Breakfast & Brunch

Honey Biscuit

review star

No reviews yet

106 W Northwest Highway

MOUNT PROSPECT, IL 60056

Popular Items

Bacon

Bacon

$5.99

Eggs Your Way (With Meat)

$11.99

Two eggs served how you like them with our home-made potatoes and your choice of breakfast meat and toast or pancakes.

Whole Hog Skillet

Whole Hog Skillet

$13.99

Cheddar jack cheese, ham off the bone, applewood bacon, sausage, tomatoes, onions and green peppers.

Online Menu

Summer Specials

Huevos Rancheros

$13.99Out of stock

A bed of corn tortillas topped with barbacoa, black beans, salsa rojo, chihuahua cheese, cilantro, scallions, avocado and 2 sunny side up eggs.

Summer Berry Pancakes

$10.99

A stack of our signature buttermilk pancakes topped with fresh berries, vanilla creme anglaise & strawberry coulis.

Barbacoa Chilaquiles

$13.99Out of stock

Corn tortilla chips, barbacoa, chihuahua cheese, avocado, scallions, cilantro tossed in salsa verde and topped with 2 eggs. Served with a side of sour cream.

Hazelberry French Toast

$10.99

Our signature french toast with a berry & hazelnut compote. Topped with creme anglaise.

Basic Breakfast

Eggs Your Way

$8.99

Two eggs served how you like them with our home-made potatoes and your choice of toast or pancakes.

Eggs Your Way (With Meat)

$11.99

Two eggs served how you like them with our home-made potatoes and your choice of breakfast meat and toast or pancakes.

Corned Beef Hash N' Eggs

$12.99

Corned beef cured in house with green peppers and onions, 2 eggs and our home-made potatoes. Your choice of toast or pancakes.

Favorites

Chilaquiles Verdes

Chilaquiles Verdes

$11.99

Chorizo, green peppers, onions, corn tortilla chips, cheddar jack cheese, avocado, salsa verde and two eggs served how you like them.

North Side Scrambler

North Side Scrambler

$12.99

Egg whites, chicken sausage, avocado, spinach, tomato and goat cheese. Served with potatoes and a side of toast or pancakes.

Morning Burrito

Morning Burrito

$12.99

Burrito packed with chorizo, avocado, onion, fresh jalapenos, cheddar jack cheese and potatoes. Served with a side of salsa verde and sour cream.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$10.99

Mashed avocado, bacon, chives and sunny side up eggs on toasted multigrain bread.

Egg White Scrambler

Egg White Scrambler

$12.99

Scrambled egg whites cooked with olive oil. Served with a side of tomatoes, turkey sausage, wheat toast and fresh fruit.

Veggie Frittata

Veggie Frittata

$11.99

Egg white frittata stuffed with asparagus, spinach, sun dried tomatoes and feta. Served with wheat toast and fresh fruit.

The Breakfast Sandwich

The Breakfast Sandwich

$13.99

Ham, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, chipotle mayo, over medium eggs and American cheese stacked on a french roll. Served with home-made potatoes.

Omelets

All of our omelets are made with 4XL eggs and are served with our home-made potatoes. Take your pick of toast or pancakes. Upgrade to specialty pancakes + $1.50.

Bacon & Cheese Omelet

$11.49
Ham & Cheese Omelet

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$11.49

Meat Lover Omelet

$13.99

Applewood bacon, ham off the bone, sausage, American and cheddar-jack cheese.

Mile High Omelet

Mile High Omelet

$11.99

Ham off the bone, green peppers, onions, cheddar-jack cheese.

South of the Border

South of the Border

$13.99

Chorizo, avocado, onions, fresh jalapeños, cheddar-jack cheese and served with a side of salsa verde and sour cream.

Spring Omelet

Spring Omelet

$12.99

Avocado, mushrooms, onions, sun dried tomatoes, garlic and cheddar jack cheese.

Garden Omelet

$11.99

Mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, green peppers asparagus, broccoli and cheddar jack cheese.

Goat Omelet

Goat Omelet

$12.99

Baby spinach, caramelized onions, bacon and goat cheese.

Greek Omelet

$11.99

Fresh spinach, tomatoes, onions, feta, oregano and kalamata olives

Skillets

2 eggs served how you like them with home-made potatoes, cheddar jack cheese and your choice of toast or pancakes. Upgrade to specialty pancakes + $1.50.
Whole Hog Skillet

Whole Hog Skillet

$13.99

Cheddar jack cheese, ham off the bone, applewood bacon, sausage, tomatoes, onions and green peppers.

Butcher's Block Skillet

$16.49

Cheddar jack cheese, marinated skirt steak, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and tomatoes.

Fiesta Skillet

$13.99

Cheddar jack cheese, chorizo, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños. Served with a side of salsa verde and sour cream.

Pot Roast Skillet

$14.49

Cheddar jack cheese, pot roast, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and tomatoes.

Veggie Skillet

Veggie Skillet

$12.99

Cheddar jack cheese, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, asparagus and broccoli.

Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$7.99

A stack of our signature buttermilk pancakes.

Berries Wild Pancakes

Berries Wild Pancakes

$13.49

A variety of fresh berries atop our signature buttermilk pancakes, topped with our fresh strawberry mascarpone drizzle.

Black & White Pancakes

Black & White Pancakes

$12.99

Filled and topped with white and milk chocolate chips, vanilla syrup, chocolate syrup and finished with a whip cream dallop.

Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes

Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes

$12.99

Our buttermilk pancakes infused with a delicious cinnamon swirl , topped with cinnamon and icing.

Strawberry Nutella Layered Cakes

Strawberry Nutella Layered Cakes

$13.49

Layered with nutella and strawberries with a whipped cream finish.

French Toast

Simple French Toast

$7.99

Our signature old fashion bread.

Fresh Berry French Toast

Fresh Berry French Toast

$11.99

Topped with a variety of fresh berries and strawberry mascarpone.

Blueberry Bread French toast

Blueberry Bread French toast

$11.50

Home-made blueberry bread topped with fresh blueberries and blueberry mascarpone.

Banana Bread French Toast

$11.50

Home-made banana bread topped with fresh sauteed bananas.

French Toast Trio

French Toast Trio

$11.99

A sample of our Simple French Toast topped with strawberries, Banana Bread French Toast and Blueberry Bread French Toast.

Morning Bowls

Power Bowl

Power Bowl

$8.99

Coconut milk chia seed pudding with fresh bananas, blueberries, strawberries, berry jelly and granola.

Parfait

$7.99

Low fat Greek yogurt layered with strawberry yogurt, crunchy granola, fresh berries, granny smith apples and cinnamon.

Oatmeal

$5.99

Topped with cinnamon and served with brown sugar. Add fresh blueberries, bananas, strawberries or dried cranberries + $1.

Crepes

All our crepes are dusted with powdered sugar.

Original Crepes

$7.99

Original Recipe Crepes! Add fresh strawberries, blueberries or bananas + $1.99.

Fresh Fruit Crepes

Fresh Fruit Crepes

$12.49

Fresh berries, Greek yogurt, granola and strawberry mascarpone.

Strawberry Nutella Crepes

Strawberry Nutella Crepes

$11.99

Fresh strawberries layered with nutella.

Waffles

Classic Waffle

$7.99

Classic Belgian Waffle

Strawberry Nutella Waffle

Strawberry Nutella Waffle

$11.99

Topped with nutella, fresh strawberries and whipped cream.

Oreo Waffle

Oreo Waffle

$11.99

Waffle infused with oreos and topped with french vanilla iced cream, crushed oreos and icing.

Banana Foster Waffle

$11.99

Topped with caramelized bananas, cinnamon and whipped cream.

Signature Biscuits

Honey Biscuits

Honey Biscuits

$4.99

Hot baked biscuits drizzled with honey and a side of our home-made jelly.

Biscuit Hash Brown Sandwich

Biscuit Hash Brown Sandwich

$11.99

Bacon, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, topped with a hashbrown patty filled with bacon and cheese served on our fluffy biscuit. Served with home-made potatoes.

Chicken Biscuit

$12.49

A signature sandwich. Hand breaded fried chicken, bacon, melted cheddar and an over easy on a fluffy biscuit. Served with home-made potatoes.

Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$12.99

Fluffy biscuits topped with sausage gravy, two eggs any style and house made potatoes.

Handhelds

California Chicken Sandwich

California Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast, swiss, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, onions and chipotle mayo on sourdough.

Cranberry Pecan Chx Salad Sandwich

Cranberry Pecan Chx Salad Sandwich

$11.99

Home-made chicken salad with toasted pecans, dried cranberries and apples. Topped with melted havarti on wheat toast.

Pot Roast Grilled Cheese

Pot Roast Grilled Cheese

$12.99

Slow-cooked pot roast topped with havarti cheese on sourdough.

Turkey Club

$11.99

Turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise served on white toast.

Reuben

$11.49

Lean corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss and 1000 island on grilled rye bread.

Chipotle Wrap

$11.99

Fried chicken, tomatoes, bacon, onions, bleu cheese crumbles and lettuce mixed with chipotle ranch dressing.

Steak Wrap

Steak Wrap

$15.49

Marinated skirt steak, mushroom, green pepper, onion, lettuce and cheddar cheese. Served with a side of chipotle ranch.

Honey Mustard Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Fried chicken, tomato, bacon, cucumber, cheddar jack cheese and honey mustard dressing.

Chipotle Ranch Burger

$11.99Out of stock

8oz black angus burger, topped with applewood bacon, chipotle ranch, cheddar and a hashbrown patty filled with cheese and bacon stacked on our signature bun.

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$11.99

8oz black angus burger topped with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo on our signature bun.

Salads

HB CHOPPED SALAD

$12.99

Grilled chicken, pasta, bacon, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, bleu cheese crumbles and lettuce tossed in our mediterranean dressing.

GREEK SALAD

$12.99

Grilled chicken, cucumber, tomato, kalamata olive, onion, pepperoncini, feta and lettuce tossed in mediterranean dressing.

