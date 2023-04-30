Restaurant header imageView gallery

Honey Cup Dos Vientos

review star

No reviews yet

360 Via Las Brisas

Newbury Park, CA 91320

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Hot Beverages

Single Espresso

Single Espresso

$1.95

1 shot of Espresso

Double Espresso

Double Espresso

$2.45

2 shots of Espresso

Triple Espresso

$2.85

Quad Espresso

$3.20
Latte

Latte

$4.00+

12oz drinks come with 1 shot of espresso 16oz drinks come with 2 shot of espresso 20oz drinks come with 2 shot of espresso

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.85+

12oz drinks come with 1 shot of espresso 16oz drinks come with 2 shot of espresso 20oz drinks come with 2 shot of espresso

Americano

Americano

$2.85+
Single Traditional Macchiato

Single Traditional Macchiato

$3.25
Double Traditional Macchiato

Double Traditional Macchiato

$3.75
Coffee

Coffee

$2.00+
Red Eye

Red Eye

$3.50+
Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$3.00+

Honey Latte

$4.65+
Lavender Latte

Lavender Latte

$4.45+

Maple Cinnamon

$4.65+

Hazelnut Mocha

$4.65+

Rosemary Vanilla

$4.65+

White Jasmin Plum Mocha

$4.45+

Hot Brown Sugar - Cinnamon Espresso

$4.65+

Flavored Steamer

$3.15+

Hot Cocoa

$3.25+

Chai Latte

$3.95+

Tea

$2.50+

Matcha Latte

$4.25+

Hot Tea Latte

$3.75+

Iced Beverages

Single Espresso

$2.45

1 shot of Espresso

Double Espresso

$2.95

2 shots of Espresso

Triple Espresso

$3.35

Quad Espresso

$3.70
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.50+

12oz drinks come with 1 shot of espresso 16oz drinks come with 2 shot of espresso 20oz drinks come with 2 shot of espresso

Iced Cappuccino

Iced Cappuccino

$4.35+

12oz drinks come with 1 shot of espresso 16oz drinks come with 2 shot of espresso 20oz drinks come with 2 shot of espresso

Iced Americano

$3.35+

Iced Single Traditional Macchiato

$3.25

Iced Double Traditional Macchiato

$3.75

Iced Red Eye

$4.00+

Iced Cafe Au Lait

$3.50+

Nitro

$4.75+Out of stock
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.00+
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$2.50+

Iced Honey Latte

$4.95+

Iced Lavender Latte

$4.95+

Iced Maple Cinnamon

$4.65+

Iced Hazelnut Mocha

$4.65+

Iced Rosemary Vanilla

$4.65+

Iced White Jasmin Plum Mocha

$4.45+

Iced Brown Sugar - Cinnamon Shaken Espresso

$4.65+

Iced Chai Latte

$3.95+

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.25+

Iced Tea

$2.25+

Lemonade

$3.00+

Strawberry Rhubarb Lemonade

$3.00+

Honey Lavendar Lemonade

$4.75+
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$3.00+

Frappe - Milkshakes - Smoothies

Vanilla-ccino (Coffee)

$5.50

Mocha-ccino (Coffee)

$5.50

The Original HC (Coffee)

$5.50

Cookie-ccino (Coffee)

$5.50

Oreo-ccino (Coffee)

$6.00

Salted Caramel-ccino (Coffee)

$6.00

Cha-Cha Chai (No Coffee)

$6.25

Matcha (No Coffee)

$6.25

Vanilla Milkshake

$7.00
Chocolate MilkShake

Chocolate MilkShake

$7.00

Strawberry MilkShake

$7.00

Coffee Milkshake

$7.00Out of stock

Green Tea Almond Milkshake

$7.00Out of stock
Honey Lavender Milkshake

Honey Lavender Milkshake

$7.00

Honey Orange Cookie Milkshake

$7.00Out of stock

Goji Berry Milkshake

$7.00Out of stock

Seasonal Special MilkShake

$7.00Out of stock
Strawberry Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

$7.00

16 oz.

Stawberry Banana Smoothie

$7.00