Honest Abes Glynoaks

review star

No reviews yet

8340 Glynoaks dr st. 104

Lincoln, NE 68516

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Birthday Cake
Fireside
Greatest Burger Ever

Classic Burgers

The United States of America

The United States of America

$9.95

red onions / pickles / American cheese / mayo / crisp romaine / ketchup

Greatest Burger Ever

Greatest Burger Ever

$9.95

bacon / griddled onions / awesome sauce / American cheese / ketchup / romaine

1809

1809

$9.95

pickled apples / smoky honey mayo / bacon / gouda

Hammer Of Thor!

Hammer Of Thor!

$9.95

chipotle cream cheese / griddled Brussels sprouts / bacon mayo / pepper jack

Fireside

Fireside

$9.95

jalapeños / bacon / pepper jack / romaine / cumin-lime mayo / sriracha ketchup

Hamburger

Hamburger

$9.95
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$9.95

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.95

Rotating Burgers

8 Seconds

8 Seconds

$9.95

BBQ chips / BBQ sauce / cheddar / bacon / jalapeños / mayo

Big Poppa

Big Poppa

$9.95

*may not be celiac friendly due to preparation* raspberry jam / jalapeño-honey cream cheese / french's crispy jalapeño / bacon allergies: GLUTEN / dairy

Dances With Burgers

Dances With Burgers

$9.95

buffalo cream cheese / mozzarella / roasted red pepper aioli / romaine

Luchador

Luchador

$9.95

black bean salsa / cumin-lime mayonnaise / cheddar jack cheese Allergies: dairy / egg / soy

Tiger Uppercut

Tiger Uppercut

$9.95

SUPER FRESH thai peanut slaw / sweet pineapple jam. Allergies: PEANUT

Fries & Tots

Freedom Fries

Freedom Fries

$2.95

house cut fries / herb mix

Parmesan Truffle Fries

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$3.95

white truffle oil / parmesan cheese / herb mix

Freedom Tots

Freedom Tots

$3.95

tater tots / herb mix

Parmesan Truffle Tots

Parmesan Truffle Tots

$4.95

white truffle oil / parmesan cheese / herb mix / tater tots

Eye of the Thai-ger (loaded fry)

$7.95

ground beef / thai peanut sauce / fresh thai slaw / crushed peanuts

Salads

Bacon Vacation

Bacon Vacation

$9.95

spring mix / chopped bacon / roasted corn / grape tomato / sunflower seeds / tortilla strips / ranch dressing

Build Your Own Salad

Build Your Own Salad

$9.95

Build your perfect salad

Pistacho Pete

Pistacho Pete

$9.95

spring mix / sliced chicken / pistachios/ grape tomatoes / feta cheese / mandarin oranges/ red onion / sweet apple vinaigrette (vegan)

Pretty Nest

Pretty Nest

$9.95

spring mix / chicken salad/ red onion / chopped hazelnuts / cranberries / red wine vinaigrette

Side Salad

$3.25

spring mix / grape tomato / red onion/ roasted corn / sunflower seed

Kid's Meals

Kid's Cheeseburger

Kid's Cheeseburger

$5.95

4 oz patty / american cheese / side / drink

Kid's Grilled Cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.95

american on brioche bread / side / drink

Kid's Hamburger

Kid's Hamburger

$5.95

4 oz patty / side / drink

Drinks

Drinks

Shakes

Bananarama

Bananarama

$5.75

ice cream / banana pudding mix / milk / nilla wafers / banana candies / whipped cream

Birthday Cake

Birthday Cake

$5.75

ice cream / vanilla cake mix / birthday cake milk / sprinkles / whipped cream

Chocolate Malt

$5.75

ice cream / dutch milk / malt powder, whipped cream

Double Dutch

Double Dutch

$5.75

ice cream / chocolate syrup / dutch milk / whipped cream

Kid's Chocolate

$3.75

ice cream / dutch milk / whipped cream

Kid's Vanilla

$3.75

ice cream / milk / whipped cream

Root Beer Float

$5.50

ice cream / abita craft root beer

The Peacemaker

The Peacemaker

$5.75

ice cream / cinnamon toast spice / yellow cake / caramel

Vanilla Shake

$5.75

ice cream / milk / whipped cream

Sauces

Sauces

$0.75

Sasquatch! Treats

Sasquatch Treats!

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Burgers & Freedom.

Location

8340 Glynoaks dr st. 104, Lincoln, NE 68516

Directions

