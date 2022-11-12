A map showing the location of Homewood Gourmet 1919 28th Ave S STE 113View gallery

Homewood Gourmet 1919 28th Ave S STE 113

166 Reviews

$$

1919 28th Ave S STE 113

Homewood, AL 35209

Salads

Soup and Baby Blue

$11.95

Add a cup of soup to the Baby Blue Salad

Gumbo and Baby Blue

$11.95

Add a cup of Gumbo to the Baby Blue Salad

Carlenes Plate

$13.95

Baby Blue with BBQ Salmon

Cobb Salad

$13.95

With Grilled Chicken, Hard boiled egg, tomato, bacon, avocado, goat cheese and Sherry Vinaigrette

Chicken Salad Plate

$12.95

Chicken Salad with Baby Lettuces, Fresh Fruit and Sherry Vinaigrette

Baby Blue Salad

$9.95

Baby Lettuces with oranges, strawberries, spiced pecans, blue cheese and honey balsamic vinaigrette

Salad Sampler

$11.95

Choose 3 Prepared Salads

Sandwiches

Gulf Fish Poboy

$14.95

Fried or Grilled Gulf fish on Traditional Poboy Bread with Remoulade sauce, tomato and pickle

Gulf Shrimp Poboy

$14.95

Fried or Grilled Gulf Shrimp on Traditional Poboy Bread with Remoulade sauce, tomato and pickle

Vegetable Sandwich

$9.95

Mixed marinated vegetables with melted Mozzarella

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Roasted Chicken Breast with mozzarella cheese, sun dried tomato and basil pesto

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.95

Shredded White meat chicken with mayonnaise, celery and touch of honeymustard on fresh yeast bun.

Meatloaf Sandwich

$12.95

Grilled with Caramelized onions and Marinara

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$9.95

Choice of cheese grilled on our homemade Pullman loaf bread.

Grilled Turkey

$10.95

Smoked turkey with your choice of cheese grilled on our Housemade pullman loaf bread.

Grilled Ham

$10.95

Grilled ham with your choice of cheese on our Housemade Pullman loaf bread.

Turkey Cranberry Rollup

$10.95

Smoked turkey, cranberry sauce, cheddar cheese and lettuce wrapped in flour tortilla.

Chicken Vegetable Rollup

$10.95

Roasted chicken, vegetables mozzarella cheese and ranch dressing wrapped in flour tortilla.

Ham Swiss Rollup

$10.95

Ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and honey mustard wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Soup and Gumbo

All of our soups and gumbo are made from scratch.
Cup Soup

$4.95

Type of soup changes daily.

Cup Chicken Sausage Gumbo

$5.25

With okra and rice

Bowl Soup

$6.95
Bowl Chicken Sausage Gumbo

$7.95

Gallon Chicken Andouille Gumbo

$60.00

Quart Chicken Andouille Gumbo

$15.00

Quart Soup

$11.00

Prepared Salads

Bowtie Pasta Salad

$4.00

Bowtie Pasta Salad Large

$7.95

Coleslaw

$4.00

Coleslaw LG

$7.95

Ginger noodle sm

$4.00

Ginger noodle LG

$7.95
Chicken Salad sm

$7.00
Chicken Salad LG

$13.00
Pimiento Cheese sm

$6.00
Pimiento Cheese LG

$12.00

Quinoa Salad

$4.00

Roasted Veg sm

$4.00

Roasted Veg LG

$7.95

Potato Salad sm

$4.00

Potato Salad LG

$7.95

Tomato & Cuc sm

$4.00

Tomato & Cuc LG

$7.95

White Bean Salad

$4.00

White bean Salad Large

$7.95

1/2 BBB

$17.00

BBB

$29.00

Dinner in a Dash

Let us make dinner easier. Pick up, take home, heat and serve.
Chicken Broccoli Rice sm

$23.00
Beef Lasagna sm

$23.00

Vegetable Lasagna sm

$23.00
Enchilada sm

$23.00
Chicken Jambalaya sm

$23.00
Chicken Tasso Pasta sm

$23.00
Shepherd Pie sm

$23.00

Extras

Chicken Sal 8oz

$7.00
Chicken Sal 16oz

$14.00
Pimento Ch 8oz

$6.00
Pimento Ch 16oz

$12.00
Pecan 8oz

$7.00
Pecan 16oz

$14.00
Yeast Rolls Dozen

$6.00
Boudin Pack

$13.00

Balsamic Vin 8oz

$6.00

Balsamic Vin 16oz

$12.00

Beverage

Bottle Water

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Half/Half

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Gallon unsweet

$7.75

Gallon Sweet Tea

$7.75

Sweets

Brownie

$2.75

Bread Pudding with Bourbon Caramel

$3.75
Sour Cream Poundcake

$4.75
SourCream pound cake w berries and cream

$7.50
Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50
Cranberry Oatmeal Cookie

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
