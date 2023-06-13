Honey Biscuit

- Home
106 W Northwest Highway
MOUNT PROSPECT, IL 60056
Summer Specials
Huevos Rancheros
A bed of corn tortillas topped with barbacoa, black beans, salsa rojo, chihuahua cheese, cilantro, scallions, avocado and 2 sunny side up eggs.
Summer Berry Pancakes
A stack of our signature buttermilk pancakes topped with fresh berries, vanilla creme anglaise & strawberry coulis.
Barbacoa Chilaquiles
Corn tortilla chips, barbacoa, chihuahua cheese, avocado, scallions, cilantro tossed in salsa verde and topped with 2 eggs. Served with a side of sour cream.
Hazelberry French Toast
Our signature french toast with a berry & hazelnut compote. Topped with creme anglaise.
Basic Breakfast
Eggs Your Way
Two eggs served how you like them with our home-made potatoes and your choice of toast or pancakes.
Eggs Your Way (With Meat)
Two eggs served how you like them with our home-made potatoes and your choice of breakfast meat and toast or pancakes.
Corned Beef Hash N' Eggs
Corned beef cured in house with green peppers and onions, 2 eggs and our home-made potatoes. Your choice of toast or pancakes.
Favorites
Chilaquiles Verdes
Chorizo, green peppers, onions, corn tortilla chips, cheddar jack cheese, avocado, salsa verde and two eggs served how you like them.
North Side Scrambler
Egg whites, chicken sausage, avocado, spinach, tomato and goat cheese. Served with potatoes and a side of toast or pancakes.
Morning Burrito
Burrito packed with chorizo, avocado, onion, fresh jalapenos, cheddar jack cheese and potatoes. Served with a side of salsa verde and sour cream.
Avocado Toast
Mashed avocado, bacon, chives and sunny side up eggs on toasted multigrain bread.
Egg White Scrambler
Scrambled egg whites cooked with olive oil. Served with a side of tomatoes, turkey sausage, wheat toast and fresh fruit.
Veggie Frittata
Egg white frittata stuffed with asparagus, spinach, sun dried tomatoes and feta. Served with wheat toast and fresh fruit.
The Breakfast Sandwich
Ham, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, chipotle mayo, over medium eggs and American cheese stacked on a french roll. Served with home-made potatoes.
Omelets
Bacon & Cheese Omelet
Ham & Cheese Omelet
Meat Lover Omelet
Applewood bacon, ham off the bone, sausage, American and cheddar-jack cheese.
Mile High Omelet
Ham off the bone, green peppers, onions, cheddar-jack cheese.
South of the Border
Chorizo, avocado, onions, fresh jalapeños, cheddar-jack cheese and served with a side of salsa verde and sour cream.
Spring Omelet
Avocado, mushrooms, onions, sun dried tomatoes, garlic and cheddar jack cheese.
Garden Omelet
Mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, green peppers asparagus, broccoli and cheddar jack cheese.
Goat Omelet
Baby spinach, caramelized onions, bacon and goat cheese.
Greek Omelet
Fresh spinach, tomatoes, onions, feta, oregano and kalamata olives
Skillets
Whole Hog Skillet
Cheddar jack cheese, ham off the bone, applewood bacon, sausage, tomatoes, onions and green peppers.
Butcher's Block Skillet
Cheddar jack cheese, marinated skirt steak, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and tomatoes.
Fiesta Skillet
Cheddar jack cheese, chorizo, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños. Served with a side of salsa verde and sour cream.
Pot Roast Skillet
Cheddar jack cheese, pot roast, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and tomatoes.
Veggie Skillet
Cheddar jack cheese, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, asparagus and broccoli.
Pancakes
Buttermilk Pancakes
A stack of our signature buttermilk pancakes.
Berries Wild Pancakes
A variety of fresh berries atop our signature buttermilk pancakes, topped with our fresh strawberry mascarpone drizzle.
Black & White Pancakes
Filled and topped with white and milk chocolate chips, vanilla syrup, chocolate syrup and finished with a whip cream dallop.
Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes
Our buttermilk pancakes infused with a delicious cinnamon swirl , topped with cinnamon and icing.
Strawberry Nutella Layered Cakes
Layered with nutella and strawberries with a whipped cream finish.
French Toast
Simple French Toast
Our signature old fashion bread.
Fresh Berry French Toast
Topped with a variety of fresh berries and strawberry mascarpone.
Blueberry Bread French toast
Home-made blueberry bread topped with fresh blueberries and blueberry mascarpone.
Banana Bread French Toast
Home-made banana bread topped with fresh sauteed bananas.
French Toast Trio
A sample of our Simple French Toast topped with strawberries, Banana Bread French Toast and Blueberry Bread French Toast.
Morning Bowls
Power Bowl
Coconut milk chia seed pudding with fresh bananas, blueberries, strawberries, berry jelly and granola.
Parfait
Low fat Greek yogurt layered with strawberry yogurt, crunchy granola, fresh berries, granny smith apples and cinnamon.
Oatmeal
Topped with cinnamon and served with brown sugar. Add fresh blueberries, bananas, strawberries or dried cranberries + $1.
Crepes
Waffles
Classic Waffle
Classic Belgian Waffle
Strawberry Nutella Waffle
Topped with nutella, fresh strawberries and whipped cream.
Oreo Waffle
Waffle infused with oreos and topped with french vanilla iced cream, crushed oreos and icing.
