Sandwiches

HoneyFire BBQ

1,276 Reviews

$

8127 Sawyer Brown Road

Suite 304

Nashville, TN 37221

Popular Items

HONEYFIRE WINGS
1 LB MEAT
PB NANA PUDDING

SOFT DRINKS

DRINK

$2.99

SHAREABLES & SALADS

HONEYFIRE WINGS

HONEYFIRE WINGS

Eight premium chicken wings, smoked then tossed in your choice of HoneyFire Original, Alabama white, or traditional Buffalo sauce, or our honey dry rub

AUGUSTUS FRIES

AUGUSTUS FRIES

$12.99

Beer-battered sidewinder fries, creamy white queso, bourbon baked beans, and hickory smoked pulled pork, topped with HoneyFire Original sauce and our homemade buttermilk ranch dressing

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

$8.99

Hickory smoked chicken, cream cheese, and cheddar cheese infused with traditional buffalo sauce and topped with our buttermilk ranch dressing; served with house-made tortilla chips

WOODROW NACHOS

$12.99

House-made tortilla chips, creamy white queso, bourbon baked beans, and hickory smoked pulled pork, topped with HoneyFire Original sauce, sour cream and sliced jalapenos

SAUSAGE & CHEESE TRAY

$9.99

Smoked sausage medallions, cheese cubes, and golden buttery crackers

BABY BACK EGG ROLLS

$9.99

Two crispy egg rolls filled with smoked baby back rib meat, creamy coleslaw, and HoneyFire original sauce; topped with our signature Habanero Honey

HONEY HOT BLOCK

HONEY HOT BLOCK

$9.99

1/2 pound of cream cheese, covered in our signature Habanero Honey and topped with candied bacon; served with golden buttery crackers

SOUTHWEST BBQ SALAD

$11.99

Crisp lettuce, black beans, sweet corn, diced tomatoes and onions, cheese, and your choice of hickory smoked pulled pork or pulled chicken; topped with bacon, tortilla chips, and our homemade BBQ ranch dressing

SMOKED TURKEY CLUB SALAD

$11.99

Hickory smoked turkey breast, cheddar cheese, tomato, and bacon on Romaine lettuce, topped with house-made croutons and our freshly made Ranch dressing

BRISKET QUESO

BRISKET QUESO

$9.99

Creamy white queso dip loaded with hickory-smoked brisket; served with house-made tortilla chips.

PORK RINDS

$6.99

Deep-fried pigskins tossed in our honey dry rub; made fresh in-house.

SANDWICH SOLOS

Served on a toasted bun

PORK SHOULDER SANDWICH SOLO

$7.99

Hickory smoked pulled pork topped with creamy coleslaw and HoneyFire Original sauce, served on a toasted bun

SMOKED CHICKEN SANDWICH SOLO

$8.99

Hickory smoked pulled chicken topped with HoneyFire Original sauce, served on a toasted bun

SMOKED TURKEY SANDWICH SOLO

$8.99

Hickory smoked turkey breast topped with HoneyFire Original sauce, Alabama White sauce, and creamy coleslaw; served on a toasted bun

BEEF BRISKET SANDWICH SOLO

BEEF BRISKET SANDWICH SOLO

$9.99

Hickory smoked chopped beef brisket topped with HoneyFire original sauce, served on a toasted bun

RANCH HAND SANDWICH SOLO

$10.99

Hickory smoked chicken topped with creamy white queso, our house-made ranch dressing, and candied bacon, served on a toasted bun

DOC HOLIDAY SANDWHICH SOLO

$10.99
SOUTHERN SHINE SANDWICH SOLO

SOUTHERN SHINE SANDWICH SOLO

$10.99

Hickory smoked pulled pork, a fried green tomato, homemade pimento cheese, and candied bacon, topped with our HoneyFire original sauce and served on a toasted bun

DIABLO JONES SANDWICH SOLO

$10.99

Hickory smoked pulled pork topped with creamy white queso, deep-fried jalapenos, and HoneyFire Spicy sauce; served on a toasted bun

BUFFALO JONES SANDWICH SOLO

$10.99

Hickory smoked chicken topped with creamy white queso, deep-fried jalapenos, buffalo sauce, and our house-made ranch dressing; served on a toasted bun

BURNT ENDS SANDWICH SOLO

$9.99Out of stock

Kansas City style brisket burnt ends, cubed and double smoked in our signature burnt end glaze; served on a toasted bun

SMOKED SAUSAGE SANDWICH SOLO

$8.99

Smoked sausage medallions topped with HoneyFire Original sauce and served on a toasted bun

ALABAMA SLAMMER SANDWICH SOLO

$11.99

1/2 pound of smoked chicken topped with HoneyFire original sauce, Alabama White sauce, and candied bacon, served on a toasted bun

SURN N TURF SANDWICH SOLO

$11.99

SANDWICH TRAYS

Includes two sides of your choice, served on a toasted bun

PORK SHOULDER SANDWICH

$12.99

Hickory smoked pulled pork topped with creamy coleslaw and HoneyFire Original sauce, served on a toasted bun; includes two sides of your choice

SMOKED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.99

Hickory smoked pulled chicken topped with HoneyFire Original sauce, served on a toasted bun; includes two sides of your choice

SMOKED TURKEY SANDWICH

$13.99

Hickory smoked turkey breast topped with HoneyFire Original sauce, Alabama White sauce, and creamy coleslaw; served on a toasted bun and includes two sides of your choice

BRISKET SANDWICH

$14.99

RANCH HAND SANDWICH

$15.99

Hickory smoked chicken topped with creamy white queso, our house-made ranch dressing, and candied bacon, served on a toasted bun; includes two sides of your choice

DOC HOLIDAY SANDWICH

$15.99

1/2 pound hickory smoked turkey topped candied bacon, cranberry jelly, HoneyFire Original sauce, and Alabama White sauce; served on a toasted bun and includes two sides of your choice

SOUTHERN SHINE SANDWICH

SOUTHERN SHINE SANDWICH

$15.99

Hickory smoked pulled pork, a fried green tomato, homemade pimento cheese, and candied bacon, topped with our HoneyFire original sauce and served on a toasted bun; includes two sides of your choice

DIABLO JONES SANDWICH

$15.99

Hickory smoked pulled pork topped with creamy white queso, deep-fried jalapenos, and HoneyFire Spicy sauce; served on a toasted bun and includes two sides of your choice

BUFFALO JONES SANDWICH

$15.99

Hickory smoked chicken topped with creamy white queso, deep-fried jalapenos, buffalo sauce, and our house-made ranch dressing; served on a toasted bun and includes two sides of your choice

BURNT ENDS SANDWICH

$14.99Out of stock

Kansas City style brisket burnt ends, cubed and double smoked in our signature burnt end glaze; served on a toasted bun and includes two sides of your choice

SMOKED SAUSAGE SANDWICH

$13.99

Smoked sausage medallions topped with HoneyFire Original sauce and served on a toasted bun; includes two sides of your choice

ALABAMA SLAMMER SANDWICH

$16.99

1/2 pound of smoked chicken topped with HoneyFire original sauce, Alabama White sauce, and candied bacon, served on a toasted bun; includes two sides of your choice

SURF N TURF SANDWICH

$16.99

DINNER TRAYS

BBQ PLATE

$14.99

1/2 pound of your choice of hickory smoked pulled pork, smoked chicken, smoked turkey, or smoked sausage (no bun); includes two sides of your choice

SLICED BRISKET

$19.99

1/2 pound of sliced beef brisket, simply rubbed with salt and pepper and smoked for 16 hours (we let the natural flavors of the smoke and beef do the talking!); Includes two sides of your choice

HONEYFIRE RIBS 1/2 RACK

$18.99Out of stock

1/2 rack of baby back ribs, slow smoked, and finished with our award-winning rib glaze (served dry upon request); includes two sides of your choice

HONEYFIRE RIBS FULL RACK

HONEYFIRE RIBS FULL RACK

$27.99Out of stock

Full rack of baby back ribs, slow smoked, and finished with our award-winning rib glaze (served dry upon request); includes two sides of your choice

DOUBLE PLAY

$19.99

Your choice of two meats + two sides

TRIPLE CROWN

$24.99

Your choice of three meats + two sides

PAR FOUR

$29.99

Your choice of four meats + two sides

HIGH FIVE

$34.99

Your choice of five meats + two sides

THE WHOLE SHEBANG

$38.99

All 6 meats + two sides

SIDES CHOICES

BOURBON BAKED BEANS

$2.99

CINNAMON BAKED APPLES

$2.99Out of stock

CREAMY COLESLAW

$2.99

HONEY FLAT FRIES

$2.99

HOOSIER CORN PUDDING

$2.99

PARMESAN GREEN BEANS

$2.99Out of stock

PIMENTO MACARONI SALAD

$2.99

MAC & CHEESE

$2.99Out of stock

SIDEWINDER FRIES

$3.99

BRISKET CHILI

$3.99Out of stock

KIDS

All kids meals include one side of your choice

MINI PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$5.99

MINI PULLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$5.99

MINI SMOKED TURKEY SANDWICH

$6.99

MINI CHOPPED BRISKET SANDWICH

$6.99

POPCORN CHICKEN

$5.99

SWEETS

PB NANA PUDDING

PB NANA PUDDING

$4.99

Creamy pudding layered with peanut butter cookies, fresh bananas, peanut butter, and whipped cream.

HALLOWEEN PUDDING

$4.99Out of stock

CHESS PIE

$3.99

PUMPKIN PIE

$3.99

DRINKS

16 OZ DASANI WATER

$2.99

TOPO CHICO ORIGINAL

$2.50

TOPO CHICO LIME

$2.50

Coca-Cola

$2.50

MISC

PINT BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

$6.99

QUART BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

$12.99

BULK TO-GO CHOICES

SIDES: PINTS

Serves 3 large portions per pint

SIDES: QUARTS

Serves 6 large portions per quart

1/2 LB MEAT

1 LB MEAT

Hickory-smoked meats by the pound (3-4 servings per pound)

HALF RACK RIBS

$11.99Out of stock

Slow smoked baby back ribs

FULL RACK RIBS

$24.99Out of stock

Slow smoked baby back ribs

25 WINGS

$37.99

Hickory-smoked wings tossed in your choice of Honey Dry Rub, Original BBQ Sauce, Traditional Buffalo, Alabama White Sauce or Plain

50 WINGS

$69.99

Hickory-smoked wings tossed in your choice of Honey Dry Rub, Original BBQ Sauce, Traditional Buffalo, Alabama White Sauce or Plain

100 WINGS

$129.99

Hickory-smoked wings tossed in your choice of Honey Dry Rub, Original BBQ Sauce, Traditional Buffalo, Alabama White Sauce or Plain

BUN

$1.00

SLIDER BUNS (24)

$6.99

WHOLE PORK BUTT

$59.99

WHOLE TURKEY

$69.99

ONLINE SAUCE CHOICES

SIDE SWEET SAUCE

$0.50

SIDE HEAT SAUCE

$0.50

SIDE ALABAMA WHITE SAUCE

$0.50

SIDE BUFFALO SAUCE

$0.50

SIDE RANCH

$0.50

SIDE BBQ RANCH

$0.50

SIDE HABANERO HONEY

$0.50

SIDE REGULAR HONEY

$0.50
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Online orders are available for pickup at the bar.

8127 Sawyer Brown Road, Suite 304, Nashville, TN 37221

