honey badger coffee house imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Bagels

honey badger coffee house 101 Golf Course Dr Suite A3

review star

No reviews yet

101 Golf Course Dr Suite A3

Rohnert Park, CA 94928

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
Cold Brew
Americano

Drinks

Airpot To Go

$15.00

Americano

$3.25+

Hot water and espresso shots

Canned Water

$3.25

water in a can!!

Cappuccino

$4.25+

a 3rd a 3rd and a3rd espresso, milk, foam

Chai Latte

$4.75+

a sweet and spicy tea mixed with the milk of your choice

Cold Brew

$4.25+

coffee brewed COLD

Espresso

$3.15

a double shot

Holiday drink

$4.75+

Fancy drinks that change with the season

House Coffee

$2.75+

Light or Dark drip coffee

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Our Hot Chocolate is made with Half & Half and rich dark chocolate. After heated to the perfect temperature we add a layer of marshmallows and on top of that a layer of whipped cream!! Decadence!

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$4.50+

Juice

$4.00+

squished fruit

Latte

$4.50+

Milk of your choice espresso and foam (more milk than foam)

Mocha

$4.75+

Chocolate espresso milk and optional whipped Cream

Pour Over

$3.75+

One cup of Single origin made fresh just for you

Seasonal Icetea

$3.50+

Cold unsweetend tea

Seasonal Lemonade

$4.50+

Fresh Lemonade and special frut

Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$2.25

water with bubbles

Steamer

$3.50+

hot milk with added flavor

Yerba Mate

Yerba Mate

cold tea

Thai Tea

Lotus

$5.00

Salted Caramel

$7.00

Food

Assorted Pastries

Avacado Toast

Avacado Toast

$7.50

21 grain bread and half an avocado, with spices

Bagel

Biscotti

$1.50
Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

A sandwich with choice of cheese, protein, and more!

Cereal

$2.50

Croissant Sandwich

$2.75

a croissant with double protien and double Cheese and that is it!!!

Fruit

$1.00

fresh fruit most of the time bananas or oranges or apples

Jacket Potato

$5.75

like a twice baked potato stuffed with yum!

Milano

$0.75
Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$3.50

Sandwich Special

$8.75

Red Pepper Gu

$5.25Out of stock

Taos Bar

$2.50

Waffle

$6.75

Chips

$2.00

Biscotti

$2.00

Retail

Credit Card Charge

$0.35

12oz Decaf Espresso

$14.00Out of stock

12oz Ethiopian

$15.00
2lb Ethiopian

2lb Ethiopian

$32.00

5lb Ethiopian

$70.00

12oz French Roast

$14.00Out of stock

2lb French Roast

$28.00

$10 Gift Certificate

$10.00

12oz Jaguar Espresso

$14.00Out of stock

12oz Mocha Java

$14.00Out of stock

2lb TigerWalk Espresso

2lb Tigerwalk Espresso

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

101 Golf Course Dr Suite A3, Rohnert Park, CA 94928

Directions

Gallery
honey badger coffee house image

Similar restaurants in your area

Franchetti's Gasthaus - ParkPointBusiness Park
orange star4.4 • 2,222
1229 N Dutton Ave Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
Union Hotel Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 1,458
280 Mission Blvd. Santa Rosa, CA 95409
View restaurantnext
Mission Kitchen and Bar
orange starNo Reviews
52 mission circle suite 111 Santa Rosa, CA 95409
View restaurantnext
Della Fattoria Cafe - Petaluma
orange starNo Reviews
141 Petalma Blvd North Petaluma, CA 94952
View restaurantnext
Gillwoods Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1313 Main St. St. Helena, CA 94574
View restaurantnext
Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch
orange starNo Reviews
738 Main St Saint Helena, CA 94574
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Rohnert Park

Vinoma Tapas Argentinas
orange star5.0 • 187
5085 Redwood Dr Rohnert Park, CA 94928
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rohnert Park
Santa Rosa
review star
Avg 4.2 (53 restaurants)
Petaluma
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Sebastopol
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Petaluma
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Sonoma
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Novato
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Yountville
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Calistoga
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Saint Helena
review star
Avg 4.9 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston