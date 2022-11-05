Honey Dress Fried Chicken- Torrance 24002 Vista Montana

TERRA

$2.65

100% pure malt, 100% real carbonic acid Made from 100% pure malt grown in Australia (ranked no.1 in the world for air quality) and real carbonic acid produced only from fermentation, Terra boasts a dense foam and stays carbonated for a long time. The first green regular lager bottle in Korea was used, and the tornado pattern was adopted to appear refreshing to the eye. (4.6 ABV)