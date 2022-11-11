75th Street Honey Jam Cafe - Downers Grove 401 75th Street

Main picView gallery

Popular Items

Side Bacon
Meat Lovers Skillet
Build You Own Skillet

Limited Time Offers Online Menu

Biscuiladas

$14.49

Two biscuits loaded with carnitas, chorizo, barbecue sauce, queso sauce and pico de gallo. Biscuits meet enchiladas, oh yes! Choice of side.

Pumpkin Pancake Combo

$16.49

Our signature pancakes mixed with pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg, topped with caramelized pecans and finished with cinnamon butter. Choice of eggs and meat, an option you cannot beat!

Shareables Online Menu

Honey-Jam Biscuits (2)

$8.49

Warm biscuits served a a house-made honey butter and a homemade mixed berry jam.

Honey-Jam Biscuits (4)

$10.49

Warm biscuits served a a house-made honey butter and a homemade mixed berry jam.

Breakfast Poutine

$13.49

French fries topped with chopped bacon, sausage gravy, cheddar cheese and two eggs sunny side up

Donuts

$7.49

Fresh donuts loaded with cinnamon sugar topping (5 donuts, 5 donut holes).

Chicken Quesadillas

$13.49

Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese and pico de gallo. Served with sour cream and guacamole.

Loaded Fries

$8.49

loaded with queso sauce, bacon and green onions. Topped with a scoop of sour cream.

Loaded Tots

$8.49

loaded with queso sauce, bacon and green onions. Topped with a scoop of sour cream.

Loaded Nachos

$10.49

Monkey Bread

$13.79

Delicious bite-sized cinnamon biscuits baked with a brown sugar butter sauce.

The Classics Online Menu

2 Eggs Your Way

$10.49

2 eggs served any style.

3 Eggs Your Way

$11.49

3 eggs served any style.

Corned Beef Hash and Eggs

$15.09

Two eggs any style served with corned beef hash, onions and green peppers.

Steak and Eggs

$22.49

Juicy, grilled skirt steak served with two eggs any style

Meat and 2 Eggs

$14.49

Choice of meat and eggs any style. Bacon, sausage links or patties, Canadian bacon or ham. Chicken, turkey or vegan Impossible breakfast sausage 1.50

Meat and 3 Eggs

$15.49

Choice of meat and eggs any style. Bacon, sausage links or patties, Canadian bacon or ham. Chicken, turkey or vegan Impossible breakfast sausage 1.50

Country Fried Steak

$15.49

Tender country fried steak smothered with sausage gravy, served with two eggs any style.

Grilled Salmon and Eggs

$19.49

Specialties Online Menu

Biscuits And Gravy

$14.49

Two biscuits smothered in country sausage gravy, served with two eggs any style.

Avocado Toast

$15.49

Toasted sourdough lightly drizzled with olive oil, topped with smashed avocado, herbed ricotta cheese, fresh tomato slices and sea salt. With two eggs any style.

Avocado Toast with Lox Salmon

$18.49

Toasted sourdough lightly drizzled with olive oil, topped with salmon with capers, cucumber, red onion smashed avocado, herbed ricotta cheese, fresh tomato slices and sea salt. With two eggs any style.

Breakfast Burrito

$15.09

Flour tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, chorizo, tomatoes, onions, green peppers and cheddar and Jack cheese. Topped with cheese, sour cream, salsa and guacamole.

Chilaquiles

$15.09

Corn tortilla chips covered with red salsa and topped with cheddar cheese, scrambled eggs, fresh avocado and cilantro. No other side. Add carnitas 2.99

Breakfast Tacos

$15.09

Three corn tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, carnitas, onions, tomatoes and jalapeños. Topped with corn salsa and cotija cheese. Served with sour cream, guacamole and salsa.

Huevos Rancheros

$15.09

A quesadilla with chorizo, Monterey Jack and refried black beans. Topped with two eggs any style, ranchero sauce and pico de gallo. Finished with sliced avocado and cheese.

Chipotle Egg Sandwich

$15.09

Bacon, cheddar cheese, smashed avocado and two eggs over medium served on a warm brioche bun finished with chipotle ketchup aioli.

Divorciados

$15.09

The best of two worlds. One side is loaded with bacon and salsa verde while the other is filled with chorizo and salsa roja. Served with homemade tortilla chips, black beans, mozzarella cheese, two eggs sunny side up, avocado and sour cream. No other side.

Eggs and Cheese Quesadilla

$14.09

A warm flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, onion and tomato. Served with guacamole, salsa and sour cream on the side. No other side.

Potato Pancakes and Eggs

$14.09

Two golden fried potato pancakes, two eggs any style and your choice of two pieces of meat. Served with sour cream and apple sauce. No other side.

Madison Egg Sandwich

$15.09

Two scrambled eggs, thick-cut smoked bacon, grilled ham and melted cheddar cheese on grilled wheat.

Benedicts Online Menu

Eggs Benedict

$14.49

Toasted English muffin with Canadian bacon and two poached eggs, topped with hollandaise and green onions.

Bacon Avocado Benedict

$15.49

Toasted English muffin topped with bacon, avocado, onion, spinach and chilis, two poached eggs and hollandaise.

Julian's Benedict

$14.79

Toasted English muffin topped with sautéed baby spinach, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, tomatoes, two poached eggs and hollandaise.

Country Benedict

$14.79

A split biscuit topped with savory sausage patties, sausage gravy and two poached eggs.

Sope Benedict

$15.49

Classic Mexican sopes (homemade tortilla cakes) topped with slow cooked carnitas, fresh house-made corn salsa, cotija cheese, two poached eggs and a Valentina hollandaise.

Potato Pancake Benedict

$15.49

Two crispy potato pancakes topped with savory sausage patties, sautéed spinach, mushrooms, two poached eggs and chipotle hollandaise

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$17.49

Toasted English muffin topped with smoked salmon, tomato, two poached eggs, hollandaise and green onions.

Pancakes and Waffles Online Menu

Honey-Jam Pancakes

$11.49

The best out there, stacked high and sweet. Add fresh strawberries, blueberries, blackberries or strawberry or blueberry compote. 2.79 | Gluten Free 2

Blueberry Bliss Pancakes

$14.49

Fresh blueberries inside, topped with a house-made blueberry compote and a cream cheese frosting swirl.

Raspberry White Chocolate Pancakes

$14.49

White chocolate chips melted inside, topped with raspberries, white chocolate chips and a drizzle of raspberry sauce.

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$14.49

Chocolate chips melted inside, topped with white colocolate chips and dark chocolate shavings.

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

$14.49

Layered and topped with house-made cinnamon-sugar swirls and cream cheese icing.

S'Mores Pancakes

$14.49

Filled with chocolate chips, layered with marshmallow crème and topped with graham crackers and chocolate drizzle.

Honey-Jam Waffle

$11.49

Golden and crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside. Add fresh strawberries, blueberries, blackberries or strawberry or blueberry compote. 2.79 | Gluten Free 2

Waffle Combo

$16.09

Waffle, two eggs any style, two slices of bacon, ham or two sausage patties.

Chicken N' Waffle

$16.49

Our famous Honey-Jam waffle topped with crispy fried chicken and two slices of bacon. Served with a side of chipotle syrup.

Very Berry Waffle

$15.49

Topped with strawberries, blueberries, blackberries and whipped cream

Monkey Waffle

$15.49

Crepes Online Menu

Nutella Crepes

$14.49

Stuffed with Nutella and bananas, topped with freshly cut strawberries, bananas and Nutella.

Crepe Combo

$16.09

Two crepes, two eggs any style, two slices of bacon, ham or two sausage patties. Add fresh strawberries, blueberries, blackberries or strawberry or blueberry compote. 2.79

Classic House-Made Crepes

$12.09

Topped with powdered sugar and a side of butter. Add fresh strawberries, blueberries, blackberries or strawberry or blueberry compote. 2.79

Strawberry Special Crepes

$14.49

Loaded with a strawberry mascarpone cream cheese filling, topped with strawberry compote and fresh strawberries

West Coast Crepes

$14.49

Avocado, mushrooms, scrambled eggs, melted Jack and cheddar cheeses folded into sweet crepes. Topped with avocado. Served with a side of hollandaise and hash browns.

Spinach Scrambler Crepes

$14.49

Scrambled eggs, sautéed spinach, bacon and cream cheese folded into sweet crepes. Served with a side of hollandaise and hash browns

French Toast Online Menu

French Toast

$13.09

Thick-cut Challah bread dipped in our special batter, grilled to perfection and dusted with powdered sugar. Add fresh strawberries, blueberries, blackberries or strawberry or blueberry compote. 2.79

French Toast Combo

$16.09

One slice of our thick cut French toast, two eggs any style and your choice of two slices of bacon, ham or two sausage patties.

Strawberry Cream Cheese French Toast

$15.49

Our French toast topped with a strawberry mascarpone cream cheese and finished with fresh strawberries.

Cinnamon Swirl French Toast

$15.49

Three slices of fresh cinnamon swirl bread, served with seasonal berries and drizzled with cream cheese frosting.

Banana Nut Bread French Toast

$15.49

Banana bread dipped in our signature batter, grilled and finished with sliced bananas. *Contains nuts

Tres Leches French Toast

$15.49

Dipped in a tres leches batter, topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries and blackberries, caramel sauce, whipped cream and almond slices.

Omelettes Online Menu

Build Your Own Omelette

$15.09

Choose 3 ingredients from the build your own section. Additional ingredients 1

Denver With Cheese

$15.09

Ham, onion, green peppers and choice of cheese.

Veggie Omelette

$15.09

Sautéed baby spinach, green pepper, onion, tomato, mushroom and goat cheese. Topped with sliced avocado

Supreme Omelette

$15.49

Bacon, sausage, ham, mushrooms, onion, tomatoes, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses.

Mexican Omelette

$15.49

Chorizo, jalapeño peppers, onion, tomatoes, green peppers and pepper jack cheese. Topped with ranchero sauce and sour cream.

Spinach And Feta Omelette

$15.49

Sautéed baby spinach and chunks of fresh feta cheese

Jay's Iron Man Omelette

$15.49

Egg-white omelette with mushrooms, tomato, onion and green peppers. Topped with sliced avocado, served with salsa.

Bacon Avocado Omelette

$15.49

Bacon, avocado and Monterey Jack cheese.

Scramblers Online Menu

Popeye Scrambler

$15.09

Bacon, spinach, onion, mushrooms and Monterey Jack cheese.

California Scrambler

$15.09

Grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, avocado and Monterey Jack cheese.