HARVEST SALAD

$12.99

Grilled chicken, spring mix, granny smith apples, fresh berries, dried cranberries and feta served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette.

DOOR COUNTY CHICKEN SALAD

DOOR COUNTY CHICKEN SALAD

$12.99

Home-made chicken salad with toasted pecans, dried cranberries and apples. With mixed greens topped with fresh fruit and served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette.

COBB

COBB

$12.99

Chopped bacon, tomato, avocado, hard boiled egg, grilled chicken, ham, bleu cheese crumbles and lettuce with your choice of dressing.

Gluten Free

GF - Breakfast Sandwich

$11.99

Gluten free bread, American cheese, avocado, bacon, ham, tomato and chipotle mayo. Served with a side of fruit.

GF - Pancakes

$8.49

A stack of our signature Gluten Free buttermilk pancakes.

GF - French Toast

$8.49

Gluten free bread dipped in home-made batter and dusted with powdered sugar.

GF - Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Gluten free bread, Havarti, cheddar, avocado, tomatoes and bacon. Served with a side of fruit.

GF - Chicken Club

$13.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, onions on gluten free bread. Served with fruit.

GF - Avocado Toast

$11.99

Avocado spread, sunny-up egg, bacon and chives on toasted gluten free bread.

Sides

Bacon

Bacon

$5.99

Canadian Bacon

$5.99

Corned Beef Hash

$5.99

Fruit Side

$3.99

Fries

$4.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Ham

$4.99

House-Made Potatoes

$4.99

Sausage Links

$4.99

Sausage Patties

$4.99

Side Eggs

Side French Toast

$4.99

Side French Toast (GF)

$4.99

Side Pancakes

$4.99

Side Pancakes (GF)

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Toast

$2.49

Turkey Sausage

$4.99

Chicken Breast

$5.99

Chicken Salad (8oz)

$9.36

Summer Drink Specials

Iced Honey Almond Macchiato

$5.25

Vanilla & honey syrup with almond milk topped with double espresso.

Peach Tea Lemonade

$4.99

Our refreshing house brewed tea mixed with lemonade & that summer peach flavor.

Iced Lavender Chai w/ Almond Milk

$5.25Out of stock

Masala chai, lavender syrup and almond milk.

Salted Caramel Cream Iced Coffee

$4.99

Iced coffee with vanilla & caramel syrup finished with a salted caramel cream cold foam.

Juices & Soft Drinks

Orange Juice

$2.99+

Apple Juice

$2.49+

Cranberry Juice

$2.49+

Iced Tea

$3.99

Pepsi

$3.99

Diet Pepsi

$3.99

Sierra Mist

$3.99

Lemonade

$3.99

Coffee & Tea

Coffee

$3.99+

Iced Coffee

$3.99+

Chamomile Tea

$3.74

Earl Grey Tea

$3.74

English Breakfast Tea

$3.74

Green Tea

$3.74

Masala chai

$3.74

Hot Chocolate

$3.74

Espresso Drinks

Single Espresso

$2.49

Double espresso

$3.74

Cappuccino

$4.99

Cafe Latte

$4.99

Americano

$3.74

Kids Meal

Big Kid Plate

$5.99

Kids French Toast

$3.99

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$3.99

Kids Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes

$5.50

Mini Omelet

$5.99

Kids Oreo Pancakes

$5.50

Kids Mac N' Cheese

$3.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$4.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.99

Catering

Breakfast

All catering orders must be placed with at least 2 hours notice.

Scrambled Eggs

$29.99+

Bacon

$40.00

Honey cured applewood bacon.

Sausage Links

$40.00

Pork Sausage Links.

Ham

$40.00

Sausage Patties

$40.00

Pancakes

$35.00+

Half Tray Serves 10. Full Tray Serves 20. Served with butter and syrup.

French Toast

$35.00+

Half Tray Serves 10. Full Tray Serves 20. Served with butter and syrup.

Red Diced Potatoes

$29.99+

Half Pan Serves 10. Full Pan Serves 20. Add cheese, green pepper, and or onion for $5 each.

Fresh Fruit

$29.99+

Fresh fruit cut in season. Half pan serves 10. Full pan serves 20.

Biscuits

$14.99+

Fresh biscuits served with butter, jam and honey.

HB Breakfast

$10.99

An individual boxed meal. Includes scrambled eggs, two pieces of your choice of breakfast meat and potatoes.

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.99

An individual item. Scrambled egg, American cheese and a sausage patty served on a biscuit or english muffin. Add a side of fruit for an extra $1.99.

Yogurt Parfait

$8.00

Vanilla and strawberry yogurt layered with granola, berries, apples and cinnamon.

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy the best brunch the Northwest Suburbs has to offer!

Website

Location

106 W Northwest Highway, MOUNT PROSPECT, IL 60056

Directions

Gallery
Honey Biscuit Breakfast & Lunch image
Banner pic
Honey Biscuit Breakfast & Lunch image
Honey Biscuit Breakfast & Lunch image

