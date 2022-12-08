Main picView gallery

Honey Day Coffee + Kitchen

228 Rock Road

Glen Rock, NJ 07452

SMALL PLATES

Bread + Butter

Bread + Butter

$10.00Out of stock

milk bread buns, honey butter

Ricotta + Jam

Ricotta + Jam

$10.00

multigrain toast, whipped honey ricotta, mixed berry jam, house granola, honey drizzle

Croffles

Croffles

$10.00

sweet flaky croissant waffles, whipped cream and seasonal berries

Crispy Ddukbokki

$12.00

sweet and spicy crispy rice cakes, jammy egg, everything seasoning

Kimchi Fries

Kimchi Fries

$14.00

house fries, roasted sesame kimchi and bacon, shredded cheddar, sriracha lime crema

BRUNCH MAINS

Yogurt + Granola

$11.00

vanilla yogurt, house granola, seasonal berries, honey drizzle

Egg Breakfast

$12.00

2 eggs, bacon, side of toast and served with mixed green salad or breakfast tots

Western Omelette

$15.00

3 eggs, ham, bell peppers, onions, american cheese, side of toast and served with mixed green salad or breakfast tots

Power Omelette

$17.00

3 egg whites, bacon, spinach, tomatoes, feta, avocado, side of toast and served with mixed greens salad or breakfast tots

Lemon Ricotta Blueberry Pancakes

$14.00

stack of fluffy blueberry pancakes, served with honey butter and maple syrup

K-Chicken and Waffles

$17.00

crispy mochi waffle, sweet and spicy glazed fried chicken bites served with maple syrup

K-Street Toast

$16.00

butter toasted milk bread, vegetable egg omelette, ham, american cheese, shredded cabbage, ketchup and a sprinkle of sugar served with mixed greens salad or breakfast tots

Croissant Sandwich

$15.00

bacon or ham, egg and cheese served with mixed greens salad or breakfast tots

TOASTS & SANDWICHES

Avocado Toast

$16.00

multigrain toast, smashed and sliced avocado, almonds, and feta drizzled with honey and sriracha served with mixed greens salad or french fries

Pesto Egg Toast

$16.00

multigrain toast, lemony dressed arugula, roasted tomatoes topped with medium eggs cooked in pesto, served with mixed greens salad or french fries

Stracciatella Toast

$16.00

sourdough toast, stracciatella, balsamic roasted vegetables, crispy prosciutto, balsamic glaze and parmesan served with mixed greens salad or french fries

Lox + Loaded Toast

$18.00

sourdough toast, whipped herb cream cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, capers, slices of fresh nova lox, everything seasoning served with mixed greens salad or french fries

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.00

grilled chicken, romaine, parmesan, caesar dressing in a whole wheat wrap served with mixed greens salad or french fries

Chicken Caprese

$16.00

grilled chicken, pesto, sundried tomatoes, fresh mozarella, lemony arugula on toasted herbed focaccia served with mixed greens salad or french fries

Italian Focaccia

$16.00

prosciutto, ham, fresh mozzarella, dressed greens, sweet peppers, balsamic glaze on toasted herbed focaccia served with mixed greens salad or french fries

ABLT

$15.00

avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo on toasted multigrain served with mixed greens salad or french fries

SALADS

Harvest Salad

$16.00

kale, crispy prosciutto, roasted sweet potatoes, cranberries, feta, pumpkin seeds tossed with our house balsamic vinaigrette

Mediterranean Salad

$15.00

mixed greens, farro, feta, red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, kalamata olives tossed with our house lemon vinaigrette

Rainbow Salad

$16.00

mixed greens, buckwheat noodles, red bell pepper, shredded carrot, purple cabbage, cucumber, avocado, crushed peanuts and everything seasoning served with house peanut soy dressing on the side

Chicken Cobb Salad

$18.00

romaine and mixed greens, grilled chicken, bacon, hardboiled egg, tomatoes and feta chopped with dressing of your choice

KIDS

Funfetti Waffle Sticks

$9.00

choose a side and a drink

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$9.00

choose a side and a drink

Egg, Bacon and Toast

$9.00

choose a side and a drink

Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich

$9.00

choose a side and a drink

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$9.00

choose a side and a drink

Popcorn Chicken Bites

$9.00

choose a side and a drink

SIDES

French Fries

$4.00

Bacon

$5.00

Toast

$3.00

Seasonal Berries

$4.00

Tots

$4.00

HOT

Drip Coffee

$3.50

Irving Farm Gotham Roast

Espresso

$3.00

Irving Farm Gotham Roast

Red Eye

$5.00

Espresso shot + drip coffee

Cappucino

$5.00

Cafe Latte

$5.00

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Steamed creamer of choice, black sugar syrup

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Steamed milk and dark chocolate syrup

Tea

$3.50

Please choose a tea flavor

Hot Vanilla Milk

$5.00

COLD

Cold Brew

$5.00

Iced Americano

$5.00

Iced Latte

$5.00

Iced Matcha Latte

$6.00

Creamer of choice, black sugar syrup

Iced Tea

$4.00

Unsweetened iced black tea

Iced Green Tea

$5.00

Unsweetened iced green tea

SPECIALTY

Strawberry Matcha Latte

$6.50

Iced matcha, strawberry cream and creamer of choice

Black Sesame Matcha Latte

$6.50

matcha, black sesame cream and creamer of choice

Honey Cinnamon Latte

$6.00

Creamer of choice, served hot or iced

Rose Latte

$6.00

Rose syrup, creamer of choice, served hot or iced

S'mores Latte

$7.00

Dark chocolate syrup, toasted marshmallow syrup, sweet vanilla cream, torched marshmallow fluff and graham cracker crumbs, served hot or iced

Cookie Butter Latte

$6.50

Black sugar syrup, cookie butter creamer, served hot or iced

Honey Lavender Latte

$6.50

Honey lavender syrup, creamer of choice, served hot or iced

French Blue Latte

$6.50

Butterfly pea tea, vanilla syrup and sweet vanilla cream, served hot or iced

Honeycomb Latte

$6.50Out of stock

Black sugar syrup, sweet vanilla cream, honeycomb candy (Iced only)

Strawberry Cream Latte

$6.50

Strawberry syrup, sweet vanilla cream, served hot or iced

Turtle Latte

$7.00

dark chocolate syrup, butter pecan syrup, caramel, whipped cream

FRESH PRESSED JUICE

ABC

$7.00

Apple, beet, carrot

Ginger Zinger

$7.00

Carrot, orange, ginger

What the Kale

$7.00

Kale, cucumber, apple, lemon

Fresh Orange Juice

$6.00

Carafe of Fresh OJ

$16.00

REFRESHERS

Sunrise Fauxito

$7.00

Mango, guava, mint, lime, sparkling water

Berry Spritz

$7.00

Strawberry, basil, lemon, sparkling water

Fizzy Greyhound

$7.00

Grapefruit, lime, grapefruit soda

Pretty Palmer

$7.00

Fresh lemonade, butterfly pea tea, sparkling water

Can of Soda

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
