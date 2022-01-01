Honey Butter's Kitchen Monticello

Honey Butter's Kitchen imageView gallery
Drinks

Water

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf

$2.50

Hot Tea

$3.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Lg Milk

$3.75

Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Lg Juice

$3.75

Virgin Mary

$4.25

Breakfast Classics

Catfish Bkft

$15.00

Chik Livers Bkft

$13.00

Country Fried Steak Bkft

$14.50

Corn Cakes Spec

$13.00

Corned Beef Hash

$13.00

Bisc & Sausage Gravy

$12.00

Shrimp & Grits Bkft

$15.95

3 Egg Omelette

Three Cheese

$10.00

Garden

$10.50

The Cowboy

$12.00

The Lumberjack

$14.00

Basil

$11.50

Omelet

$8.75

Cakes\French\Corn cakes

One Pancake

$4.50

Stack Of Pancakes

$8.00

Full French Toast Plate

$10.00

1/2 French Toast Plate

$5.00

Corn Cake Side

$6.00

Bennies

Traditional Bennie

$13.50

BBQ Bennie HB Style

$14.50

California Bennie

$15.95

A la carte

Oatmeal

$5.00

Garlic Fried Potatoes

$3.50

Plain Pots

$3.50

Baked Apples

$3.50

Grits

$3.50

Chz Grits

$4.00

Fresh Fruit

$4.00

Fresh Banana

$1.75

One Egg

$1.75

Two Eggs

$3.50

Toast

$3.50

Side Bacon

$3.50

Side Sausage

$3.50

Side Ham

$3.50

Side Turkey Sausage

$3.50

Side Hash

$6.00

Side Catfish

$8.00

Side Burger Patty

$5.00

Side Chicken Livers

$6.00

Side Corn Cakes

$6.00

Side Biscuit & Gravy

$7.00

Side Shrimp & Grits

$9.00

Sides (Breakfast)

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes Gravy on Side

$4.00

Chesapeake Fries

$4.00

Plain Fries

$3.50

Veg of the Day

$3.50

Garlic Fried Potatoes

$3.50

Plain Potatoes

$3.50

Fried Okra

$4.00

Cucumber Salad

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Mixed Fruit

$4.00

Mac n Cheese

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Kiddo’s (Breakfast)

Kids French Toast Sticks

$8.00

Kids Mini Pancakes

$8.00

Kids One Egg Breakfast

$6.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kids Corn Dogs

$8.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$6.50

Kids Mini Cake (just the Cakes)

$4.50

Kids French Toast (just the Sticks)

$4.50

Sandwiches

Lunch Special

$10.50

Corned Beef Rueben

$12.00

Turkey Rueben

$12.00

Club

$13.50

Monte Cristo

$12.00

Classic Grilled Cheese

$9.95

BBQ Sandwich

$11.00

Tuna Melt

$11.50

Tuna Sandwich

$11.50

Caprese Grilled Cheese

$10.95

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$12.50

Fried Catfish Sandwich

$13.00

Patty Melt

$11.95

B.L.T

$10.95

Chicken Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Fried Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Fried BBQ Bacon Ched

$16.00

Grilled BBQ Bacon Ched

$16.00

Burgers

Classic Cheese Burger

$11.95

Classic Hamburger

$10.95

The Cheeziest Burger

$12.95

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.95

The B.O.B. Burger

$13.95

BBQ Ring Burger

$14.95

The Double Wide Burger

$16.95

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Turkey Bacon Wrap

$12.00

Hot Plates

Lunch Chicken Livers

$14.50

Lunch Catfish

$17.00

Hamburger Steak

$15.00

Lunch Fried Shrimp

$17.00

Open Faced Turkey

$14.50

Lunch Chicken Fingers

$14.50

Lunch Pulled Pork

$14.50

Lunch Country Fried Steak

$14.50

Snack Bites

Chicken Fingers Snack Bite

$7.50

Fried Chicken Livers Snack Bite

$7.50

Fried Shrimp Snack Bite

$7.50

Fried Catfish Snack Bite

$7.50

Pre-Bites

Hushpuppy Basket

$7.00

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$7.50

Fried Pickles

$7.50

Little Piggy

$11.00

Signature Salads

Sm House Salad

$6.00

Lg House Salad

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Warm Bacon Salad

$12.00

Chopped Salad

$15.00

Tuna Salad Plate

$12.00

Soup & Salad Combo

$11.00

Cup of Soup

$4.00

Bowl of Soup

$6.00

Kiddo’s (Lunch)

