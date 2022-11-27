Honey Jam Cafe imageView gallery

Honey Jam Cafe Plainfield

review star

No reviews yet

12618 Illinois Rte 59

Plainfield, IL 60585

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

French Toast Combo
Side Bacon
Build a Skillet

Limited Time Offers

Biscuiladas

Biscuiladas

$14.49

Two biscuits loaded with carnitas, chorizo, barbecue sauce, queso sauce and pico de gallo. Biscuits meet enchiladas, oh yes! Choice of side.

Pumpkin Pancake Combo

$14.99

Pumpkin Waffle

$12.99

Pumpkin French Toast

$14.59

Sweet Potato Waffle Fry Skillet

$14.59

French Toast Sammy

$14.99

Breakfast Specialties*

Biscuits & Gravy

$15.49

Two Biscuits smthered in country sausage gravy, served with two eggs any style.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$16.09

Toasted Sourdough lighlty drizzled with live oil, topped with smashed avocado, herbed ricotta cheese, fresh tomato slices amd sea salt. With two eggs any style.

Breakfast Burrito

$15.49

A warm flour tortilla stiffed with tomatoes, onions, green peppers, chorizo sausage, scrambled eggs and cheddar and Jack Cheese. Topped with cheese, sour cream, salsa, and house-made guacamole.

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$15.49

Corn Tortillas, red salsa, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, fresh avocado, cilantro.

Breakfast Tacos

Breakfast Tacos

$15.49

Three corn tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, carnitas, onions, tomatoes, and jalapenos. Topped with corn salsa, cotija cheese. Served with sour cream, guacamole and fresh salsa.

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$15.49

A quesadilla with chorizo sausage, Monterey Jack and refried black beans. Topped with two eggs any style, ranchero sauce, and pico de gallo. Finished with sliced avocado and cheese.

Chipotle Egg Sandwich

Chipotle Egg Sandwich

$15.49

Bacon, cheddar cheese, smashed avocado and two eggs over medium served on a warm brioche bun finished with house-made chipotle ketchup aioli.

Monte Cristo

Monte Cristo

$15.49

Grilled ham, turkey, melted Swiss cheese layered between two slices of challah bread, dipped in our batter and lightly fried. Served with raspberry sauce on the side.

Benedicts*

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$15.09

A toasted English muffin topped with Canadian bacon, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce.

Bacon Avocado Benedict

Bacon Avocado Benedict

$16.09

Toasted English muffin topped with bacon, avocado, chilis, onions, spinach, two poached eggs, hollandaise and a sprinkle of paprika.

Julian's Benedict

Julian's Benedict

$15.49

A toasted English muffin topped with sauteed baby spinach, artichoke hearts, portobello mushrooms, tomatoes, two poached eggs, hollandaise and a sprinkle of paprika.

Country Benedict

$15.49
Sope Benedict

Sope Benedict

$16.09

Classic Mexican sopes (homemade tortilla cakes) topped with slow cooked carnitas, fresh house-made corn salsa, poached eggs, Valentina hollandaise sauce, and crumbled cotija cheese.

The Classics*

Two Eggs Your Way

$11.49

Two eggs any style.

Three Eggs Your Way

$12.49

Three eggs any style

Corned Beef Hash and Eggs

Corned Beef Hash and Eggs

$16.09

Two eggs any style with corned beef hash.

Steak and Eggs

Steak and Eggs

$23.49

Grilled tender prime strip loin cooked to your liking served with two eggs any style.

Meat and Two Eggs

Meat and Two Eggs

$15.09

Two eggs any style served with your choice of bacon, sausage links, sausage patties, turkey sausage, Canadian bacon or ham.

Meat and Three Eggs

$16.09

Three eggs any style served with your choice of bacon, sausage links, sausage patties, turkey sausage, Canadian bacon or ham.

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$16.09

Tender country fried steak smothered with sausage gravy, served with two eggs any style.

