Hondos Shrimp and Fish
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Creative American seafood, specializing in fish & chips, grilled fish and chicken. Come in and enjoy!
Location
1956 Duluth Highway, Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Just Brunch - 1950 Satellite Blvd Suite 400
No Reviews
1950 Satelite Blvd Duluth, GA 30097
View restaurant
Sub of Subs - 2227 Duluth Hwy 120 Ste.103
No Reviews
2227 Duluth Hwy 120 ste.103 Duluth, GA 30097
View restaurant
Alebrije Mexican Cuisine
No Reviews
1611 Satellite Blvd Ste 1A Duluth, Duluth, GA 30097
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Lawrenceville
La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant - Lawrenceville
4.3 • 3,131
179 W CROGAN ST LAWRENCEVILLE, GA 30043
View restaurant
More near Lawrenceville