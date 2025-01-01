HoneyFire BBQ
8127 Sawyer Brown Road
Suite 304
Nashville, TN 37221
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Featured Items
SMOKED WINGS
Premium chicken wings, smoked and tossed in your choice of sauces: HoneyFire Original, Alabama White, traditional Buffalo, or our Honey Dry Rub$10.99
PB 'NANA PUDDING
Creamy pudding layered with peanut butter cookies, fresh bananas, peanut butter, and whipped cream$4.99
SOUTHWEST BBQ SALAD
Fresh lettuce, black beans, sweet corn, diced tomatoes and onions, cheddar cheese, and your choice of hickory smoked pulled pork or smoked chicken; topped with bacon, tortilla chips, and our homemade BBQ ranch dressing$11.99
BURNT ENDS SPECIAL
FOOD MENU
SHAREABLES & SALADS
SMOKED WINGS
Premium chicken wings, smoked and tossed in your choice of sauces: HoneyFire Original, Alabama White, traditional Buffalo, or our Honey Dry Rub$10.99
AUGUSTUS FRIES
Beer-battered sidewinder fries, creamy white queso, bourbon baked beans, and hickory smoked pulled pork; topped with HoneyFire Original sauce and our homemade buttermilk ranch dressing$12.99
WOODROW NACHOS
Tortilla chips, creamy white queso, bourbon baked beans, and hickory smoked pulled pork; topped with HoneyFire Original sauce, sour cream, and pickled jalapeños$12.99
BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP
Hickory smoked chicken, cream cheese, and cheddar cheese infused with traditional Buffalo sauce and topped with our homemade buttermilk ranch dressing; served with tortilla chips$8.99
SAUSAGE & CHEESE TRAY
Smoked sausage medallions, pimento cheese, and golden buttery crackers$9.99
BRISKET QUESO
Creamy white queso topped with hickory smoked chopped brisket; served with tortilla chips$9.99OUT OF STOCK
BABY BACK EGG ROLLS
Two crispy egg rolls filled with smoked baby back rib meat, creamy coleslaw, and HoneyFire Original sauce; topped with our signature Habanero Honey$9.99
HONEY HOT BLOCK
1/2 pound of cream cheese, covered in our signature Habanero Honey and topped with candied bacon; served with golden buttery crackers$9.99OUT OF STOCK
SOUTHWEST BBQ SALAD
Fresh lettuce, black beans, sweet corn, diced tomatoes and onions, cheddar cheese, and your choice of hickory smoked pulled pork or smoked chicken; topped with bacon, tortilla chips, and our homemade BBQ ranch dressing$11.99
TURKEY CLUB SALAD
Fresh lettuce, hickory smoked turkey breast, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, and bacon; topped with homemade croutons and our homemade buttermilk ranch dressing$12.99
THE BIG CHEESY
Our famous White Queso Mac & Cheese, topped with HoneyFire Original sauce and your choice of hickory smoked pulled pork, smoked chicken, smoked turkey, chopped brisket, or make it buffalo chicken style with ranch dressing$11.99
SMOKIN' SPUD
Loaded baked potato, topped with chives, butter, sour cream, and your choice of meat$11.99
CHIPS & QUESO$6.99
SIGNATURE SANDWICHES
PULLED PORK SANDWICH SOLO
Hickory smoked pulled pork topped with creamy coleslaw and HoneyFire Original sauce$7.99
SMOKED CHICKEN SANDWICH SOLO
Hickory smoked chicken topped with HoneyFire Original sauce$8.99
SMOKED SAUSAGE SANDWICH SOLO
Hickory smoked sausage medallions topped with grilled onions and peppers and HoneyFire Original sauce$8.99
SMOKED TURKEY SANDWICH SOLO
Hickory smoked turkey breast topped with HoneyFire Original sauce, Alabama White sauce, and creamy coleslaw$9.99
CHOPPED BRISKET SANDWICH SOLO
Hickory smoked chopped brisket topped with HoneyFire Original sauce$9.99OUT OF STOCK
DIABLO JONES SANDWICH SOLO
Hickory smoked pulled pork topped with creamy white queso, deep-fried jalapeños, and HoneyFire Heat sauce$10.99
SOUTHERN SHINE SANDWICH SOLO
