A map showing the location of Honey Pig Café 9400 Heritage Hills Cir #400View gallery

Honey Pig Café 9400 Heritage Hills Cir #400

review star

No reviews yet

9400 Heritage Hills Cir #400

Lone Tree, CO 80124

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Dinner Menu

Starters

Cheese Wontons (6pcs)

$5.95

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$10.95

Coconut Shrimp (6pcs)

$8.95

Crispy Spring Roll (2pcs)

$4.95

Edamame

$5.95

Spicy Edamame

$6.95

Golden Tofu

$5.95

Gyoza (6pcs)

$5.95

Potstickers (6pcs)

$6.95

Seaweed Salad

$6.95

Shumai (6pcs)

$5.95

Vegetable Dumplings

$6.95

Soup

Chinese Hot and Sour Soup

$2.95

Wonton Soup

$2.95

Egg Drop Soup

$2.95

Chicken Coconut soup

$3.95

Thai Hot and Sour Soup

$3.95

Thai Curry

Peanut Sauce Curry

$14.95

Green Curry

$14.95

Panang Curry

$14.95

Pineapple Curry

$14.95

Red Curry Eggplant

$14.95

Red Curry

$14.95

Rice And Noodles

Pad Thai

$11.95

Lo Mein

$11.95

Drunken Noodles

$12.45

Pad Selew

$11.95

Singapore Noodles

$11.95

Classic Fried Rice

$11.95

Basil Fried Rice

$11.95

Tropical Fried Rice

$11.95

Thai Curry Noodle

$11.95

Chicken Entrees

General Tao's Chicken

$14.95

Sesame Chicken

$14.95

Spicy Basil Chicken

$14.95

Orange Chicken

$14.95

Sweet and Sour Chicken

$14.95

Royal Chicken

$14.95

Yushan Chicken

$14.95

Kung Pao Chicken

$14.95

Thai Peanut Chicken

$14.95

Teriyaki Chicken

$14.95

Beef Entrees

Beef with Broccoli

$16.95

Jalapeno Steak

$16.95

Mongolian Beef

$16.95

Orange Beef

$16.95

Seafood Entrees

Spicy Basil Shrimp

$16.95

Sesame Shrimp

$16.95

Happy Family

$16.95

Vegetable Entrees

Buddha's Feast

$12.95

Sesame Tofu

$12.95

Yushan Eggplant

$12.95

Tofu in Peanut Sauce

$12.95

Kung Pao Tofu

$12.95

Dessert

Chocolate Cake

$7.95

Lemon Cake with Lemon Meyer Curd

$7.95

Raspberry White Chocolate Cheesecake

$7.95

Tiramisu Mousse

$7.95

Sides

Plain Lo Mein

$4.00

Steam Lo Mein

$3.00

Steam White Rice

$2.00

Steam Brown Rice

$2.00

Fried Rice side

$3.00

Steamed Broccoli

$4.00

Steamed Vegetables

$4.00

Sesame Sauce (8oz)

$2.00

General Tao's Sauce (8oz)

$2.00

Thai Peanut Sauce (8oz)

$3.50

Teriyaki Sauce

$2.00

side of chili oil

$1.00

side of peanut sauce

$1.00

mustard

siracha sauce

$1.00

S/S sauce

$1.00

GLUTEN FREE

SEAFOOD ALLERGY

NUTS ALLERGY

Beverages

To-go Beverages

Ramune

$5.95

Coke

$3.95

Diet coke

$3.95

Dr. Pepper

$3.95

Sprite

$3.95

Orange Crush

$3.95

Thai Tea

$6.95

Vietanmese Iced Coffee

$6.95

Lemonade

$3.95

Iced Tea

$3.95

Hot tea

$3.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9400 Heritage Hills Cir #400, Lone Tree, CO 80124

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Blue Island Oyster Bar - Lone Tree -
orange starNo Reviews
10008 Commons Street ste 100 Lone Tree, CO 80124
View restaurantnext
Via Baci,
orange star4.2 • 1,045
10005 Commons St #200 Lone Tree, CO 80124
View restaurantnext
Lone Tree Grill
orange starNo Reviews
9808 Sunningdale Blvd Lone Tree, CO 80124
View restaurantnext
Clock Tower Grill
orange starNo Reviews
9360 Station St. Lone Tree, CO 80124
View restaurantnext
Cranelli's Italian Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
10047 Park Meadows Dr Unit F Lone Tree, CO 80124
View restaurantnext
Reed's Southside Tavern
orange star4.0 • 479
9535 Park Meadows Dr Lone Tree, CO 80124
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lone Tree

Via Baci,
orange star4.2 • 1,045
10005 Commons St #200 Lone Tree, CO 80124
View restaurantnext
Reed's Southside Tavern
orange star4.0 • 479
9535 Park Meadows Dr Lone Tree, CO 80124
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lone Tree
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.3 (68 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.3 (58 restaurants)
Morrison
review star
No reviews yet
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (91 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Denver
review star
Avg 4.4 (695 restaurants)
Golden
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Parker
review star
Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston