Honest John's

488 Selden Street

Detroit, MI 48201

FRENCH FRIES
THE BURGER
CHICKEN AND WAFFLE

BREAKFAST N.OWL

BISCUITS & GRAVY

$8.95

2 Buttermilk biscuits smoothered in sausage gravy

1/2 BISCUITS & GRAVY

$4.75

1 Buttermilk biscuits smoothered in sausage gravy

CHICKEN AND WAFFLE

$12.95

Belgian waffle with 4 wings or tenders topped with powdered sugar. Served with a side of Hot honey

CHICKEN BISCUIT

$6.95

Chicken tender on a buttermilk biscuit and hot honey

BELGIAN WAFFLE

$8.95

belgian waffle wopped with powdered sugar and choce of meat

FRENCH TOAST

$8.95

Served with chouce of meat

FRUITY PEBBLE FRENCH TOAST

$10.95

french toast rolled in your favorite breakfast cereal with choice of meat

VEGAN FRENCH TOAST

$12.95

FRENCH TOAST SIDE

$5.25

FP FRENCH TOAST SIDE

$5.95

VEGAN FT SIDE

$6.95

Sandwiches

BLT

$11.95

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomoato & Dukes's maup on choice of toast

CAESAR JOHNNY JOHN

$12.25

Cripsy chicken tenders, swiss, lettuce, tomatoes, and caesar dressing on grilled pita

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.45

marinated chicken breast, comeback sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion and swiss cheese on a brioche bun

CHICKEN TENDER BASKET

$14.75

4 chicken tenders with french fries and dipping sauce

CORNED BEEF

$12.75Out of stock

Half Pound of Detroit made cortned beef with swiss on rye

DOUBLE BURGER

$19.25

2 Ground brisket and short rib patty, HOJO sauce, choice of cheese, brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

EASTSIDER

$13.25Out of stock

Half Pound of Detroit made cortned beef, coleslaw and 1000 island with swiss on rye

GRILLED CHEESE

$4.25

Your choice of cheese and choice of toast

GRILLED CHICKEN JOHNNY JOHN

$10.95

Grilled Chicken, swiss, lettuce, tomatoes, and dukes mayo on grilled pita

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$14.25

Impossible patty, vegan cheese, vegan HoJo, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a brioche bun

IMPOSSIBLE EASTSIDER

$15.25

IMPOSSIBLE REUBEN

$15.25

Impossible burger with swiss on rye

JOHNNY JOHN

$13.95

Cripsy chicken tenders, swiss, lettuce, tomatoes, and dukes mayo on grilled pita

PATTY MELT

$10.95

half pound angus beff patty, sauteed onions and swiss cheese on rye

PULLED PORK

$13.45

Half pound pulled pork, whiskey BBQ, coleslaw, sweet & spicy Pickles

REUBEN

$13.25

Half Pound of Detroit made corned beef, kraut and 1000 island dressing with swiss on rye

THE BURGER

$14.25

Ground brisket and short rib patty, HOJO sauce, choice of cheese, brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

TURKEY EASTSIDER

$14.25

Half Pound of Detroit made cortned beef, coleslaw and 1000 island with swiss on rye

TURKEY REUBEN

$13.25

Half Pound of Detroit made corned beef, kraut and 1000 island dressing with swiss on rye

VEGAN JOHNNY JOHN

$14.25

Cripsy vegan tenders, swiss, lettuce, tomatoes, and dukes mayo on grilled pita

VEGAN TENDER BASKET

$14.75

4 vegan tenders with french fries and dipping sauce

Grilled Cheese combo

$6.50

MONTE CRISTO

$10.95Out of stock

Fries

FRENCH FRIES

$3.95

CURLY FRIES

$4.95

Entrees

3 pieces beer battered cod and Fires, Served with lemons, coleslaw and tarter sauce

FISH AND CHIPS

$14.95

Salads

Caesar Salad

$6.95

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.45Out of stock

Sides

Side of Sauce

$0.75

Bacon Side

$5.00

Chicken Breast

$3.00

Two Tenders

$4.00

Pork Sausage Side

$3.00

Turkey Sausage Side

$4.00

Vegan Sausage Side

$5.50

Ham Side

$3.00

Fruity Pebble Side

$5.50

Waffle Side

$6.00

Side Coleslaw

$2.75
BEEF CHILI

$3.95
VEGAN CHILI

$3.95

Toast Side

$1.75

Soda

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger ale

$2.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

FLAVORED Lemonade

$3.00

COFFEE/TEA

Coffee

$2.50

ICED TEA

$3.00

HOT TEA

$3.00

Juice

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Midtown Staple

Location

488 Selden Street, Detroit, MI 48201

Directions