Hickory smoked pulled pork, a fried green tomato, homemade pimento cheese, and candied bacon; topped with our HoneyFire Original sauce$10.99
RANCH HAND SANDWICH SOLO
Hickory smoked chicken topped with creamy white queso, our homemade buttermilk ranch dressing, and candied bacon$10.99
BUFFALO JONES SANDWICH SOLO
Hickory smoked chicken topped with creamy white queso, deep-fried jalapeños, traditional Buffalo sauce, and our homemade buttermilk ranch dressing$10.99
ALABAMA SLAMMER SANDWICH SOLO
1/2 pound of hickory smoked chicken topped with HoneyFire Original sauce, Alabama White sauce, and candied bacon$11.99
DOC HOLIDAY SANDWICH SOLO
Hickory smoked turkey topped with candied bacon, cranberry jelly, HoneyFire Original sauce, and Alabama White sauce$11.99
SMASHBURGER SOLO
Smashburger topped with cheese, pickles, grilled onions, and burger sauce$8.99
PULLED PORK SANDWICH TRAY
Hickory smoked pulled pork topped with creamy coleslaw and HoneyFire Original sauce + two sides$12.99
SMOKED CHICKEN SANDWICH TRAY
Hickory smoked chicken topped with HoneyFire Original sauce + two sides$13.99
SMOKED SAUSAGE SANDWICH TRAY
Hickory smoked sausage medallions topped with grilled onions and peppers and HoneyFire Original sauce + two sides$13.99
SMOKED TURKEY SANDWICH TRAY
Hickory smoked turkey breast topped with HoneyFire Original sauce, Alabama White sauce, and creamy coleslaw + two sides$14.99
CHOPPED BRISKET SANDWICH TRAY
Hickory smoked chopped brisket topped with HoneyFire Original sauce + two sides$14.99OUT OF STOCK
DIABLO JONES SANDWICH TRAY
Hickory smoked pulled pork topped with creamy white queso, deep-fried jalapeños, and HoneyFire Heat sauce + two sides$15.99
SOUTHERN SHINE SANDWICH TRAY
Hickory smoked pulled pork, a fried green tomato, homemade pimento cheese, and candied bacon; topped with our HoneyFire Original sauce + two sides$15.99
RANCH HAND SANDWICH TRAY
Hickory smoked chicken topped with creamy white queso, our homemade buttermilk ranch dressing, and candied bacon + two sides$15.99
BUFFALO JONES SANDWICH TRAY
Hickory smoked chicken topped with creamy white queso, deep-fried jalapeños, traditional Buffalo sauce, and our homemade buttermilk ranch dressing + two sides$15.99
ALABAMA SLAMMER SANDWICH TRAY
1/2 pound of hickory smoked chicken topped with HoneyFire Original sauce, Alabama White sauce, and candied bacon + two sides$16.99
DOC HOLIDAY SANDWICH TRAY
Hickory smoked turkey topped with candied bacon, cranberry jelly, HoneyFire Original sauce, and Alabama White sauce + two sides$16.99
SMASHBURGER TRAY
Smashburger topped with cheese, pickles, grilled onions, and burger sauce + two sides$13.99
DINNER TRAYS
BBQ PLATE
1/2 pound of your choice of hickory smoked pulled pork, smoked chicken, or smoked sausage + two sides, sliced onions, pickles, and bread$15.99
SAUSAGE PLATE
Brisket Sausage, Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage, and our famous Smoked Kielbasa Sausage with a side of pimento cheese + two sides of your choice, sliced onions, pickles, and bread$24.99
TURKEY PLATE
1/2 pound of sliced turkey breast, hickory smoked with our signature dry rub + two sides, sliced onions, pickles, and bread$16.99
HONEYFIRE RIBS
Choose a half or full rack of baby back ribs, slow smoked, and finished with our award-winning rib glaze (served dry upon request) + two sides, sliced onions, pickles, and bread$18.99
DOUBLE PLAY
Choose two from the following premium smoked meats: pulled pork, smoked chicken, smoked sausage, smoked turkey, sliced brisket, and/or 3 HoneyFire ribs + two sides, sliced onions, pickles, and bread$19.99
TRIPLE CROWN
Choose three from the following premium smoked meats: pulled pork, smoked chicken, smoked sausage, smoked turkey, sliced brisket, and/or 3 HoneyFire ribs + two sides, sliced onions, pickles, and bread$24.99
PAR FOUR