Crepes*

Nutella Crepes

Nutella Crepes

$14.49

Stuffed with Nutella and bananas, topped with freshly cut strawberries, bananas and Nutella.

Crepe Combo

$16.49

Two Crepes, two eggs any style, two slices of bacon, ham or two sausage patties.

Housemade Crepes

$12.49

3 crepes topped with powder-sugar and a side of butter.

Strawberry Special Crepes

Strawberry Special Crepes

$15.09

Loaded with a strawberry mascarpone cream cheese filling, topped with strawberry compote and fresh strawberries.

French Toast*

French Toast

$13.49

Thick-cut Challah bread dipped in our special batter, grilled to perfection and dusted with powdered sugar.

French Toast Combo

$16.49

One slice of our thick cut French toast, two eggs any style and your choice of two slices of bacon, ham or two sausage patties.

Strawberry Cream Cheese French Toast

$16.09

Our French toast topped with a strawberry mascarpone cream cheese and finished with fresh strawberry mascarpone cream cheese and finished with fresh strawberries.

Cinnamon Swirl French Toast

Cinnamon Swirl French Toast

$16.09

Three slices of fresh cinnamon swirl bread, served with seasonal berries and drizzled with cream cheese frosting.

Banana Nut Bread French Toast

$16.09

Banana bread dipped in our signature batter and garnished with freshly sliced bananas. *Contains Nuts*

Omelettes*

Build Your Own Omelette

$15.49
Denver with Cheese

Denver with Cheese

$15.49

Ham, onion, green peppers, and your choice of cheese.

Veggie Omelette

Veggie Omelette

$15.49

Sauteed baby spinach, green pepper, mushroom, onion, and tomatoes. Topped with sliced avocado and goat cheese.

Supreme Omelette

Supreme Omelette

$16.09

Bacon, sausage, ham, mushrooms, onion, tomatoes, and Jack and cheddar cheeses.

Mexican Omelette

Mexican Omelette

$16.09

Chorizo sausage, fresh jalapeno peppers, onions, tomatoes, pepperjack cheese and green peppers. Topped with ranchero sauce and served with side sour cream.

Spinach and Feta Omelette

Spinach and Feta Omelette

$16.09

Sauteed baby spinach, fresh feta cheese. A Butterfield's favorite!

Jay's Iron Man

$16.09

Egg-white omelette with mushrooms, tomato, onion and green peppers. Topped with sliced avocado. Served with side salsa.

Bacon Avocado Omelette

$16.09

Skillets*

Build a Skillet

$15.49

Choose 3 ingredients from the build your own section. (upcharges may apply to certain ingredients)

Meat Lovers Skillet

$16.09

Bacon, sausage and ham served over hash browns. Topped with Jack and cheddar cheese, with two eggs any style.

Country Farmers Skillet

Country Farmers Skillet

$16.09

Homefried potatoes sauteed with diced ham, bell peppers and onions. Topped with sunny side up eggs and our homemade country gravy.

The Veggie Skillet

$15.49

Mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, corn and broccoli served over hash browns, Topped with Jack and cheddar cheese, with two eggs any style.

New Mexico Skillet

$16.09

Chorizo, onion, green pepper, tomatoes, and avocado served over hash browns. Topped with Jack and cheddar cheese, with two eggs any style. A Butterfield's favorite!

Corned Beef Hash Skillet

$16.09

Our Corned Beef Hash served over hash browns. Topped with Jack and cheddar cheese, with two eggs any style.

Heart Healthy*

Steel Cut Oatmeal

$8.49

A bowl of steel cut oatmeal served with strawberries, blueberries, sliced almonds and organic agave syrup.

Crunch Berry Oatmeal

$10.49

Topped with granola, fresh blackberries, and blueberries.