Banana Foster Waffle
Topped with caramelized bananas, cinnamon and whipped cream.
Signature Biscuits
Honey Biscuits
Hot baked biscuits drizzled with honey and a side of our home-made jelly.
Biscuit Hash Brown Sandwich
Bacon, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, topped with a hashbrown patty filled with bacon and cheese served on our fluffy biscuit. Served with home-made potatoes.
Chicken Biscuit
A signature sandwich. Hand breaded fried chicken, bacon, melted cheddar and an over easy on a fluffy biscuit. Served with home-made potatoes.
Biscuits & Gravy
Fluffy biscuits topped with sausage gravy, two eggs any style and house made potatoes.
Handhelds
California Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, swiss, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, onions and chipotle mayo on sourdough.
Cranberry Pecan Chx Salad Sandwich
Home-made chicken salad with toasted pecans, dried cranberries and apples. Topped with melted havarti on wheat toast.
Pot Roast Grilled Cheese
Slow-cooked pot roast topped with havarti cheese on sourdough.
Turkey Club
Turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise served on white toast.
Reuben
Lean corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss and 1000 island on grilled rye bread.
Chipotle Wrap
Fried chicken, tomatoes, bacon, onions, bleu cheese crumbles and lettuce mixed with chipotle ranch dressing.
Steak Wrap
Marinated skirt steak, mushroom, green pepper, onion, lettuce and cheddar cheese. Served with a side of chipotle ranch.
Honey Mustard Chicken Wrap
Fried chicken, tomato, bacon, cucumber, cheddar jack cheese and honey mustard dressing.
Chipotle Ranch Burger
8oz black angus burger, topped with applewood bacon, chipotle ranch, cheddar and a hashbrown patty filled with cheese and bacon stacked on our signature bun.
Classic Burger
8oz black angus burger topped with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo on our signature bun.
Salads
HB CHOPPED SALAD
Grilled chicken, pasta, bacon, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, bleu cheese crumbles and lettuce tossed in our mediterranean dressing.
GREEK SALAD
Grilled chicken, cucumber, tomato, kalamata olive, onion, pepperoncini, feta and lettuce tossed in mediterranean dressing.
HARVEST SALAD
Grilled chicken, spring mix, granny smith apples, fresh berries, dried cranberries and feta served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette.
DOOR COUNTY CHICKEN SALAD
Home-made chicken salad with toasted pecans, dried cranberries and apples. With mixed greens topped with fresh fruit and served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette.
COBB
Chopped bacon, tomato, avocado, hard boiled egg, grilled chicken, ham, bleu cheese crumbles and lettuce with your choice of dressing.
Gluten Free
GF - Breakfast Sandwich
Gluten free bread, American cheese, avocado, bacon, ham, tomato and chipotle mayo. Served with a side of fruit.
GF - Pancakes
A stack of our signature Gluten Free buttermilk pancakes.
GF - French Toast
Gluten free bread dipped in home-made batter and dusted with powdered sugar.
GF - Grilled Cheese
Gluten free bread, Havarti, cheddar, avocado, tomatoes and bacon. Served with a side of fruit.
GF - Chicken Club
Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, onions on gluten free bread. Served with fruit.
GF - Avocado Toast
Avocado spread, sunny-up egg, bacon and chives on toasted gluten free bread.
Sides
Bacon
Canadian Bacon
Corned Beef Hash
Fruit Side
Fries
Side Salad
Ham
House-Made Potatoes
Sausage Links
Sausage Patties
Side Eggs
Side French Toast
Side French Toast (GF)
Side Pancakes
Side Pancakes (GF)
Sweet Potato Fries
Toast
Turkey Sausage
Chicken Breast
Chicken Salad (8oz)
Summer Drink Specials
Iced Honey Almond Macchiato
Vanilla & honey syrup with almond milk topped with double espresso.
Peach Tea Lemonade
Our refreshing house brewed tea mixed with lemonade & that summer peach flavor.
Iced Lavender Chai w/ Almond Milk
Masala chai, lavender syrup and almond milk.
Salted Caramel Cream Iced Coffee
Iced coffee with vanilla & caramel syrup finished with a salted caramel cream cold foam.
Juices & Soft Drinks
Coffee & Tea
Kids Meal
Catering
Breakfast
Scrambled Eggs
Bacon
Honey cured applewood bacon.
Sausage Links
Pork Sausage Links.
Ham
Sausage Patties
Pancakes
Half Tray Serves 10. Full Tray Serves 20. Served with butter and syrup.
French Toast
Half Tray Serves 10. Full Tray Serves 20. Served with butter and syrup.
Red Diced Potatoes
Half Pan Serves 10. Full Pan Serves 20. Add cheese, green pepper, and or onion for $5 each.
Fresh Fruit
Fresh fruit cut in season. Half pan serves 10. Full pan serves 20.
Biscuits
Fresh biscuits served with butter, jam and honey.
HB Breakfast
An individual boxed meal. Includes scrambled eggs, two pieces of your choice of breakfast meat and potatoes.
Breakfast Sandwich
An individual item. Scrambled egg, American cheese and a sausage patty served on a biscuit or english muffin. Add a side of fruit for an extra $1.99.
Yogurt Parfait
Vanilla and strawberry yogurt layered with granola, berries, apples and cinnamon.
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy the best brunch the Northwest Suburbs has to offer!
106 W Northwest Highway, MOUNT PROSPECT, IL 60056