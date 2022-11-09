Honey-Jam Cafe - Downers Grove

- Home
3000 Oak Grove Road
Downers Grove, IL 60515
Popular Items
Coffee / Tea
Bigelow Hot Tea
Bottomless Coffee
Americano
Cappuccino
Chai Tea Latte
Cold Brew Coffee
English Toffee Cappucino
French Vanilla Cappucino
Latte
Mocha
Frozen Cappuccino
Iced Cappuccino
Frozen Frappe
Iced Frappe
Peanut Butter Mocha
Smores Frappe
Dulce De Leche
Caramel Macchiato
Snicker doodle Latte
French Toast Frapuccino
Cappuccino with cinnamon, sugar, vanilla syrup, hazelnut syrup and sweetened condensed milk. Topped with whipped cream and cinnamon.
Double Chocolate Frappe
Hot Caramel Apple Cider
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Juice
Other Beverages
Smoothies / Shakes / Blasts
Limited Time Offers
Biscuiladas
Two biscuits loaded with carnitas, chorizo, barbecue sauce, queso sauce and pico de gallo. Biscuits meet enchiladas, oh yes! Choice of side.
Pumpkin Pancake Combo
Our signature pancakes mixed with pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg, topped with caramelized pecans and finished with cinnamon butter. Choice of eggs and meat, an option you cannot beat!
Pumpkin Waffle
A pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg-infused waffle topped with caramel, pecans and cinnamon butter. A waffle that’s novel.
Pumpkin French Toast
French toast swirled with cream cheese and cinnamon, topped with caramelized pecans and drizzled with cream cheese frosting. A French Toast that boasts the most!
Sweet Potato Waffle Fry Skillet
Crispy sweet potato waffle fries topped with sliced maple sausage, mozzarella cheese, eggs over easy and a sweet and spicy agave nectar syrup. Garnished with green onions. Hey-ho, it’s sweet potat-o
French Toast Sammy
Our thick french toast turned sammy. Stuffed with scrambled eggs, Canadian bacon, regualr bacon and avocado. Finished with a chipotle aioli and served with a sweet agave nectar syrup. Drizzle and cut, or grab and dip?
****New Shareables***
Loaded Fries
Loaded with queso sauce, bacon and green onions. Topped with a scoop of sour cream.
Loaded Tots
Loaded with queso sauce, bacon and green onions. Topped with a scoop of sour cream.
Loaded Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with queso sauce, black beans, pico de gallo and green onions. Side of lime crema.
Quart of Gourmet Soup
Breakfast Poutine
French fries topped with chopped bacon, our sausage gravy, cheddar cheese and two eggs sunny side up. No other side.
Chicken Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, Monterey Jack cheese and pico de gallo. Served with sour cream and guacamole. No side.
Cinnamon Sugar Donuts
Freshly baked donuts rolled in cinnamon sugar
Monkey Bread
a quick alternative! A classic dish of delicious bite-sized cinnamon biscuits baked with a brown sugar butter sauce. A family favorite.
Classics and Combos
Benedicts
Eggs Benedict
Toasted English muffin, Canadian Bacon and two poached eggs, topped with hollandaise, a sprinkle of paprika and green onions.
Bacon Avocado Benedict
Toasted English muffin topped with bacon, avocado, chilis, onions, spinach, two poached eggs, hollandaise and a sprinkle of paprika.
Julian's Benedict
A toasted English muffin topped with sauteed baby spinach, artichoke hearts, portobello mushrooms, tomatoes, two poached eggs, hollandaise and a sprinkle of paprika.
Smoked Salmon Benedict
Toasted English muffin, smoked salmon, tomato and two poached eggs. Topped with hollandaise, a sprinkle of paprika and green onions.
Sope Benedict
Classic Mexican sopes (homemade tortilla cakes) topped with slow cooked carnitas, fresh house-made corn salsa, poached eggs, Valentina hollandaise sauce, and crumbled cotija cheese.
