Honey Dress Fried Chicken- Torrance 24002 Vista Montana

No reviews yet

24002 Vista Montana

Torrance, CA 90505

Popular Items

Fried Rice Cake
Dark Meat (8pcs)
French Fries

Honey Plates

1. 2 pcs (Thigh & Leg)

1. 2 pcs (Thigh & Leg)

$12.25

Served with Fries, pickled radish, cole slaw.

2. 2 pcs (Breast & Wing)

2. 2 pcs (Breast & Wing)

$13.25

Served with Fries, pickled radish, cole slaw.

3. 3 pcs (2 Thigh & Leg)

3. 3 pcs (2 Thigh & Leg)

$13.50

Served with Fries, pickled radish, cole slaw.

4. 3 pcs (Thigh, Wing & Leg)

4. 3 pcs (Thigh, Wing & Leg)

$13.75

Served with Fries, pickled radish, cole slaw.

5. 3 pcs (Breast, Wing & Leg)

5. 3 pcs (Breast, Wing & Leg)

$14.25

Served with Fries, pickled radish, cole slaw.

6. 3 pcs (Whole Wing)

6. 3 pcs (Whole Wing)

$13.25

Served with Fries, pickled radish, cole slaw.

7. 3 pcs (Legs)

7. 3 pcs (Legs)

$12.75

Served with Fries, pickled radish, cole slaw.

Honey Special Plate

Special Plate-A (Thigh & Leg)

Special Plate-A (Thigh & Leg)

$14.50

2 pcs (thigh & leg), 2 pcs Breast Strips, French Fries, Pickled Radish, Cole Slaw, 1 dipping sauce, Fountain Soda

Special Plate-B (3 Whole Wing)

$15.50

3 pcs (3 Whole Wing), 2 pcs Breast Strips, French Fries, Pickled Radish, Cole Slaw, 1 dipping sauce, Fountain Soda

Chicken Sandwich

Signature Sandwich (Only)

Signature Sandwich (Only)

$10.50

Chicken breast with choice of honey sauce, pickles, apple cider cole slaw & House Burger Sauce

Signature Sandwich Combo

Signature Sandwich Combo

$13.50

Chicken breast with choice of honey sauce, pickles, apple cider cole slaw & House Burger Sauce (Fries & Soda)

Cheese Sandwich (Only)

Cheese Sandwich (Only)

$10.50

Chicken breast with choice of honey sauce, American and Swiss cheese, pickles, and house burger sauce.

Cheese Sandwich Combo

Cheese Sandwich Combo

$13.50

Chicken breast with choice of honey sauce, American and Swiss cheese, pickles, and house burger sauce. (Fries & Soda)

Deluxe Sandwich (Only)

Deluxe Sandwich (Only)

$11.50

Chicken breast with choice of honey sauce, fried onion rings with BBQ sauce, AMERICAN & SWISS CHEESE, apple cider cole slaw, pickles & House Burger Sauce

Deluxe Sandwich Combo

Deluxe Sandwich Combo

$14.50

Chicken breast with choice of honey sauce, fried onion rings with BBQ sauce, AMERICAN & SWISS CHEESE, apple cider cole slaw, pickles & House Burger Sauce (Fries & Soda)

Boneless Breast Strips

3 pcs Breast Strips + Soda

$12.75

Choice of 1 Dipping sauce. Served with French fries and Soda.

5 pcs Breast Strips + Soda

5 pcs Breast Strips + Soda

$13.75

Choice of 1 Dipping sauce. Served with French fries and Soda.

Dozen Breast Strips

Dozen Breast Strips

$25.75

Choice of 2 dippings sauces. Served with French fries.

