Hominy Southern Kitchen 60 El Jebel Road Unit 108 Box 11

No reviews yet

60 El Jebel Road

box 11

El Jebel, CO 81623

Starters

Xtra Chips

Pimento Cheese

$12.00

Xtra Bread

1 Biscuit

$2.00

Oysters

Half Fried Oysters

$24.00

Half Wood Fired Oysters

$24.00

DOZEN Raw Oysters

$48.00

Soups & Salad

Bayou Gumbo

$16.00

Fried Chicken

4 pc El Jebel Hot Chicken

$18.00

6 pc El Jebel Hot Chicken

$24.00

8 pc El Jebel Hot Chicken

$32.00

Mains

High Country Boil

$42.00

Seasonal Sides

Cole Slaw

$8.00

Double Collards

$14.00

Desserts

Banana Cream Pie

$12.00Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$12.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$14.00Out of stock

Apple Pie

$14.00

Chocolate Chip Caramel Cookies

$12.00Out of stock

Coconut Cake

$14.00

A la Mode

$4.00

Peach Cobbler

$12.00

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$8.00

Lunch Specials

Fried Chicken Platter

$22.00

Fried Chicken & Waffles

$22.00

Meatloaf

$24.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Southern Comfort Food in the Rockies

Location

60 El Jebel Road, box 11, El Jebel, CO 81623

Directions