Potato Pancake Benedict
Two crispy potato pancakes topped with a savory sausage patty, sauteed spinach and mushrooms, poached eggs and chipotle hollandaise sauce. Garnished with green onions.
Country Benedict
A split biscuit topped with savory sausage patties, sausage gravy and two poached eggs.
Breakfast Specialties
Biscuits & Gravy
Freshly baked biscuits topped with creamy country sausage gravy with two eggs any style.
Breakfast Burrito
A warm flour tortilla stiffed with tomatoes, onions, green peppers, chorizo sausage, scrambled eggs and cheddar and Jack Cheese. Topped with cheese, sour cream, salsa, and house-made guacamole.
Breakfast Tacos
Three corn tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, carnitas, onions, tomatoes, and jalapenos. Topped with corn salsa, cotija cheese. Served with sour cream, guacamole and fresh salsa.
Chipotle Egg Sandwich
Bacon, cheddar cheese, smashed avocado and two eggs over medium served on a warm brioche bun finished with house-made chipotle ketchup aioli.
Huevos Divorciados
The best of two worlds. One side is loaded with bacon and salsa verde while the other is filled with chorizo and salsa roja. Served with homemade tortilla chips, black beans, mozzarella cheese, two eggs sunny side up, avocado and sour cream. No other side.
Madison Egg Sandwich
Two scrambled eggs, thick cherrywood smoked bacon, grilled ham and melted cheddar cheese on grilled wheat.
Huevos Rancheros
A quesadilla with chorizo sausage, Monterey Jack and refried black beans. Topped with two eggs any style, ranchero sauce, and pico de gallo. Finished with sliced avocado and cheese.
Monte Cristo
Grilled ham, turkey, melted Swiss cheese layered between two slices of challah bread, dipped in our batter and lightly fried. Served with raspberry sauce on the side.
Potato Pancakes and Eggs
Two potato pancakes, two eggs any style and your choice of two pieces of meat. Served with sour cream and apple sauce. No other side.
Nova Lox Platter
Toasted bagel, cream cheese, red onions, tomato, cucumber slices, capers, and smoked salmon. No other side
Egg and Cheeses Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla, Monterey Jack & Cheddar Cheese, onion, tomato, guacamole, salsa and sour cream. A Butterfield's favorite! *No side included*
Chilaquiles Mexican Eggs
Corn Tortillas, red salsa, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, fresh avocado, cilantro.
New Avocado Toast
New Avocado Toast With Lox Salmon
Famous Egg Omelettes & Scramblers
Mexican Omelette
Chorizo sausage, fresh jalapeno peppers, onions, tomatoes, pepperjack cheese and green peppers. Topped with ranchero sauce and served with side sour cream.
Jay's Iron Man
Egg-white omelette with mushrooms, tomato, onion and green peppers. Topped with sliced avocado. Served with side salsa.
Build Your Own Omelette
Ham and Cheese Omelette
Diced Ham with your choice of cheese.
Denver with Cheese
Ham, onion, green peppers, and your choice of cheese.
Supreme Omelette
Bacon, sausage, ham, mushrooms, onion, tomatoes, and Jack and cheddar cheeses.
Spinach and Feta Omelette
Sauteed baby spinach, fresh feta cheese. A Butterfield's favorite!
Veggie Omelette
Sauteed baby spinach, green pepper, mushroom, onion, and tomatoes. Topped with sliced avocado and goat cheese.
Date Omelette
Cheese Omelette
Build Your Own Scrambler
Popeye Scrambler
Eggs scrambled with spinach, onion, mushrooms,bacon and Monterey Jack Cheese. A Butterfield's favorite!
California Scrambler
Grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, avocado, and Monterey Jack Cheese. A Butterfield's favorite!
French Toast Creations
French Toast
New thick cut Challah bread dipped in our special batter, grilled to perfection and dusted with powder sugar.
Strawberry Cream Cheese French Toast
Our French toast topped with a strawberry mascarpone cream cheese and finished with fesh strawberries.
