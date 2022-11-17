Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hometown Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

106 W North Main

Richmond, MO 64085

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Beverages

Fountain drink

fountain drink

2 Liter bottle

$3.50

bottled 2 litre

Bqt Tea

$20.00

Room Fee

$50.00

Starters

Cheese Sticks

$8.95

topped with mozzerella cheese served with marinara

Baby Cheese Stick

$5.45

Md Cheese Sticks

$12.75

Bread Sticks

$7.95

topped with garlic butter and parmesan cheese served with marinara

Cheddar Fries

$6.85

baked fries topped with cheddar, bacon, ranch

Baked Fries

$2.75

baked fries

Bosco Sticks

$4.25

2 cheese filled breadsticks with marinara

Shirkey Bread

$8.95

4 slices of garlic toasted topped with mozzarella served with marinara

Baked Ravioli

$7.25

10 breaded ravioli with marinara

Ravioli Basket

$8.45

5 each of beef, nacho cheese, sausage served with marinara

Hotwings

$11.25

Medium Bread Sticks

$11.75

Hot Sandwiches

Hometown

$7.85

ham, pastrami, salami, provolone, hoagie bun with creamy Italian dressing and chips

Kickin' Spicy Chicken

$8.85

spricy breaded chicken, provolone, brioche bun and mayonnaise and chips

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$8.85

grilled chicken, bacon, provolone, brioche with ranch and chips

Reuben

$8.85

pastrami, kraut, swiss, marbled rye and 1,000 island and chips

Philly Chicken

$8.85

grilled chicken, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, provolone, brioche with honey msutard and chips

Turkey Bacon Club

$7.85

turkey, ham, bacon, provolone, hoagie bun with mayonnaise and chips

Grilled Chicken

$8.45

grilled chicken, provolone, brioche with honey mustard and chips

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$8.85

beef meatballs, provolone, hoagie bun with marinara and chips

Salads

Southwest Salad

$8.85

grilled chicken, black beans, corn, red onions, balck olives, tomatoes, cheddar, tortilla strips, southwest dressing

Spinach Salad

$8.85

spinach, grilled chicken, egg, bacon, red onion, cheddar, croutons

BBQ Chicken salad

$8.85

bbq chicken, bacon, corn, french fried onions, pepperjack and ranch

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$8.85

buffalo chicken, bacon, corn, french onions, pepperjack and ranch

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.85

grilled chiekn, egg, onion, tomato, cheddar, and crouton

House Salad

$7.75

ham, pepperoni, balck olives, peperoncinis, mozzarella and light italian

Side Salad

$3.50

tomatoes, egg, croutons, and cheddar

Spinach Side Salad

$5.25

spinach, egg, bacon, cheddar and croutons

Salad Bar-1 Trip

$6.25

Salad Bar-Multi trips

$8.95

Cranberry Crunch

$7.85

Party Salad

$40.00

Dessert

Cinnamon Sticks

$8.25

cinnamon sugar breadsticks drizzled with icing

Ice Cream

$5.25

Medium Cinnamon Sticks

$12.75

Dips and Dressings

Dips and Dressings

$0.50

ranch and other sauces

$20.00 Buffet

$20.00

Baby Specialty Pizzas

All Meat - Baby

$6.25

pepperoni, beef, pork, Italian sausage, diced ham

BBQ - Baby

$6.25

BBQ sauce, chicken and onion

Cheeseburger - Baby

$6.25

cheeseburger sauce, beef, onion, dill pickles, cheddar cheese

Hot Wing - Baby

$6.25

buffalo sauce, and chicken

Southwest - Baby

$6.25

signature southwest saucce, chicken, jalapeños

Taco - Baby

$6.25

refried beans, beef, onion, topped with lettuce, tomato, tortilla strips and cheddar

The Works - Baby

$6.25

Pepperoni, beef, pork, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers

Veggie - Baby

$6.25

onions, green peppers, mushroom, black olives

Small Specialty Pizzas

All Meat - Small

$11.15

pepperoni, beef, pork, italian sausage, diced ham

BBQ Chicken - Small

$11.15

BBQ sauce, chicken and onion

Cheeseburger - Small

$11.15

cheeseburger sauce, beef, onion, dill pickles, cheddar cheese

Hot Wing - Small

$11.15

buffalo sauce, and chicken

Southwest - Small

$11.15

signature southwest saucce, chicken, jalapenos

Taco - Small

$11.15

refried beans, beef, onion, topped with lettuce, tomato, tortilla strips and cheddar

