Honey Bear's Cupcakery 138 Everett St Bryson City NC 28713

Sweeter than the average Bear! Come and sit inside, outside on our benches, or take your goodies on the train or to go! Baked fresh gourmet Cup Cakes! Delicious fresh Donuts! Wonderful always fresh Coffee, Latte's, Ghirardelli Hot Chocolate & White Hot Chocolate, Hot Apple Cider, refreshing Iced Tea, and a hand selected variety of Tazo Teas! Or check out our selection of Cold Milks in the Milk Fridge or our many choices in the Soda & Juice Fridge! Want More?! We have Souvenir's, Arts & Craft kits for all ages, Puzzles, Books, and Toys. We have Local Honey, Jars of Jams, Jellies, and Sauces, and many other unique gifts! Come see our HUGE area Map in our Art Hall filled with art for sale from local Artists!