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kids Corn Dogs

$8.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$6.50

Kids French Toast Sticks

$8.00

Kids Mini Pancakes

$8.00

Kids One Egg Breakfast

$5.00

Sides (Lunch)

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes Gravy on Side

$4.00

Chesapeake Fries

$4.00

Plain Fries

$4.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Garlic Fried Potatoes

$3.50

Plain Potatoes

$3.50

Fried Okra

$4.00

Cucumber Salad

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Mixed Fruit

$4.00

Mac n Cheese

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Mimosas

Classic Mimosa

$6.00

Tropical Mimosa

$9.00

Vanilla Cranberry Mimosa

$9.00

ManMosa

$9.00

Summer Sangria

$7.00

Pitcher of Mimosas

$24.00

Bloody Marys

Lil Mary

$6.00

HB Bloody Mary

$9.00

Cadillac of Bloody Marys

$11.00

Michelada

$9.00

Brunch Cocktails

Breakfast Punch

$10.00

Sunrise Margarita

$9.00

Bellini

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Coastal Cocktail Orange Crush

$7.00

The Cool Down

$9.00

Everything Nice

$8.00

Beer

Bud Light

$3.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Aleworks Superb IPA

$5.00

Aleworks Weekend Lager

$5.00

Sly Clyde Submersive Cider

$5.00

Bold Rock Blackberry Cider

$5.00

Legends Brown Ale

$5.00

Starr Hill Coffee Cream Stout

$6.00

Wine

Proverb Rose

$6.00

Matua Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

William Hill Chardonnay

$8.00

Simple Life Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Proverb Rose / Bottle

$24.00

Matua Sauvignon Blanc / Bottle

$32.00

William Hill Chardonnay / Bottle

$32.00

Simple Life Cabernet Sauvignon / Bottle

$32.00

Champagne

$6.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$4.50

Absolut

$5.50

Smirnoff

$5.00

Titos

$5.50

Ketel One

$6.50

Grey Goose

$7.00

Smirnoff Whip

$4.50

Well Gin

$4.50

Beefeaters

$5.50

Tanqueray

$5.50

Well Rum

$4.50

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Malibu

$6.00

Kraken

$5.50

Well Tequila

$4.50

Jose Cuervo

$5.25

Patron

$9.50

Patron Orange

$9.00

Well Whiskey

$4.50

Jim Beam

$5.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Seagrams 7

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$5.75

Crown Royal

$6.00

Jameson

$5.00

Dewar's

$5.50

Larceny

$7.00

Knob Creek

$7.00

Bailey's

$7.00

Kahlua

$5.00

Jagermeister

$5.00

Fireball

$4.50

Campari

$6.00

Triple Sec

$5.00

Amaretto

$5.00

Apple Pucker

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Gran Marnier

$9.00

Galliano

E&J Brandy

$5.00

Cocktails

Cosmo

$10.00

Dark N' Stormy

$9.00

Special Margarita

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Kahlua & Cream

$9.00

Long Island

$12.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Royal Flush

$10.00

Sea Breeze

$9.00

Black Russian

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Old Fashion

$10.00

Desserts

Cookies

$3.50

Strawberry Shortcake

$5.00

Bread Pudding

$4.50

Chocolate Meringue Pie

$5.00

Cinnamon Rolls

$3.50

Choc Cake

$4.50

Ice Cream (Ala Mode)

$1.50

Brownies

$3.50

Muffins

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4680 Unit 17 Monticello Ave, Williamsburg, VA 23188

Directions

Gallery
Honey Butter's Kitchen image

