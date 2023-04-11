Honey Jam Cafe Countryside
181 Countryside Plaza
Countryside, IL 60525
Breakfast Phone-In/Online Menu
Limited Time Offers Online Menu
Biscuiladas
Two biscuits loaded with carnitas, chorizo, barbecue sauce, queso sauce and pico de gallo. Biscuits meet enchiladas, oh yes! Choice of side.
Samoa Pancakes
Our famous pancakes topped with Nutella, chocolate and caramel drizzle, finished with toasted coconuts and powdered sugar. Shout out to Girl Scouts!
New Hawaiian French Toast
Melt in your mouth Hawaiian bread topped with a house made pineapple cream cheese frosting, sliced grilled pineapple and toasted coconut. Finished with a caramel drizzle and powdered sugar. Come on baby, do the loco-motion... to this flavor explosion!
Pulled Pork Sliders
Sweet and soft Hawaiian sliders topped with juicy pulled pork, a slice of grilled pineapple, house made pickles, onion straws and a dollop of barbecue sauce. Mouthwateringly good.
SmokeHouse Burger
Our juicy Prime burger topped with pulled pork, coleslaw and an over medium egg. Served on a warm brioche bun with barbecue sauce. This ones the boss.
Not Your Mother's Meatloaf Sammy
Homestyle, savory meatloaf with tater tots, onion straws and chipotle ketchup aioli served on a warm brioche bun. Nostalgia never tasted so good.
Fried Chicken Benedict
Crispy fried chicken atop an English muffin with poached eggs, housemade hollandaise, pickled onions and green onions. Crunchy, brunchy goodness.
Crispy Chicken and Tot Skillet
Crispy fried chicken, tater tots, pepper jack cheese, pickled onions and green onions, finished with a spicy agave nectar. A skillet that kills it.
Shareables Online Menu
Honey-Jam Biscuits (2)
Warm biscuits served a a house-made honey butter and a homemade mixed berry jam.
Honey-Jam Biscuits (4)
Warm biscuits served a a house-made honey butter and a homemade mixed berry jam.
Breakfast Poutine
French fries topped with chopped bacon, sausage gravy, cheddar cheese and two eggs sunny side up
Donuts
Fresh donuts loaded with cinnamon sugar topping (5 donuts, 5 donut holes).
Chicken Quesadillas
Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese and pico de gallo. Served with sour cream and guacamole.
Loaded Fries
loaded with queso sauce, bacon and green onions. Topped with a scoop of sour cream.
Loaded Tots
loaded with queso sauce, bacon and green onions. Topped with a scoop of sour cream.
Loaded Nachos
Monkey Bread
Delicious bite-sized cinnamon biscuits baked with a brown sugar butter sauce.
The Classics Online Menu
2 Eggs Your Way
2 eggs served any style.
3 Eggs Your Way
3 eggs served any style.
Corned Beef Hash and Eggs
Two eggs any style served with corned beef hash, onions and green peppers.
Steak and Eggs
Juicy, grilled skirt steak served with two eggs any style
Meat and 2 Eggs
Choice of meat and eggs any style. Bacon, sausage links or patties, Canadian bacon or ham. Chicken, turkey or vegan Impossible breakfast sausage 1.50
Meat and 3 Eggs
Choice of meat and eggs any style. Bacon, sausage links or patties, Canadian bacon or ham. Chicken, turkey or vegan Impossible breakfast sausage 1.50
Country Fried Steak
Tender country fried steak smothered with sausage gravy, served with two eggs any style.
Grilled Salmon and Eggs
Specialties Online Menu
Biscuits And Gravy
Two biscuits smothered in country sausage gravy, served with two eggs any style.
Avocado Toast
Toasted sourdough lightly drizzled with olive oil, topped with smashed avocado, herbed ricotta cheese, fresh tomato slices and sea salt. With two eggs any style.
Avocado Toast with Lox Salmon
Toasted sourdough lightly drizzled with olive oil, topped with salmon with capers, cucumber, red onion smashed avocado, herbed ricotta cheese, fresh tomato slices and sea salt. With two eggs any style.
Breakfast Burrito
Flour tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, chorizo, tomatoes, onions, green peppers and cheddar and Jack cheese. Topped with cheese, sour cream, salsa and guacamole.
Chilaquiles
Corn tortilla chips covered with red salsa and topped with cheddar cheese, scrambled eggs, fresh avocado and cilantro. No other side. Add carnitas 2.99
Breakfast Tacos
Three corn tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, carnitas, onions, tomatoes and jalapeños. Topped with corn salsa and cotija cheese. Served with sour cream, guacamole and salsa.
Huevos Rancheros
A quesadilla with chorizo, Monterey Jack and refried black beans. Topped with two eggs any style, ranchero sauce and pico de gallo. Finished with sliced avocado and cheese.
Chipotle Egg Sandwich
Bacon, cheddar cheese, smashed avocado and two eggs over medium served on a warm brioche bun finished with chipotle ketchup aioli.
Divorciados
The best of two worlds. One side is loaded with bacon and salsa verde while the other is filled with chorizo and salsa roja. Served with homemade tortilla chips, black beans, mozzarella cheese, two eggs sunny side up, avocado and sour cream. No other side.
Potato Pancakes and Eggs
Two golden fried potato pancakes, two eggs any style and your choice of two pieces of meat. Served with sour cream and apple sauce. No other side.
Madison Egg Sandwich
Two scrambled eggs, thick-cut smoked bacon, grilled ham and melted cheddar cheese on grilled wheat.
Eggs and Cheese Quesadilla
A warm flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, onion and tomato. Served with guacamole, salsa and sour cream on the side. No other side.
Benedicts Online Menu
Eggs Benedict
Toasted English muffin with Canadian bacon and two poached eggs, topped with hollandaise and green onions.
Bacon Avocado Benedict
Toasted English muffin topped with bacon, avocado, onion, spinach and chilis, two poached eggs and hollandaise.
Julian's Benedict
Toasted English muffin topped with sautéed baby spinach, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, tomatoes, two poached eggs and hollandaise.
Country Benedict
A split biscuit topped with savory sausage patties, sausage gravy and two poached eggs.
Sope Benedict
Classic Mexican sopes (homemade tortilla cakes) topped with slow cooked carnitas, fresh house-made corn salsa, cotija cheese, two poached eggs and a Valentina hollandaise.
Potato Pancake Benedict
Two crispy potato pancakes topped with savory sausage patties, sautéed spinach, mushrooms, two poached eggs and chipotle hollandaise
Smoked Salmon Benedict
Toasted English muffin topped with smoked salmon, tomato, two poached eggs, hollandaise and green onions.
Pancakes and Waffles Online Menu
Honey-Jam Pancakes
The best out there, stacked high and sweet. Add fresh strawberries, blueberries, blackberries or strawberry or blueberry compote. 2.79 | Gluten Free 2
Blueberry Bliss Pancakes
Fresh blueberries inside, topped with a house-made blueberry compote and a cream cheese frosting swirl.
Raspberry White Chocolate Pancakes
White chocolate chips melted inside, topped with raspberries, white chocolate chips and a drizzle of raspberry sauce.
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Chocolate chips melted inside, topped with white colocolate chips and dark chocolate shavings.
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
Layered and topped with house-made cinnamon-sugar swirls and cream cheese icing.
S'Mores Pancakes
Filled with chocolate chips, layered with marshmallow crème and topped with graham crackers and chocolate drizzle.
Short Stack Pancakes
Honey-Jam Waffle
Golden and crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside. Add fresh strawberries, blueberries, blackberries or strawberry or blueberry compote. 2.79 | Gluten Free 2
Waffle Combo
Waffle, two eggs any style, two slices of bacon, ham or two sausage patties.
Chicken N' Waffle
Our famous Honey-Jam waffle topped with crispy fried chicken and two slices of bacon. Served with a side of chipotle syrup.
Very Berry Waffle
Topped with strawberries, blueberries, blackberries and whipped cream
Crepes Online Menu
Nutella Crepes
Stuffed with Nutella and bananas, topped with freshly cut strawberries, bananas and Nutella.
Crepe Combo
Two crepes, two eggs any style, two slices of bacon, ham or two sausage patties. Add fresh strawberries, blueberries, blackberries or strawberry or blueberry compote. 2.79
Classic House-Made Crepes
Topped with powdered sugar and a side of butter. Add fresh strawberries, blueberries, blackberries or strawberry or blueberry compote. 2.79
Strawberry Special Crepes
Loaded with a strawberry mascarpone cream cheese filling, topped with strawberry compote and fresh strawberries
West Coast Crepes
Avocado, mushrooms, scrambled eggs, melted Jack and cheddar cheeses folded into sweet crepes. Topped with avocado. Served with a side of hollandaise and hash browns.
Spinach Scrambler Crepes
Scrambled eggs, sautéed spinach, bacon and cream cheese folded into sweet crepes. Served with a side of hollandaise and hash browns
French Toast Online Menu
French Toast
Thick-cut Challah bread dipped in our special batter, grilled to perfection and dusted with powdered sugar. Add fresh strawberries, blueberries, blackberries or strawberry or blueberry compote. 2.79
French Toast Combo
One slice of our thick cut French toast, two eggs any style and your choice of two slices of bacon, ham or two sausage patties.
Strawberry Cream Cheese French Toast
Our French toast topped with a strawberry mascarpone cream cheese and finished with fresh strawberries.
Cinnamon Swirl French Toast
Three slices of fresh cinnamon swirl bread, served with seasonal berries and drizzled with cream cheese frosting.
Banana Nut Bread French Toast
Banana bread dipped in our signature batter, grilled and finished with sliced bananas. *Contains nuts
Tres Leches French Toast
Dipped in a tres leches batter, topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries and blackberries, caramel sauce, whipped cream and almond slices.
Omelettes Online Menu
Build Your Own Omelette
Choose 3 ingredients from the build your own section. Additional ingredients 1
Denver With Cheese
Ham, onion, green peppers and choice of cheese.
Veggie Omelette
Sautéed baby spinach, green pepper, onion, tomato, mushroom and goat cheese. Topped with sliced avocado
Supreme Omelette
Bacon, sausage, ham, mushrooms, onion, tomatoes, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses.
Mexican Omelette
Chorizo, jalapeño peppers, onion, tomatoes, green peppers and pepper jack cheese. Topped with ranchero sauce and sour cream.
Spinach And Feta Omelette
Sautéed baby spinach and chunks of fresh feta cheese
Jay's Iron Man Omelette
Egg-white omelette with mushrooms, tomato, onion and green peppers. Topped with sliced avocado, served with salsa.
Bacon Avocado Omelette
Bacon, avocado and Monterey Jack cheese.
Scramblers Online Menu
Skillets Online Menu
Build You Own Skillet
Choose 3 ingredients from the build your own section. Additional ingredients 1. Served over hash browns and topped with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese and two eggs any style, unless otherwise noted. Served with your choice of toast, pancakes, a biscuit or English muffin. Upgrade to a side of specialty pancakes 2.79.
Meat Lovers Skillet
Bacon, sausage and ham.
Country Farmers Skillet
Ham, sausage, bacon, green pepper, onion, broccoli and mushroom.
The Veggie Skillet
Mushroom, onion, tomato, bell pepper, corn and broccoli.
New Mexico Skillet
Chorizo, onion, green pepper, tomato and avocado.
Sweet Potato Chorizo Skillet
Roasted sweet potatoes, chorizo, onions, pepperjack cheese, red and green peppers. Served with citrus hollandaise.
Corned Beef Hash Skillet
Corned beef hash, onion and green pepper.
Grilled Marinated Steak Skillet
Marinated juicy skirt steak with roasted onions and green and red peppers.
Heart Healthy Online Menu
Organic Scottish Steel-Cut Oatmeal
Crunch Berry Oatmeal
Topped with granola, blackberries and blueberries.
Granola Breakfast Bowl
Layers of granola, fresh fruit and Greek yogurt.
Veggie Hash
Roasted sweet potatoes, red and green peppers, onion, corn, broccoli, salt and pepper with two poached eggs. Garnished with green onions.
Nova Lox Platter
Smoked salmon, bagel, cream cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, onion and capers.
Breakfast Power Wrap
Egg whites, turkey sausage, spinach, roasted tomatoes, Monterey Jack cheese and chipotle ketchup aioli. Choice of hash browns, tater tots, grits or fresh fruit.
Meat & Eggs Sides Online Menu
1 Egg Ala Carte
2 Eggs Ala Carte
Side Bacon
Side Ham Steak
Side Sausage Links
Side Sausage Patties
Side Canadian Bacon
Side Turkey Sausage Patties
Side Impossible Sausage Patties
Side Corned Beef Hash
Side Chicken Sausage Links
Side Sausage Gravy
Side Burger Patty
Side Chorizo
Side Impossible Burger Patty
Side Steak Ala Carte
Side Country Fried Steak
Side Grilled Chicken Breast
Side Crispy Battered Chicken Breast
Regular Sides Online Menu
Side Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Side French Fries
Side Curly Fries
Side Onion Rings
Side Hash Browns
Side Tater Tots
Side House-made Chips
Side Grits
Side Cheese Grits
Bowl Grits
Side Fresh Fruit
Side Berrries Cup
Side Greek Yogurt
Side Sliced Tomatoes
Bowl Cheese Grits
Side Salad
Bread Sides Online Menu
Side Baby Cakes
Side Baby Cakes w/ topping
Side Crepes-1
Side Crepes-1 w/ topping
Side French Toast-1
Side French Toast-1 w/ topping
Side Banana Nut Bread
Side White Toast
Side Wheat Toast
Side Marble Rye Toast
Side Sour dough Toast
Side Greek Toast
Side English Muffin
Side Croissant
Side Drop Biscuit-1
Side Biscuits & Gravy
Bagel and Cream Cheese
Side Potato Pancakes
Side Raisin Toast
Topping Sides Online Menu
100% Vermont Pure Maple Syrup
Side Apple Sauce
Side Avocado
Side Cream Cheese
Side Guacamole
Side Hollandaise
Side Nutella
Side Peanut Butter
Side Pico De Gallo
Side Dressing
Side Sausage Gravy
Side Sour Cream
Side Salsa
Side Whipped Cream
Side Jalapenos
Lunch Phone-In/Online Menu
Burgers Online Menu
Classic Cheese Burger
An 8 oz. prime burger served on a warm brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and choice of cheese. Add bacon 1.50 | Add a fried egg 1
Hickory Burger
Prime burger topped with bacon, barbecue sauce, onion rings and cheddar cheese.
Patty Melt
Prime grilled hamburger patty with American cheese and grilled red onions on grilled rye.
Impossible Veggie Burger
An Impossible vegan patty grilled and topped with cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce, avocado and pesto aioli.
Sandwiches Online Menu
Turkey BLT Club
Whole wheat toast loaded with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and avocado.
BLT & Avocado Sandwich
Monte Cristo Sandwich
Grilled ham, turkey and Swiss cheese layered between two slices of thick challah bread, dipped in a sweet batter and lightly fried. Served with raspberry sauce on the side.
Nashville Chicken Sandwich
Crispy battered chicken breast with coleslaw, house-made pickles, creamy ranch dressing and Nashville hot sauce. Served on a warm brioche bun.
Malibu Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken topped with bacon, avocado and Swiss cheese on a buttery croissant. Served with a side of Dijon dressing.
Reuben Sandwich
Shaved all-natural corned beef on toasted marble rye with Thousand Island dressing, Bavarian sauerkraut and melted Swiss cheese.
Chicken Harvest Croissant
Chicken salad with Granny Smith apples, celery, green onions, pecans and cranberries with lettuce and tomato.
Tuna Meltdown Panini
Albacore tuna salad with tomato, melted cheddar and Swiss cheeses, served on Challah bread.
Ultimate Grilled Cheese
Bacon, tomato, Swiss, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese.
The Cubano
Carnitas pork, freshly shaved ham, Swiss cheese, house-made pickles, mustard and mayo grilled panini style on sourdough.
Wraps Online Menu
California Chicken Wrap
Freshly grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, tomato, avocado and Monterey Jack cheese, with a side of ranch dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy buffalo chicken breast, iceberg lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles and ranch dressing.
Veggie Wrap
Mushrooms, roasted red peppers, red onions, spinach, avocado, tomato and feta cheese tossed in balsamic dressing.
Salads Online Menu
Chopped Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, bleu cheese, tomato, avocado and scallions served on top of crispy greens with a white balsamic vinaigrette.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Tender fried chicken dipped in buffalo sauce served on a bed of mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumber, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese and croutons with avocado ranch dressing.
BBQ Chicken Tortilla Salad
Barbecue chicken breast atop a bed of mixed greens with black beans, corn, tomatoes, avocado, scallions, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and bacon with chipotle ranch dressing.
Sharon's Gourmet Chicken Salad
A bed of mixed greens with mandarin oranges, carrots, dried cranberries, strawberries and sugared pecans. Topped with a scoop of our chicken harvest salad and poppy seed dressing.
Chicken Strawberry Salad
Baby greens, grilled chicken, strawberries, goat cheese, red onions and sugared pecans with white balsamic vinaigrette.
Soup & Combos Online Menu
Kids Phone-In/ Online Menu
Kids Menu Online Menu
The Junior
1 piece of bacon or sausage, 1 egg any style and 2 silver dollar pancakes. Make it a RAINBOW (add mini colorful M&Ms).50 Make it CHOCOLATE CHIPTASTIC (add chocolate chips).50
The Superhero
2 eggs any style, 2 sausage links and hashbrowns
Ninja Toast Stix
Our gourmet French toast sliced little for little fingers with choice of 2 pieces of bacon or 2 sausage links.
Silver Dollar Pancakes
Six silver dollar pancakes. Make it a RAINBOW (add mini colorful M&Ms).50 Make it CHOCOLATE CHIPTASTIC (add chocolate chips).50
Piggies on the Moon
Your choice of 2 pieces of bacon or 2 sausages links with a half Belgium waffle.
Teeter Toddler
Your choice of bacon or sausage links with 2 silver dollar pancakes. Make it a RA NBOW (add mini colorful M&Ms).50 Make it CHOCOLATE CHIPTASTIC (add chocolate chips).50
Mickey Mouse Pancake
A pancake in the shape of M-I-C-K-E-Y M-O-U-S-E, served with 2 pieces of bacon or 2 sausage links.
Kid's Grilled Cheezey
Grilled white bread with American cheese
Mini Burger
A quarter pound burger served plain on a toasted bun. Add cheese .30
Three Lil' Clucks
Three tender all white meat chicken tenders.
Mac N' Cheese
Beverages Phone-In/Online Menu
Coffee/Tea Online Menu
Bigelow Hot Tea
Coffee
Americano
Cappuccino
Chai Tea
Cold Brew Coffee
Single Espresso
Double Espresso
French Vanilla Cappuccino
Horchata Coffee
Latte
Mocha
Vietnamese Cold Brew Coffee
Frozen Cappuccino
Iced Cappuccino
Frozen Frappe
Iced Frappe
Peanut Butter Mocha
Dulce De Leche
Caramel Macchiato
Samoa Frappucino
Our cappuccino combined with milk, chocolate syrup and caramel sauce, topped with whipped cream, toasted coconut and chocolate and caramel drizzle.
Juice Online Menu
Other Beverages Online Menu
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Welcome to our newest location in Countryside!!
181 Countryside Plaza, Countryside, IL 60525