Choose four from the following premium smoked meats: pulled pork, smoked chicken, smoked sausage, smoked turkey, sliced brisket, and/or 3 HoneyFire ribs + two sides, sliced onions, pickles, and bread$29.99
HIGH FIVE
Choose five from the following premium smoked meats: pulled pork, smoked chicken, smoked sausage, smoked turkey, sliced brisket, and/or 3 HoneyFire ribs + two sides, sliced onions, pickles, and bread$34.99
THE WHOLE SHEBANG
All of the following premium smoked meats: pulled pork, smoked chicken, smoked sausage, smoked turkey, sliced brisket, and 3 HoneyFire ribs + two sides, sliced onions, pickles, and bread$38.99
TACOS
TACOS SOLO
Three soft tacos topped with your choice of meat. *Pulled Pork = Smoked Pulled Pork, Original BBQ Sauce, Creamy Coleslaw, Marinated Red Onions, Queso Fresco, and Cilantro *Smoked Chicken = Smoked Chicken, Original BBQ Sauce, Jalapeno Ranch Dressing, Sautéed Peppers and Onions, Queso Fresco, and Cilantro *Chopped Brisket = Smoked Prime Brisket, Original BBQ Sauce, Jalapeno Ranch Dressing, White Onions, and Cilantro$7.99
TACOS TRAY
Three soft tacos topped with your choice of meat + two sides *Pulled Pork = Smoked Pulled Pork, Original BBQ Sauce, Creamy Coleslaw, Marinated Red Onions, Queso Fresco, and Cilantro *Smoked Chicken = Smoked Chicken, Original BBQ Sauce, Jalapeno Ranch Dressing, Sautéed Peppers and Onions, Queso Fresco, and Cilantro *Chopped Brisket = Smoked Prime Brisket, Original BBQ Sauce, Jalapeno Ranch Dressing, White Onions, and Cilantro$12.99
KIDS
MINI PULLED PORK SANDWICH
Hickory smoked pulled pork topped with HoneyFire Original sauce + one side and a small fountain drink$5.99
MINI SMOKED CHICKEN SANDWICH
Hickory smoked chicken topped with HoneyFire Original sauce + one side and a small fountain drink$5.99
MINI SMOKED TURKEY SANDWICH
Hickory smoked turkey breast topped with HoneyFire Original sauce + one side and a small fountain drink$6.99
MINI CHOPPED BRISKET SANDWICH
Hickory smoked chopped brisket topped with HoneyFire Original sauce + one side and a small fountain drink$6.99OUT OF STOCK
POPCORN CHICKEN
Deep-fried popcorn chicken + one side and a small fountain drink$5.99
KID MAC & CHEESE
Kraft Mac & Cheese + one side and kid's size drink$5.99
SIDES
BOURBON BAKED BEANS (SPICY)
Spicy$2.99
CINNAMON BAKED APPLES$2.99
CREAMY COLESLAW$2.99
PARMESAN GREEN BEANS$2.99
PIMENTO MACARONI SALAD$2.99
SWEET CORN PUDDING$2.99
WHITE QUESO MAC & CHEESE$2.99
MINI PB 'NANA PUDDING$2.99
HONEY FLAT FRIES$2.99
SIDEWINDER FRIES$3.99
10 OZ BRISKET CHILI$5.99OUT OF STOCK
6 OZ QUESO$5.99
1 FRIED GREEN TOMATO$0.99
DESSERTS
DRINKS
BULK TO-GO MENU
PINTS OF SIDES
QUARTS OF SIDES
1/2 LB BULK MEAT
1 LB BULK MEAT
HONEYFIRE WINGS
25 HONEYFIRE WINGS
Premium chicken wings, smoked and tossed in your choice of sauces: HoneyFire Original, Alabama White, traditional Buffalo, or our Honey Dry Rub$37.99
50 HONEYFIRE WINGS
Premium chicken wings, smoked and tossed in your choice of sauces: HoneyFire Original, Alabama White, traditional Buffalo, or our Honey Dry Rub$69.99
100 HONEYFIRE WINGS
Premium chicken wings, smoked and tossed in your choice of sauces: HoneyFire Original, Alabama White, traditional Buffalo, or our Honey Dry Rub$129.99
HONEYFIRE RIBS
ADD ONS
ONLINE SAUCE CHOICES
SIDE HONEYFIRE ORIGINAL SAUCE$0.50
SIDE HONEYFIRE HEAT SAUCE (SPICY)$0.50
SIDE ALABAMA WHITE SAUCE$0.50
SIDE BUFFALO SAUCE$0.50
SIDE RANCH DRESSING$0.50
SIDE BBQ RANCH DRESSING$0.50
SIDE HABANERO HONEY (SPICY)$0.50
SIDE REGULAR HONEY$0.50
6 OZ HONEYFIRE ORIGINAL SAUCE$2.99
6 OZ HONEYFIRE HEAT SAUCE (SPICY)$2.99
6 OZ ALABAMA WHITE SAUCE$2.99
6 OZ BUFFALO SAUCE$2.99
6 OZ RANCH DRESSING$2.99
6 OZ BBQ RANCH DRESSING$2.99
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Online orders are available for pickup at the bar.
8127 Sawyer Brown Road, Suite 304, Nashville, TN 37221