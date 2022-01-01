Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Salad

Hone LLC 708 1/4 East Johnson St

review star

No reviews yet

708 1/4 East Johnson St

MADISON, WI 53703

5:30 Seating, Tuesday the First of March, Joe Schoenherr

5:30 Seating, Tuesday the First of March, Joe Schoenherr

$150.00Out of stock

5:30 Seating, Tuesday the First of March, Joe Schoenherr prepares A Mardis Gras Degustation

8:15 Seating, Tuesday the First of March, Joe Schoenherr

8:15 Seating, Tuesday the First of March, Joe Schoenherr

$150.00Out of stock

8:15 Seating, Tuesday the First of March, Joe Schoenherr prepares A Mardis Gras Degustation

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Join us 4pm to 10pm , Thursday thru Monday Limited Menu Online For in-house reservations or any questions email: host@honeplated.com

708 1/4 East Johnson St, MADISON, WI 53703

