melted mozzarella, cheddar cheese & bacon. Served with creamy ranch dressing.$9.49
- 6 Wings
Tender juicy wings served hot, plain, or smoky BBQ with your choice of creamy ranch or chunky bleu cheese dressing.$10.99
- 10 Wings
Tender juicy wings served hot, plain, or smoky BBQ with your choice of creamy ranch or chunky bleu cheese dressing.$14.99
- 20 Wings
Tender juicy wings served hot, plain, or smoky BBQ with your choice of creamy ranch or chunky bleu cheese dressing.$33.99
- Colossal Chicken Bites
Tender, juicy, all-white-meat chicken bites. Choice of plain, hot, or bbq.$9.99
- Pretzels
Pretzel sticks with a side of beer cheese.$9.99
- Oven-Baked Meatballs
Four large meatballs baked to perfection, topped with marinara sauce and freshly shredded mozzarella. Served with hot garlic bread.$8.99
- Deluxe Garlic Bread
Garlic bread layered with provolone & cheddar cheese. Served with marinara sauce$4.99
- Garlic Bread
Garlic bread sliced and served with a marinara.$3.49
Sandwiches
- Hometown Sub
Fresh slices of ham, salami, & pepperoni piled high with melted provolone, crisp lettuce, tomato, red onion & banana peppers. Served with side of creamy Italian dressing.$9.99
- Ham & Cheese
Fresh sliced deli ham, melted provolone, lettuce & tomato. Baked on an Italian roll & served with a side of honey mustard dressing.$9.99
- Turkey Club
Sliced ham & turkey, crisp bacon, melted provolone, lettuce & tomato served on an Italian roll with a side of honey mustard dressing.$9.99
- Chicken Club
Tender, juicy strips of chicken served on Italian roll with provolone cheese, crisp bacon, lettuce & tomato. Served with side of honey mustard dressing.$9.99
- Meatball Sandwich
Meatballs covered in meat sauce,red onions & provolone cheese.$9.99
- Stromboli
Choice ground steak topped with sauteed green peppers, mushrooms & onions, provolone cheese & pizza sauce. Baked on Italian roll.$9.99OUT OF STOCK
- Turkey & Cheese
Sliced turkey, melted provolone, lettuce & tomato. Baked on an italian roll & served with side of mayo.$9.99
Salads
- House Salad
Crisp greens topped with crisp bacon, potato sticks, cheddar cheese, tomatoes & egg.$5.99
- Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken on a bed of crisp greens topped with cheddar cheese,tomatoes, potato sticks,crisp bacon & eggs. Served with hot garlic bread.$10.99
- Crispy Chicken Salad
Colossal bites on a bed of crisp greens topped with cheddar cheese,tomatoes, potato sticks,crisp bacon & eggs. Served with hot garlic bread.$11.49
- Hometown Pizza Salad
Crisp greens topped with ham,pepperoni,green peppers,mushrooms, red onions, black olives, mozzarella, cheddar cheese & tomatoes. Served with hot garlic bread.$10.99
- Chef Salad
Crisp greens, chopped ham and turkey, eggs, cheese, red onions & tomatoes. Served with hot garlic bread.$10.99
Pasta
- Hometown Alfredo
Linguini baked in creamy alfredo sauce with fresh mushrooms, and tomatoes.$9.49
- Chicken Alfredo
Linguini baked in creamy alfredo sauce with grilled chicken, fresh mushrooms, and tomatoes.$10.49
- Spaghetti with Marinara
Fresh steaming spaghetti served with just the way you like it!$7.99
- Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
Fresh steaming spaghetti served with just the way you like it!$7.99
- Spaghetti with Meatballs
Fresh steaming spaghetti served with just the way you like it!$8.99
- Baked Spaghetti
Spaghetti mixed with Italian sausage, mushrooms, black olives, pork topping, pepperoni, ham, green peppers, & onions, smothered in hearty meat sauce, covered with mozzarella cheese, then baked to a golden brown.$10.99
- Veggie Baked Spaghetti
Spaghetti mixed with mushrooms, black olives, ham, green peppers, & onions, smothered in hearty marinara sauce, covered with mozzarella cheese, then baked to a golden brown.$8.99
- Joe's Baked Spaghetti
Spaghetti mixed with pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, pork topping, bacon, and mozzarella cheese.$10.99
- Lasagna
Layers of pasta with ground beef, a special three cheese blend & our own signature pasta sauce.$10.99