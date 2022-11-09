Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hondos Shrimp and Fish

review star

No reviews yet

1956 Duluth Highway

Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

5 Pc Jumbo Shrimp
Catfish Nuggets
Whiting (2 Piece)

Fish & Fries

Catfish Nuggets

Catfish Nuggets

$9.00

Cornmealed USA catfish nuggets with fries or 4 hushpuppies.

Whiting (2 Piece)

Whiting (2 Piece)

$9.00

2 Pc whiting with fries or 4 hushpuppies

Whiting (4 Piece)

Whiting (4 Piece)

$14.00

4 Pc whiting with fries or 4 hushpuppies (Cornmealed whiting pictured).

Ocean Perch (2 Piece)

Ocean Perch (2 Piece)

$14.00

2 Pc ocean perch with fries or 4 hushpuppies (Perch in cornmeal pictured).

Ocean Perch (4 Piece)

Ocean Perch (4 Piece)

$21.00

4 Pc ocean perch with fries or 4 hushpuppies (cornmealed perch pictured).

Swai Catfish (2 Piece)

Swai Catfish (2 Piece)

$11.00

2 Pc swai with fries or 4 hushpuppies (Swai in cornmeal pictured).

Swai Catfish (4 Piece)

Swai Catfish (4 Piece)

$16.00

4 Pc swai with fries or 4 hushpuppies (Cornmealed swai pictured).

Tilapia (2 Piece)

Tilapia (2 Piece)

$11.00

2 Pc tilapia with fries or 4 hushpuppies. (cornmealed tilapia pictured)

Tilapia (4 Piece)

Tilapia (4 Piece)

$16.00

4 Pc tilapia with fries or 4 hushpuppies. (battered tilapia pictured)

USA Catfish (2 Piece)

USA Catfish (2 Piece)

$14.00

2 Pc cornmealed USA catfish with fries or 4 hushpuppies. USA Catfish is always in Cornmeal.

USA Catfish (4 Piece)

USA Catfish (4 Piece)

$23.00

4 Pc cornmealed USA catfish with fries or 4 hushpuppies. USA Catfish is always in Cornmeal.

Flounder (1 Piece)

Flounder (1 Piece)

$11.00

1 Pc flounder with fries or 4 hushpuppies

Flounder (2 Piece)

Flounder (2 Piece)

$15.00

2 Pc battered flounder with fries or 4 hushpuppies

Cod (1 Piece)

Cod (1 Piece)

$12.00

1 Pc battered cod with fries or 4 hushpuppies

Cod (2 Piece)

Cod (2 Piece)

$19.00

2 Pc battered cod with fries or 4 hushpuppies

Walleye (1 Piece)

Walleye (1 Piece)

$18.00

1 Pc walleye with fries or 4 hushpuppies

Walleye (2 Piece)

Walleye (2 Piece)

$32.00

2 Pc battered walleye with fries or 4 hushpuppies

Halibut (1 Piece)

Halibut (1 Piece)

$32.00Out of stock

Battered halibut with fries or 4 hushpuppies

Fish & Shrimp

Cod/Shrimp

Cod/Shrimp

$19.00

1 piece BATTERED cod, 5 jumbo shrimp and fries or 4 hushpuppies.. Choose cornmealed or battered shrimp.

Flounder/Shrimp

Flounder/Shrimp

$17.00

1 piece flounder, 5 jumbo shrimp and fries or 4 hushpuppies. Cornmealed or battered

Nuggets/Shrimp

Nuggets/Shrimp

$13.50

Half order of CORNMEALED USA Catfish nuggets, 5 jumbo shrimp and fries or 4 hushpuppies. Choose cornmealed or battered shrimp.

Ocean Perch/Shrimp

$17.00

1 piece ocean perch, 5 jumbo shrimp and fries or 4 hushpuppies. Cornmealed or battered

Swai Catfish/Shrimp

$16.00

1 piece swai, 5 jumbo shrimp and fries or 4 hushpuppies. Choose cornmealed or battered

Tilapia/Shrimp

Tilapia/Shrimp

$16.00

1 piece tilapia, 5 jumbo shrimp and fries or 4 hushpuppies. Cornmealed or battered

USA Catfish/Shrimp

USA Catfish/Shrimp

$17.00

1 piece CORNMEALED USA catfish, 5 jumbo shrimp and fries or 4 hushpuppies. . USA Catfish is always in Cornmeal. Choose cornmealed or battered shrimp.

