Honey Dress Fried Chicken- Torrance 24002 Vista Montana
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
CHICKEN MEETS HONEY SAUCE!
Location
24002 Vista Montana, Torrance, CA 90505
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
GOOD VIBES PIZZA - 22825 Hawthorne Blvd
No Reviews
22825 Hawthorne Blvd Torrance, CA 90505
View restaurant
Torrance Tavern - 22735 Hawthorne Blvd.
No Reviews
22735 Hawthorne Blvd. Torrance, CA 90505
View restaurant
Kotsu Ramen & Gyoza - Redondo Beach - Redondo Beach
No Reviews
1914 Pacific Coast Highway Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurant
BurgerIM - CA131 - Redondo Beach
4.6 • 59
1914 Pacific Coast Highway Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Torrance
KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT - (Sepulveda)
4.1 • 4,175
2808 Sepulveda Blvd Torrance, CA 90505
View restaurant