Banana Nut Bread French Toast
Banana bread dipped in our signature batter and garnished with freshly sliced bananas. *Contains Nuts*
French Toast Combo
Two pieces of our French toast, two eggs any style and your choice of two slices of bacon, ham or two sausage patties.
Cinnamon Swirl French Toast
Three slices of fresh cinnamon swirl bread, served with seasonal berries and drizzled with vanilla cream. A Butterfield's favorite!
Tres Leches French Toast
French toast made with tres leches batter, topped with macerated berries, whipped cream, caramel sauce, almond slices and powdered sugar.
Heart Healthy
Veggie Hash
Breakfast Power Wrap
A healthy concoction of egg whites, turkey sausage, spinach, roasted tomatoes, Monterey Jack cheese and chipotle ketchup aioli, served in a wrap. Choice of side.
Organic Scottish Steel Cut Oatmeal
Add fresh blueberries, strawberries, blackberries, or bananas for 99 cents.
Crunch Berry Oatmeal
Topped with granola, fresh blackberries, and blueberries.
Granola Breakfast
Crepes
Housemade Crepes
3 crepes topped with powder-sugar and a side of butter.
Nutella Crepes
Stuffed with Nutella and bananas and topped with freshly cut strawberries, bananas, and nutella.
Crepe Combo
Two Crepes, two eggs any style, two slices of bacon, ham or two sausage patties.
West Coast Crepes
Avocado, mushrooms, scrambled eggs, melted Jack and cheddar cheeses folded into sweet crepes, topped with avocado. Served with a side of hollandaise sauce and hash browns.
Spinach Scrambler Crepes
Our house-made crepes filled with scrambled eggs, sauteed spinach, bacon, and cream cheese. Served with a side of hollandaise sauce and hash browns.
New Strawberry Special Crepes
Pancakes and Waffles
Honey Jam Pancakes
Five pancakes topped with powdered sugar.
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Five pancakes with chocolate chips baked inside, topped with white chocolate chips and dark chocolate shavings.
Raspberry White Chocolate Pancakes
Five pancakes with white chocolate chips baked inside, and topped with raspberries, white chocolate chips and a drizzle of raspberry sauce.
S'Mores Pancakes
Five pancakes filled with chocolate chips, layered with marshmallow creme and topped with graham crackers and chocolate drizzle.
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
Five pancakes layered and topped with house-made cinnamon-sugar swirls and cream cheese icing.
Gluten Free Pancakes
Five gluten free battered pancakes
Short Stack Pancakes
Three pancakes topped with powdered sugar.
Blueberry Bliss Pancakes
Honey Jam Waffle
Belgian Waffle topped with powdered sugar.
Chicken n Waffle
Our famous Honey-Jam Waffle topped with 2 bacon strips and crispy fried boneless chicken breast (white meat) Served with a side of house-made chipotle syrup.
Very Berry Belgian
Topped with blackberries, strawberries, blueberries and whipped cream.
Waffle Combo
A Belgian Waffle, two eggs any style, two slices of bacon, ham, or two sausage patties.
Monkey Waffle
Loaded with banana and chocolate chips, topped with peanut butter and chocolate sauce.
Gluten Free Waffle
Belgian Waffle made from a gluten-free batter
Sizzlin Skillets
Build a Skillet
Country Farmers Skillet
Ham, sausage, bacon, green peppers, onions, broccoli and mushrooms served over hash browns. Topped with Jack and cheddar cheese, with two eggs any style.
Meat Lovers Skillet
Bacon, sausage and ham served over hash browns. Topped with Jack and cheddar cheese, with two eggs any style.
The Veggie Skillet
Mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, corn and broccoli served over hash browns, Topped with Jack and cheddar cheese, with two eggs any style.
Sweet Potato and Chorizo Skillet
Roasted sweet potatoes topped with chorizo, grilled red and green peppers, onions and pepperjack cheese, green onions. Choice of toast or pancakes on the side.
New Mexico Skillet
Chorizo, onion, green pepper, tomatoes, and avocado served over hash browns. Topped with Jack and cheddar cheese, with two eggs any style. A Butterfield's favorite!