Breakfast & Brunch
Southern
Burgers

Five Forks Cafe 4456 John Tyler Hwy

611 Reviews

$

4456 John Tyler Hwy

Williamsburg, VA 23185

Drinks

Water

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf

$2.50

Hot Tea

$3.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Lg Milk

$3.75

Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Lg Juice

$3.75

Breakfast Classics

Catfish Bkft

$12.00

Chik Livers Bkft

$12.00

Country Fried Steak Bkft

$13.50

Corn Cakes Spec

$11.00

Corned Beef Hash

$12.00

Bisc & Sausage Gravy

$11.00

Shrimp & Grits Bkft

$13.50

3 Egg Omelette

Three Cheese

$8.50

Garden

$9.50

The Cowboy

$10.00

The Lumberjack

$12.00

Basil

$10.50

Omelet

$5.75

Cakes\French\Corn cakes

One Pancake

$4.50

Stack Of Pancakes

$7.00

Full French Toast Plate

$9.00

1/2 French Toast Plate

$4.50

Corn Cake Side

$4.50

Bennies

Traditional Bennie

$12.95

BBQ Bennie HB Style

$13.50

California Bennie

$13.95

A la carte

Oatmeal

$5.00

Garlic Fried Potatoes

$3.00

Plain Pots

$3.00

Baked Apples

$3.00

Grits

$3.00

Chz Grits

$3.50

Fresh Fruit

$4.00

Fresh Banana

$1.75

One Egg

$1.50

Two Eggs

$3.00

Toast

$3.00

Side Bacon

$3.50

Side Sausage

$3.50

Side Ham

$3.50

Side Turkey Sausage

$3.50

Side Hash

$4.50

Side Catfish

$6.00

Side Burger Patty

$5.00

Side Chicken Livers

$5.00

Side Corn Cakes

$4.50

Side Biscuit & Gravy

$5.00

Side Shrimp & Grits

$8.50

Sides (Breakfast)

Mashed Potatoes

$3.50

Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

$3.50

Mashed Potatoes Gravy on Side

$3.50

Chesapeake Fries

$3.50

Plain Fries

$3.50

Veg of the Day

$3.50

Garlic Fried Potatoes

$3.50

Fried Okra

$3.50

Cucumber Salad

$3.50

Coleslaw

$3.50

Mixed Fruit

$4.00

Mac n Cheese

$3.50

Tater Tots

$3.50

Kiddo’s (Breakfast)

Kids French Toast Sticks

$7.00

Kids Mini Pancakes

$7.00

Kids One Egg Breakfast

$5.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Kids Corn Dogs

$7.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$6.00

Sandwiches

Lunch Special

$9.50

Corned Beef Rueben

$10.95

Turkey Rueben

$10.95

Club

$11.50

Monte Cristo

$10.95

Classic Grilled Cheese

$8.95

BBQ Sandwich

$9.95

Tuna Melt

$10.50

Tuna Sandwich

$10.50

Caprese Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$11.95

Fried Catfish Sandwich

$10.95

Patty Melt

$10.95

B.L.T

$9.95

Chicken Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Fried Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Fried BBQ Bacon Ched

$11.95

Grilled BBQ Bacon Ched

$11.95

Burgers

Classic Cheese Burger

$10.95

Classic Hambuger

$10.95

The Cheeziest Burger

$11.95

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.95

The B.O.B. Burger

$12.95

BBQ Ring Burger

$13.95

The Double Wide Burger

$15.95

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.50

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.50

Turkey Bacon Wrap

$10.50

Hot Plates

Lunch Chicken Livers

$13.50

Lunch Catfish

$15.00

Hamburger Steak

$14.00

Lunch Fried Shrimp

$15.00

Open Faced Turkey

$14.00

Lunch Chicken Fingers

$13.50

Lunch Pulled Pork

$13.50

Lunch Country Fried Steak

$13.50

Snack Bites

$6 3 Chicken Fingers

$6.50

$6 Fried Chicken Livers

$6.50

$6 Fried Shrimp

$6.50

$6 Fried Catfish

$6.50

Pre-Bites

Hushpuppy Basket

$5.00

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$5.50

Pickle Fries

$6.75

Little Piggy

$9.00

Signature Salads

Sm House Salad

$6.00

Lg House Salad

$9.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Warm Bacon Salad

$10.00

Chopped Salad

$13.00

Tuna Salad Plate

$11.00

Soup & Salad Combo

$10.00

Cup of Soup

$4.00

Bowl of Soup

$5.50

Kiddo’s (Lunch)

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Kids Corn Dogs

$7.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$6.00

Kids French Toast Sticks

$7.00

Kids Mini Pancakes

$7.00

Kids One Egg Breakfast

$5.00

Sides (Lunch)

Mashed Potatoes

$3.50

Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

$3.50

Mashed Potatoes Gravy on Side

$3.50

Chesapeake Fries

$3.50

Plain Fries

$3.50

Green Beans

$3.50

Garlic Fried Potatoes

$3.50

Plain Potatoes

$3.50

Fried Okra

$3.50

Cucumber Salad

$3.50

Coleslaw

$3.50

Mixed Fruit

$4.00

Mac n Cheese

$3.50

Tater Tots

$3.50

Mimosas

Classic Mimosa

$6.00

Tropical Mimosa

$9.00

Vanilla Cranberry Mimosa

$9.00

ManMosa

$9.00

Pitcher of Mimosas

$20.00

Bloody Marys

Lil Mary

$6.00

HB Bloody Mary

$8.00

Cadillac of Bloody Marys

$11.00

Michelada

$9.00

Brunch Cocktails

Breakfast Punch

$9.00

Sunrise Margarita

$9.00

Bellini

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Beer

Bud Light

$2.75

Aleworks Superb IPA

$4.00

Star Hill Northern Lights IPA

$4.00

Devil's Backbone Vienna Lager

$4.00

Stella

$4.00

Bud Light Seltzer

$3.50

Wine

Champagne

$5.00

White

$6.00

Red

$6.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$4.50

Absolut

$5.50

Smirnoff

$5.00

Titos

$5.50

Ketel One

$6.50

Grey Goose

$7.00

Smirnoff Whip

$4.50

Well Gin

$4.50

Beefeaters

$5.50

Tanqueray

$5.50

Well Rum

$4.50

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Malibu

$5.00

Kraken

$5.50

Well Tequila

$4.50

Jose Cuervo

$5.25

Patron

$9.50

Patron Orange

$9.00

Well Whiskey

$4.50

Jim Beam

$5.00

Makers Mark

$6.50

Seagrams 7

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$5.75

Crown Royal

$6.00

Jameson

$5.00

Dewar's

$5.50

Larceny

$7.00

Knob Creek

$7.00

Bailey's

$7.00

Kahlua

$5.00

Jagermeister

$5.00

Fireball

$4.50

Campari

$6.00

Triple Sec

$5.00

Amaretto

$5.00

Apple Pucker

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Gran Marnier

$9.00

Galliano

E&J Brandy

$5.00

Cocktails

Cosmo

$8.00

Dark N' Stormy

$7.00

Special Margarita

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Kahlua & Cream

$6.50

Long Island

$9.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Royal Flush

$6.50

Sea Breeze

$6.00

Black Russian

$6.00

White Russian

$6.00

Old Fashion

$6.50

Everything Nice

$8.00

Desserts

Chocolate Meringue Pie

$5.00

Cinnamon Rolls

$3.50

Bread Pudding

$4.50

Choc Cake

$4.50

Cookies

$3.00

Ice Cream (Ala Mode)

$1.50

Brownies

$3.50

Muffins

$2.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