Skillets Online Menu

Build You Own Skillet

$15.09

Meat Lovers Skillet

$15.49

Country Farmers Skillet

$15.49

The Veggie Skillet

$15.09

New Mexico Skillet

$15.49

Sweet Potato Chorizo Skillet

$15.49

Corned Beef Hash Skillet

$15.09

Buffalo Chicken Skillet

$15.49

Grilled Marinated Steak Skillet

$19.49

Heart Healthy Online Menu

Organic Scottish Steel-Cut Oatmeal

$8.49

Crunch Berry Oatmeal

$10.49

Granola Breakfast Bowl

$10.49

Veggie Hash

$14.09

Nova Lox Platter

$19.49

Breakfast Power Wrap

$15.49

Meat & Eggs Sides Online Menu

1 Egg Ala Carte

$3.79

2 Eggs Ala Carte

$4.79

Side Bacon

$5.29

Side Ham Steak

$5.79

Side Sausage Links

$5.29

Side Sausage Patties

$5.29

Side Canadian Bacon

$5.79

Side Turkey Sausage Patties

$5.89

Side Impossible Sausage Patties

$6.79

Side Corned Beef Hash

$6.79

Side Sausage Gravy

$3.79

Side Burger Patty

$8.49

Side Chorizo

$6.19

Side Impossible Burger Patty

$7.99

Side Steak Ala Carte

$11.49

Side Country Fried Steak

$9.79

Side Grilled Chicken Breast

$7.49

Side Crispy Battered Chicken Breast

$7.49

Regular Sides Online Menu

Side Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$4.99

Side French Fries

$4.99

Side Curly Fries

$4.99

Side Onion Rings

$4.99

Side Hash Browns

$4.99

Side Tater Tots

$4.99

Side House-made Chips

$4.99

Side Grits

$4.49

Side Cheese Grits

$4.79

Bowl Grits

$6.49

Side Fresh Fruit

$4.09

Side Berrries Cup

$4.79

Side Greek Yogurt

$3.49

Side Sliced Tomatoes

$3.79

Side Onion Rings

$4.99

Bowl Cheese Grits

$6.79

Side Salad

$5.39

Bread Sides Online Menu

Side Baby Cakes

$7.49

Side Baby Cakes w/ topping

$7.49

Side Crepes-1

$6.09

Side Crepes-1 w/ topping

$6.09

Side French Toast-1

$7.09

Side French Toast-1 w/ topping

$7.09

Side Banana Nut Bread

$5.09

Side White Toast

$4.49

Side Wheat Toast

$4.49

Side Marble Rye Toast

$4.49

Side Sour dough Toast

$4.49

Side Greek Toast

$4.49

Side English Muffin

$4.49

Side Croissant

$4.79

Side Drop Biscuit-1

$4.79

Side Biscuits & Gravy

$9.09

Bagel and Cream Cheese

$6.09

Side Potato Pancakes

$7.09

Side Raisin Toast

$4.49

Topping Sides Online Menu

100% Vermont Pure Maple Syrup

$2.39

Side Apple Sauce

$4.49

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Cream Cheese

$2.00

Side Guacamole

$3.49

Side Hollandaise

$2.49

Side Nutella

$2.49

Side Peanut Butter

$2.49

Side Pico De Gallo

$2.49

Side Dressing

$2.00

Side Sausage Gravy

$3.79

Side Sour Cream

$2.00

Side Salsa

$2.00

Side Whipped Cream

$2.00

Side Jalapenos

$2.49

Burgers Online Menu

Classic Cheese Burger

$15.49

An 8 oz. prime burger served on a warm brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and choice of cheese. Add bacon 1.50 | Add a fried egg 1

Hickory Burger

$16.09

Prime burger topped with bacon, barbecue sauce, onion rings and cheddar cheese.

Patty Melt

$15.49

Prime grilled hamburger patty with American cheese and grilled red onions on grilled rye.

Impossible Veggie Burger

$16.09

An Impossible vegan patty grilled and topped with cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce, avocado and pesto aioli.

Sandwiches Online Menu

Turkey BLT Club

$15.49

Whole wheat toast loaded with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and avocado.

BLT & Avocado Sandwich

$15.49

Monte Cristo Sandwich

$15.09

Grilled ham, turkey and Swiss cheese layered between two slices of thick challah bread, dipped in a sweet batter and lightly fried. Served with raspberry sauce on the side.

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$16.09

Malibu Chicken Sandwich

$15.09

Reuben Sandwich

$15.09

Shaved all-natural corned beef on toasted marble rye with Thousand Island dressing, Bavarian sauerkraut and melted Swiss cheese.

Chicken Harvest Croissant

$15.09

Chicken salad with Granny Smith apples, celery, green onions, pecans and cranberries with lettuce and tomato.

Tuna Meltdown Panini

$14.49

Albacore tuna salad with tomato, melted cheddar and Swiss cheeses, served on Challah bread.

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$14.49

Bacon, tomato, Swiss, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese.

The Cubano

$15.49

Carnitas pork, freshly shaved ham, Swiss cheese, house-made pickles, mustard and mayo grilled panini style on sourdough.

Wraps Online Menu

California Chicken Wrap

$15.09

Freshly grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, tomato, avocado and Monterey Jack cheese, with a side of ranch dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.09

Crispy buffalo chicken breast, iceberg lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles and ranch dressing.

Veggie Wrap

$13.49

Mushrooms, roasted red peppers, red onions, spinach, avocado, tomato and feta cheese tossed in balsamic dressing.

Salads Online Menu

Chopped Cobb Salad

$14.49

Grilled chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, bleu cheese, tomato, avocado and scallions served on top of crispy greens with a white balsamic vinaigrette.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.49

Tender fried chicken dipped in buffalo sauce served on a bed of mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumber, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese and croutons with avocado ranch dressing.

BBQ Chicken Tortilla Salad

$14.49

Barbecue chicken breast atop a bed of mixed greens with black beans, corn, tomatoes, avocado, scallions, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and bacon with chipotle ranch dressing.

Sharon's Gourmet Chicken Salad

$14.49

A bed of mixed greens with mandarin oranges, carrots, dried cranberries, strawberries and sugared pecans. Topped with a scoop of our chicken harvest salad and poppy seed dressing.

Chicken Strawberry Salad

$14.49

Baby greens, grilled chicken, strawberries, goat cheese, red onions and sugared pecans with white balsamic vinaigrette.

Soup & Combos Online Menu

Cup of Gourmet Soup

$6.09

All soups are house-made and served with oyster crackers. Selection vary daily.

Bowl of Gourmet Soup

$7.09

All soups are house-made and served with oyster crackers. Selection vary daily.

Half Sandwich with Soup

$13.49

Half Salad with Soup

$13.49

Kids Menu Online Menu

The Junior

$7.09

1 piece of bacon or sausage, 1 egg any style and 2 silver dollar pancakes. Make it a RAINBOW (add mini colorful M&Ms).30 Make it CHOCOLATE CHIPTASTIC (add chocolate chips).30

The Superhero

$8.49

2 eggs any style, 2 sausage links and hashbrowns

Ninja Toast Stix

$7.09

Our gourmet French toast sliced little for little fingers with choice of 2 pieces of bacon or 2 sausage links.

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$6.79

Six silver dollar pancakes. Make it a RAINBOW (add mini colorful M&Ms).50 Make it CHOCOLATE CHIPTASTIC (add chocolate chips).50

Piggies on the Moon

$7.09

Your choice of 2 pieces of bacon or 2 sausages links with a half Belgium waffle.

Teeter Toddler

$7.09

Your choice of bacon or sausage links with 2 silver dollar pancakes. Make it a RA NBOW (add mini colorful M&Ms).30 Make it CHOCOLATE CHIPTASTIC (add chocolate chips).30

Mickey Mouse Pancake

$7.49

A pancake in the shape of M-I-C-K-E-Y M-O-U-S-E, served with 2 pieces of bacon or 2 sausage links.

Grilled Cheezey

$7.09

Grilled white bread with American cheese

Mini Burger

$7.79

A quarter pound burger served plain on a toasted bun. Add cheese .30

Three Lil' Clucks

$7.79

Three tender all white meat chicken tenders.

Mac N' Cheese

$7.09

Coffee/Tea Online Menu

Bigelow Hot Tea

$3.60

Coffee

$3.75

Americano

$4.80

Cappuccino

$4.80

Chai Tea

$5.10

Cold Brew Coffee

$5.10

Single Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$3.60

French Vanilla Cappuccino

$4.80

Horchata Coffee

$6.30

Latte

$4.80

Mocha

$5.70

Vietnamese Cold Brew Coffee

$6.30

Frozen Cappuccino

$5.70

Iced Cappuccino

$5.70

Frozen Frappe

$5.70

Iced Frappe

$5.70

Peanut Butter Mocha

$6.30

Dulce De Leche

$5.70

Caramel Macchiato

$6.00

Juice Online Menu

Regular Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$5.80

Large Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$6.30

Strawberry Orange Juice

$5.80

Large Strawberry Orange Juice

$6.30

Regular Apple Juice

$4.60

Large Apple Juice

$5.10

Regular Cranberry Juice

$4.60

Large Cranberry Juice

$5.10

Regular Tomato Juice

$4.60

Large Tomato Juice

$5.10

Other Beverages Online Menu

Soda

$3.60

Iced Tea

$3.60

Arnold Palmer

$3.60

Lemonade

$3.60

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.20

Regular Milk

$3.40

Large Milk

$3.90

Regular Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Large Chocolate Milk

$4.50

Smoothies/Shakes/Blasts Online Menu

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.40

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$5.40

Mango Smoothie

$5.40

Wildberry Smoothie

$5.40

Horchata Shake

$5.40

Chocolate Shake

$5.40

Vanilla Shake

$5.40

Strawberry Shake

$5.40

Oreo Blast

$5.40
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

401 75th Street, Downers Grove, IL 60516

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