Together Pack

Whole Chicken (8pcs)

Whole Chicken (8pcs)

$28.50

2 Breast, 2 wing, 2 thigh, 2 drumstick (Served with Picked Radish)

2 Whole Chicken (16pcs)

$55.99

- 4 Breast, 4 Wing, 4 Thigh, 4 Leg (Served with Picked Radish)

Dark Meat (8pcs)

Dark Meat (8pcs)

$25.50

4 thighs, 4 legs (Served with Picked Radish)

Dark Meat (16pcs)

$49.99

8 Thigh, 8 Leg (Served with Picked Radish)

16pcs Mix Chicken

$52.99

2 Breast, 2 wing, 6 thigh, 6 drumstick (Served with Picked Radish)

6 pcs Whole Wing

$17.49

Served with Pickled Radish

Dozen Whole Wing (12pcs)

Dozen Whole Wing (12pcs)

$31.99

Served with Pickled Radish

6 pcs Drumsticks

$15.49

Served with Pickled Radish

Dozen Drumsticks (12pcs)

Dozen Drumsticks (12pcs)

$27.99

Served with Pickled Radish

Together Pack (PLUS)

PLUS-Whole Chicken (8pcs)

PLUS-Whole Chicken (8pcs)

$42.49

Whole Chicken + 1 Macaroni Salad, 1 Potato Salad, 1 French Fries, 3 pcs Texas Toast, 1 Cole Slaw, 1 Pickled Radish

PLUS-Dark Meat (8pcs)

$39.49

Dark Meat + 1 Macaroni Salad, 1 Potato Salad, 1 French Fries, 3 pcs Texas Toast, 1 Cole Slaw, 1 Pickled Radish

PLUS-Dozen Whole Wing (12pcs)

$45.99

Dozen Whole Wing + 1 Macaroni Salad, 1 Potato Salad, 1 French Fries, 3 pcs Texas Toast, 1 Cole Slaw, 1 Pickled Radish

PLUS-Dozen Leg (12pcs)

$41.99

Dozen Leg + 1 Macaroni Salad, 1 Potato Salad, 1 French Fries, 3 pcs Texas Toast, 1 Cole Slaw, 1 Pickled Radish

Side

French Fries

French Fries

$4.50
Chipotle Fries

Chipotle Fries

$4.95
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.45
Apple Cider Coleslaw

Apple Cider Coleslaw

$2.85
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.95
Macaroni Salad

Macaroni Salad

$3.85
Garlic Butter Texas Toast (2pcs)

Garlic Butter Texas Toast (2pcs)

$2.75
Fried Rice Cake

Fried Rice Cake

$4.50
Crispy Breast Strips (2pcs)

Crispy Breast Strips (2pcs)

$3.50
Pickled Radish

Pickled Radish

$2.75
White Rice

White Rice

$2.50
Dipping Sauce (2oz)

Dipping Sauce (2oz)

Honey Spicy Sauce (2oz)

Honey Spicy Sauce (2oz)

Fountain Soda

Fountain Soda

Fountain Soda

$2.75

Coke, Diet Coke, Dr. Pepper, Minute Maid Lemonade, Sprite, Orange Fanta

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.75

Caned Beer

HITE EXTRA COLD

HITE EXTRA COLD

$2.65

The No. 1 selling KOREAN Beer Brewed & bottled in Korea at HITE Brewery co. ltd. Seoul. Brewed form Purest underground well water, Canadian Harrington barley, Parle Aroma and Yakima hops, yeast and no additives or preservative. (4.3 ABV)

TERRA

TERRA

$2.65

100% pure malt, 100% real carbonic acid Made from 100% pure malt grown in Australia (ranked no.1 in the world for air quality) and real carbonic acid produced only from fermentation, Terra boasts a dense foam and stays carbonated for a long time. The first green regular lager bottle in Korea was used, and the tornado pattern was adopted to appear refreshing to the eye. (4.6 ABV)

ASAHI

ASAHI

$2.85

Karakuchi is the Japanese word that captures the intricacy of Asahi Super Dry's unique, refreshing taste. Although there is no direct translation, it describes how our beer is dry and crisp with a quick, clean finish.. (5.2 ABV)

CASS FRESH

CASS FRESH

$2.65

Cass is a most distinguished KOREAN lager beer. Cass offers refreshment and vitality for young, vivid, active, modern and rebellious consumers, with emphasis on freshness (100% non-pasteurized brewing process) and fizzy, crisp, and sparkling taste. (4.5 ABV)

COORS LIGHT

COORS LIGHT

$2.35
BUD LIGHT

BUD LIGHT

$2.35
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
CHICKEN MEETS HONEY SAUCE!

24002 Vista Montana, Torrance, CA 90505