The Works - Small

$11.15

Pepperoni, beef, pork, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers

Veggie - Small

$11.15

onios, green peppers, mushroom, black olives

Medium Specialty Pizzas

All Meat - Medium

$15.85

pepperoni, beef, pork, italian sausage, diced ham

BBQ Chicken - Medium

$15.85

BBQ sauce, chicken and onion

Cheeseburger - Medium

$15.85

cheeseburger sauce, beef, onion, dill pickles, cheddar cheese

Hot Wing - Medium

$15.85

buffalo sauce, and chicken

Southwest - Medium

$15.85

signature southwest saucce, chicken, jalapenos

Taco - Medium

$15.85

refried beans, beef, onion, topped with lettuce, tomato, tortilla strips and cheddar

The Works - Medium

$15.85

Pepperoni, beef, pork, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers

Veggie - Medium

$15.85

onios, green peppers, mushroom, black olives

Large Specialty Pizzas

All Meat - Large

$18.75

pepperoni, beef, pork, italian sausage, diced ham

BBQ Chicken - Large

$18.75

BBQ sauce, chicken and onion

Cheeseburger - Large

$18.75

cheeseburger sauce, beef, onion, dill pickles, cheddar cheese

Hot Wing - Large

$18.75

buffalo sauce, and chicken

Southwest - Large

$18.75

signature southwest saucce, chicken, jalapenos

Taco - Large

$18.75

refried beans, beef, onion, topped with lettuce, tomato, tortilla strips and cheddar

The Works - Large

$18.75

Pepperoni, beef, pork, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers

Veggie - Large

$18.75

onios, green peppers, mushroom, black olives

Small Gourmet Pizza

Alfredo - Small

$12.15

alfredo sauce, chicken, spinach

Chicken Bacon Ranch - Small

$12.15

ranch, chicken, bacon

Greek - Small

$12.15

spinach, tomato, kalamata olives, feta. Recommended on whole wheat thin crust.

Macaroni Pie - Small

$12.15

white cheddar macaroni and bacon

Small POTM

$12.15

Medium Gourmet Pizza

Alfredo - Medium

$16.95

alfredo sauce, chicken, spinach

Chicken Bacon Ranch - Medium

$16.95

ranch, chicken, bacon

Greek - Medium

$16.95

spinach, tomato, kalamata olives, feta. Recommended on whole wheat thin crust.

Macaroni Pie - Medium

$16.95

white cheddar macaroni and bacon

Medium POTM

$16.95

Large Gourmet Pizza

Alfredo - Large

$19.95

alfredo sauce, chicken, spinach

Chicken Bacon Ranch - Large

$19.95

ranch, chicken, bacon

Greek - Large

$19.95

spinach, tomato, kalamata olives, feta. Recommended on whole wheat thin crust.

Macaroni Pie - Large

$19.95

white cheddar macaroni and bacon

Large POTM

$19.95

Baby

Baby

$5.45

Small

Small BYO Pizza

$8.95

Medium

Medium BYO Whole Pizza

$12.75

Medium BYO Half & Half Pizza

$12.75

Large

Large BYO Whole Pizza

$14.75

Large BYO Half & Half Pizza

$14.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy our pizzas, salads, sandwiches and more!

Location

106 W North Main, Richmond, MO 64085

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Fancy Donut - 101 West Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
101 West Main Street Richmond, MO 64085
View restaurantnext
Branded Steakhouse Oink & Moo BBQ and Taproom - 708 Wollard Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
708 Wollard Blvd Richmond, MO 64085
View restaurantnext
Pine Street Crossing
orange starNo Reviews
106 South Pine Street Norborne, MO 64668
View restaurantnext
The 64076
orange starNo Reviews
315 Park Lane Odessa, MO 64076
View restaurantnext
Alley Cat Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
13 West 21st Street Higginsville, MO 64037
View restaurantnext
Raquelita’s Mexican Food - N/A
orange starNo Reviews
N/A Kearney, MO 64060
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Richmond
Kearney
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Liberty
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Independence
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Blue Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)
Lees Summit
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (224 restaurants)
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Warrensburg
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Platte City
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston