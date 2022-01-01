Breakfast & Brunch
Salad
Hone LLC 708 1/4 East Johnson St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Join us 4pm to 10pm , Thursday thru Monday Limited Menu Online For in-house reservations or any questions email: host@honeplated.com
Location
708 1/4 East Johnson St, MADISON, WI 53703
Gallery