Breakfast

Breakfast Pizza

Breakfast Pizza

$14.99

Stuffed Waffles

Large 7" Stuffed Waffle

$15.99

Small 5" Stuffed Waffle

$10.99

Belgium Waffle

Plain Belgium Waffle

$5.99

Red Velvet

$8.99

Cinnamon Churro

$8.99

Waffles and More

Salmon & Peaches w/Belgium Waffle

$18.99

3 Whole Chicken Wings and Belgium Waffles

$11.99

Breakfast Sandwhiches

Breakfast Sandwhich

French Toast Breakfast Sandwhich

Breakfast Roll

French Toast Breakfast Roll

Egg Rolls

Chicken Soul Roll

Chicken Soul Roll

$9.99+

Chicken Philly

Chicken Philly

$4.99+

Steak Philly

Steak Philly

$5.99+

VooDoo

VooDoo Roll

$10.99+Out of stock

Salmon Soul Roll

Salmon Soul Roll

$10.99+