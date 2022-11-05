Main picView gallery

Hommage Bakehouse 4680 Cass St.

review star

No reviews yet

4680 Cass St.

`San Diego, CA 92109

Order Again

Breads

Country Baguette

$5.00

Seeded Baguette

$5.50

Pain au Levain

$8.00

Seasonal Loaf

$8.50

Focaccia

$6.00

Bagels

$12.00

Croissant Loaf

$15.00

Pastries

Butter Croissant

$4.00

Ham and Cheese

$5.00

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00

Kouign Amann

$5.00

Monkey Bread

$4.00

Cookies

$3.00

Seasonal Scone

$4.00

Seasonal Kouign Amann

$5.50

Pineapple Cherry Twist

$6.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

4680 Cass St., `San Diego, CA 92109

Main pic

