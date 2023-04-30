- Home
- /
- Newbury Park
- /
- Honey Cup Dos Vientos
Honey Cup Dos Vientos
No reviews yet
360 Via Las Brisas
Newbury Park, CA 91320
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Hot Beverages
Single Espresso
$1.95
1 shot of Espresso
Double Espresso
$2.45
2 shots of Espresso
Triple Espresso
$2.85
Quad Espresso
$3.20
Latte
$4.00+
12oz drinks come with 1 shot of espresso 16oz drinks come with 2 shot of espresso 20oz drinks come with 2 shot of espresso
Cappuccino
$3.85+
12oz drinks come with 1 shot of espresso 16oz drinks come with 2 shot of espresso 20oz drinks come with 2 shot of espresso
Americano
$2.85+
Single Traditional Macchiato
$3.25
Double Traditional Macchiato
$3.75
Coffee
$2.00+
Red Eye
$3.50+
Cafe Au Lait
$3.00+
Honey Latte
$4.65+
Lavender Latte
$4.45+
Maple Cinnamon
$4.65+
Hazelnut Mocha
$4.65+
Rosemary Vanilla
$4.65+
White Jasmin Plum Mocha
$4.45+
Hot Brown Sugar - Cinnamon Espresso
$4.65+
Flavored Steamer
$3.15+
Hot Cocoa
$3.25+
Chai Latte
$3.95+
Tea
$2.50+
Matcha Latte
$4.25+
Hot Tea Latte
$3.75+
Iced Beverages
Single Espresso
$2.45
1 shot of Espresso
Double Espresso
$2.95
2 shots of Espresso
Triple Espresso
$3.35
Quad Espresso
$3.70
Iced Latte
$4.50+
12oz drinks come with 1 shot of espresso 16oz drinks come with 2 shot of espresso 20oz drinks come with 2 shot of espresso
Iced Cappuccino
$4.35+
12oz drinks come with 1 shot of espresso 16oz drinks come with 2 shot of espresso 20oz drinks come with 2 shot of espresso
Iced Americano
$3.35+
Iced Single Traditional Macchiato
$3.25
Iced Double Traditional Macchiato
$3.75
Iced Red Eye
$4.00+
Iced Cafe Au Lait
$3.50+
Nitro
$4.75+Out of stock
Cold Brew
$4.00+
Iced Coffee
$2.50+
Iced Honey Latte
$4.95+
Iced Lavender Latte
$4.95+
Iced Maple Cinnamon
$4.65+
Iced Hazelnut Mocha
$4.65+
Iced Rosemary Vanilla
$4.65+
Iced White Jasmin Plum Mocha
$4.45+
Iced Brown Sugar - Cinnamon Shaken Espresso
$4.65+
Iced Chai Latte
$3.95+
Iced Matcha Latte
$4.25+
Iced Tea
$2.25+
Lemonade
$3.00+
Strawberry Rhubarb Lemonade
$3.00+
Honey Lavendar Lemonade
$4.75+
Arnold Palmer
$3.00+
Frappe - Milkshakes - Smoothies
Vanilla-ccino (Coffee)
$5.50
Mocha-ccino (Coffee)
$5.50
The Original HC (Coffee)
$5.50
Cookie-ccino (Coffee)
$5.50
Oreo-ccino (Coffee)
$6.00
Salted Caramel-ccino (Coffee)
$6.00
Cha-Cha Chai (No Coffee)
$6.25
Matcha (No Coffee)
$6.25
Vanilla Milkshake
$7.00
Chocolate MilkShake
$7.00
Strawberry MilkShake
$7.00
Coffee Milkshake
$7.00Out of stock
Green Tea Almond Milkshake
$7.00Out of stock
Honey Lavender Milkshake
$7.00
Honey Orange Cookie Milkshake
$7.00Out of stock
Goji Berry Milkshake
$7.00Out of stock
Seasonal Special MilkShake
$7.00Out of stock
Strawberry Smoothie
$7.00
16 oz.
Stawberry Banana Smoothie
$7.00