Whiting/Shrimp

Whiting/Shrimp

$13.50

1 piece whiting, 5 jumbo shrimp and fries or 4 hushpuppies. Choose cornmealed or battered

Shrimp Only

Choose: Battered, cornmealed or grilled
5 Pc Jumbo Shrimp

5 Pc Jumbo Shrimp

$8.00

Cornmealed, battered or grilled jumbo shrimp

10 Pc Jumbo Shrimp

10 Pc Jumbo Shrimp

$16.00

Cornmealed, battered or grilled jumbo shrimp

15 Pc Jumbo Shrimp

15 Pc Jumbo Shrimp

$24.00

Cornmealed, battered or grilled jumbo shrimp

20 Pc Jumbo Shrimp

20 Pc Jumbo Shrimp

$32.00

Cornmealed, battered or grilled jumbo shrimp

Fish Sandwiches

Whiting Sandwich

Whiting Sandwich

$11.00

Fried whiting between two toasted, gourmet buns, lettuce and tomato. (Cornmealed Shown)

Tilapia Sandwich

Tilapia Sandwich

$12.00

Fried tilapia between two toasted, gourmet buns, lettuce and tomato. (Battered Shown)

Swai Sandwich

Swai Sandwich

$12.00

Fried swai between two toasted, gourmet buns, lettuce and tomato. (Battered shown)

Cod Sandwich (Battered)

Cod Sandwich (Battered)

$16.00

Fried cod between two toasted, gourmet buns, lettuce and tomato (Battered only)

Flounder Sandwich

Flounder Sandwich

$15.00

Fried flounder between two toasted, gourmet buns, lettuce and tomato. (Battered shown)

Ocean Perch Sandwich

Ocean Perch Sandwich

$14.00

Fried ocean perch between two toasted, gourmet buns, lettuce and tomato. (Cornmealed shown)

USA Catfish Sandwich (Cornmealed)

USA Catfish Sandwich (Cornmealed)

$13.00

Fried USA catfish between two toasted, gourmet buns, lettuce and tomato. USA Catfish is always in Cornmeal.

Grilled Mediterranean Sandwich

Grilled Mediterranean Sandwich

$11.00

Marinated mediterranean spiced chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, red onion, hummus, and feta served between two pieces of toasted naan bread.

Grilled Fish

Shrimp Special (5 Pc Grilled )

Shrimp Special (5 Pc Grilled )

$12.00

5 grilled jumbo shrimp, veggies or cilantro-lime rice and roasted red peppers

Shrimp Dinner (10 Piece)

Shrimp Dinner (10 Piece)

$22.00

10 grilled jumbo shrimp, cilantro-lime rice or grilled vegetables, with naan/flatbread

Half Salmon Special

Half Salmon Special

$14.00

Half order of grilled salmon, grilled peppers and cilantro-lime rice or grilled vegetables.

Salmon Dinner

Salmon Dinner

$22.00

Whole order of grilled salmon, cilantro-lime rice or grilled vegetables, with naan/flatbread.

Half Snapper Special

Half Snapper Special

$14.00

Half order of grilled red snapper, cilantro-lime rice or grilled vegetables, and roasted red peppers

Snapper Dinner

Snapper Dinner

$22.00

Grilled red snapper, grilled mushrooms, zucchini, yellow squash with naan/flatbread.

Oysters

Breaded Oysters

Breaded Oysters

$10.00

Eight (8) breaded and fried oysters.

Chicken

Crispy Wings

Crispy Wings

$10.00

Six homestyle flavored drummets and flats with fries or 4 hushpuppies.

Half Grilled Mediterranean Chicken

Half Grilled Mediterranean Chicken

$12.50

Half order of grilled mediterranean chicken, cilantro-lime rice or grilled vegetables, and roasted red peppers

Mediterranean Grilled Chicken

Mediterranean Grilled Chicken

$16.00

Full order of grilled mediterranean chicken, cilantro-lime rice or grilled vegetables, and toasted naan/flatbread.

Mediterranean Chicken Sandwich

Mediterranean Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Marinated mediterranean spiced chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, red onion, hummus, and feta served between two pieces of toasted naan bread.

Sides

Grilled Vegetables

Grilled Vegetables

$7.50

Marinated and fire-roasted mushroom, zucchini, yellow squash.

Parmesan Grits 8oz.

$3.50

Grits

Cilantro Lime Rice

Cilantro Lime Rice

$3.50
Fries

Fries

$4.00

Fries

Coleslaw (LG)

Coleslaw (LG)

$3.50
Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$5.00Out of stock

Banana Pudding

4 Hushpuppies

4 Hushpuppies

$2.00

4 crispy onion-flavored cornbread hushpuppies

8 Hushpuppies

8 Hushpuppies

$3.50

8 crispy onion-flavored cornbread hushpuppies

2 Bread Slices + Pickles

2 Bread Slices + Pickles

$0.61

Two slices of wheat bread and a side of pickles.

Coleslaw (SM)

$2.40Out of stock

Drinks

Snapple

Snapple

$2.00
Soda

Soda

$1.00
Water

Water

$1.00

Extra Sauce

Sauce, lemons or limes an addition to what comes with your meal.

Tartar

$0.75

Hot Sauce (Lg)

$0.90

Hot Sauce (Sm)

$0.75

Vinegar

$0.75

Cocktail

$0.80

Mayo (3)

$0.45

Lemon Wedge

$0.50

Lime Wedge

$0.75

Mustard (3)

$0.45

BB Sauce

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Creative American seafood, specializing in fish & chips, grilled fish and chicken. Come in and enjoy!

Location

1956 Duluth Highway, Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

