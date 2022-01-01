Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
Burgers
American

Honey Creek Inn

review star

No reviews yet

8000 Cannonsburg Rd NE

Cannonsburg, MI 49317

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders
Cannonsburger
Olive Burger

Shareables

Whitefish Pate

$14.00

smoked lake superior whitefish pate, water crackers, lemon, capers, red onion gf option: carrot & cucumber sticks -1

Pub Pickles

$14.00

corned beef, swiss, dill pickle, russian dressing

Chips and Queso

$8.00

Loaded Hand-Cut Fries

$13.00

special cut fried potatoes smothered with queso, bacon and lime crema

Drunken Mushrooms

$13.00

original west side recipe, gourmet blend mushrooms, toast points

Side of French Fries

$5.00

Truffle Fries

$8.00

tossed with truffle oil, parmesan cheese, and herbs served with lemon aioli

Chips and Salsa

$3.00

Chicken Salad Boats

$10.00

ceviche

$14.00

croquette

$9.00

Pierogi - Mashed

$16.00

$16.00

Pierogi - Kapusta

$16.00

$16.00

Ham Hock

$14.00Out of stock

$14.00Out of stock

Kielbasa Pate

$12.00Out of stock

$12.00Out of stock

Burgers

Served with house chips

Cannonsburger

$14.00

grist mill ground beef, swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, mustard, ketchup, onion bun

Olive Burger

$14.00

grist mill ground beef, olive mayo, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun

Patty Melt

$15.00

grist mill ground beef, swiss, caramelized onion, refrigerator pickle, russian dressing

Cheeseburger

$13.00

Competition Burger

$15.00

Sandwiches

Served with our Housemade Potato Chips and a Garlic Pickle Spear.

Smothered Cutlet Sandwich

$15.00

chicken cutlet grilled and smothered with provolone cheese, caramelized onions, honeycomb mustard, hoagie roll

California Reuben

$14.00

sliced turkey, coleslaw, swiss cheese, and 1000 island served on schnitz bakery pumpernickel bread

Ultimate Sandwich

$14.00

fried chicken tenders with ham, swiss, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise served on a schnitz bakery onion bun

Traditional Reuben

$15.00

sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and 1000 island served on a schnitz bakery pumpernickel bread

French Dip

$15.00

roast beef, swiss, caramelized onion, rich au jus, hoagie roll

Grilled Chicken & Bacon Jam

$14.00

grilled chicken cutlet, crispy onion straws, swiss, bacon jam, honeycomb mustard, onion roll

Soups

Soup Cup

$6.00

chef's inspired soup of the day

Soup Bowl

$8.00

chef's inspired soup of the day

Salads

Chicken Salad

$14.00

chicken salad, mixed greens, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, blueberries, strawberries, candied almonds, blueberry vinaigrette

Caesar Full

$13.00

Caesar 1/2

$7.00

Sullivan Wedge

$14.00

romaine wedge, carrot, cucumber, cherry tomato, bleu cheese, holiday bacon, house croutons, sullivan dressing

House Salad

$9.00

mixed greens, carrot, tomato, cucumber, house croutons, choice of dressing

Side Salad

$5.00

mixed greens, carrot, tomato, cucumber, house croutons, choice of dressing

Baskets

served with french fries and cole slaw

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

four breaded chicken tenderloins served with fries, coleslaw and ranch

Wing Dings

$16.00

eight fried chicken wings served with fries, coleslaw and ranch

Smelt

$15.00

1/2 pound of fried smelt, served with tartar sauce and lemon wedges, fries and coleslaw

Blue Gill

$20.00

1/2 pound of fried bluegill, served with tartar sauce and lemon wedges, fries and coleslaw

Kids Menu

Chicken Strips

$7.00

two chicken strips served with french fries and ranch

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$7.00

american cheese and a slice of tomato on schnitz bakery sourdough bread served wtih tortilla chips

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

1/4 pound house ground burger, american cheese, onion, pickle, ketchup, mustard, served with tortilla chips

Buttered Noodles

$7.00

Growlers

Arbor Steam Christmas Ale

$16.00

Bell's Hopslam

$26.00Out of stock

Cigar City Jai Alai IPA

$18.00Out of stock

Harp

$15.00

Guiness

$16.00

Miller Lite

$9.00

Bell's Porter

$15.00

Grand Armory Wheezin The Juice

$18.00

Sam Adams Cherry Wheat

$16.00

Petoskey Super Trooper

$18.00

Bell's Christmas Ale

$18.00

Monday Deck Party

Burger

$7.00

Smoked Wings

$8.00

WF Pate

$10.00

Shaker Salad

$6.00

Monday Ala Sides

Monday Sangria

$2.00

Monday Marg

$2.00

Monday Draft

$2.00

Pulled pork sandwich

$8.00

pork potato

$11.00

chicken potato

$11.00

beef potato

$11.00

Gift Certificate

$30 + Tax Family Dinner To Go Certificate

$30.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Please select pick up time before selecting your items to order.

Website

Location

8000 Cannonsburg Rd NE, Cannonsburg, MI 49317

Directions

