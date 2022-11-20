Honey Bear's Cupcakery 138 Everett St Bryson City NC 28713

  • Home
Seasonal

Key Lime Time

$5.00

Key Lime bottom/Key Lime Buttercream/Key Lime Zest and Key Lime Slice

Pumpkin Spice

$5.00

Pumpkin Spice cake/Pumpkin Spice Buttercream/Cinnamon Sugar and Cake Crumbles

Season's Greetings

$5.00

Mini Pumpkin Pie

$5.00

Alternative Cupcakes

Vegan Cupcake

$5.00

Gluten Free Cupcake

$5.00

Dairy & Gluten Free Cupcake

$5.00

Deals

Cupcake of the Day

$5.00

Use this in substitute for the cupcake of the week

6 Mix

$25.00

12 Mix

$45.00

24 Mix

$90.00

Mug Cake

$20.00

Small CC Combo

$8.25

Med. CC Combo

$8.75

Large CC Combo

$9.25

Muffins

Chocolate Chip

$3.50

Blueberry

$3.50

Lemon Poppy Seed

$3.50

Cranberry Orange

$3.50

Banana

$3.50

Real Banana Muffin with or without chopped walnuts

Gift Wrap

Camping Adventure

$5.00

Forest Bugs

$5.00

Happy Cats

$5.00

Monsters

$5.00

Owls

$5.00

Unicorn

$5.00

Winter Woodland

$5.00

Woodland Party

$5.00
Sweeter than the average Bear! Come and sit inside, outside on our benches, or take your goodies on the train or to go! Baked fresh gourmet Cup Cakes! Delicious fresh Donuts! Wonderful always fresh Coffee, Latte's, Ghirardelli Hot Chocolate & White Hot Chocolate, Hot Apple Cider, refreshing Iced Tea, and a hand selected variety of Tazo Teas! Or check out our selection of Cold Milks in the Milk Fridge or our many choices in the Soda & Juice Fridge! Want More?! We have Souvenir's, Arts & Craft kits for all ages, Puzzles, Books, and Toys. We have Local Honey, Jars of Jams, Jellies, and Sauces, and many other unique gifts! Come see our HUGE area Map in our Art Hall filled with art for sale from local Artists!

138 Everett Street, Bryson City, NC 28713