Granola Breakfast Bowl

$10.49

Regular Sides*

Side French Fries

$5.19

Side Curly Fries

$5.19

Side Onion Rings

$5.19

Side Hash Browns

$5.19

** New Side Tater Tots**

$5.19

Side Housemade Chips

$5.19

Side Regular Grits

$4.79

Side Cheese Grits

$5.19

Bowl Of grits

$5.99

Side Greek Yogurt

$3.59

Side Bananas

$3.79

Side Berries Cup

$4.79

Side Chocolate Chips

$1.79

Side Cottage Cheese

$4.79

Side Cup of Gourmet Soup

$4.99

Side Fresh Fruit

$4.79

Side Jalapeno

$2.79

Side Mixed Veggies

$4.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Side Sliced Tomatoes

$2.79

Bowl of Cheese Grits

$6.99

Meat & Eggs Sides*

1 Egg Ala Carte

$1.59

2 Eggs Ala Carte

$2.79

Side Bacon

$5.99

Side Ham Steak

$6.79

Side Sausage Links

$5.99

Side Sausage Patties

$5.99

Side Canadian Bacon

$6.79

Side Turkey Sausage Patties

$6.49

Side Impossible Sausage Patties

$7.59

Side Corned Beef Hash

$6.39

Side Sausage Gravy

$2.99

Side Burger Patty

$6.99

Side Chicken Breast

$5.99

Side Chorizo

$5.99

Side Steak Ala Carte

$16.99

Side Veggie Patty

$7.99

Side Chicken Sausage

$6.49

Topping Sides*

Side 100% Pure Vermont Maple Syrup

$2.69Out of stock

Side Applesauce

$3.49

Side Avocado

$2.29

Side Cream Cheese

$1.49

Side Foster Sauce

$1.99

Side Guacomole

$2.79

Side Hollandaise

$1.79

Side Nutella

$1.79

Side Peanut Butter

$1.79

Side Pico De Gallo

$1.79

Side Salad Dressing

$1.49

Side Salsa

$1.49

Side Sausage Gravy

$1.49

Side Sour Cream

$1.09

Side Whipped Cream

$1.09

Side Cinnamon Butter

$1.09

Peanuts

$1.79

Sandwiches and Wraps*

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$16.09

Three slices of toasted wheat with all-natural turkey, bacon, tomatoes, Jack cheese, lettuce and mayonnaise. It's a triple-decker!

BLT and Avocado Sandwich

$16.09

Whole wheat toast loaded with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, and avocado.

Monte Cristo

Monte Cristo

$15.49

Grilled ham, turkey, melted Swiss cheese layered between two slices of challah bread, dipped in our batter and lightly fried. Served with raspberry sauce on the side.

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$17.09

Crispy battered chicken breast with coleslaw, house-made pickles, creamy ranch dressing and Nashville hot sauce. Served on a warm brioche bun. Choice of side.

Malibu Chicken Sandwich

Malibu Chicken Sandwich

$16.09

Fresh grilled chicken topped with bacon, avocado, and Swiss on a buttery croissant. Served with a side of Dijon

Ultimate Grilled Cheese Panini

$15.49

Bacon, tomato, Swiss, cheddar & Jack cheese.

California Chicken Wrap

$15.49

Fresh-grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, avocado, Monterey Jack cheese in a wrap with side of ranch dressing. A Butterfield's favorite.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.49

Crispy buffalo chicken breasts, iceberg lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese crumble and ranch dressing.

Burgers*

Classic Cheeseburger

$16.09

An 8 oz. prime burger served on a warm brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, choice of cheese. Add bacon Add fried egg

Hickory Burger

Hickory Burger

$16.49

Prime burger topped with bacon, barbecue sauce, onions rings and cheddar cheese.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$16.09

Prime grilled hamburger patty with American cheese and grilled red onions on grilled rye.

Salads*

Chopped Cobb Salad

$15.49

Grilled chicken, bacon, blue cheese, tomato, avocado, hard boiled egg. (choice of dressing)

BBQ Chicken Tortilla Salad

$15.49

Barbecue chicken breast atop a bed of mixed greens, with black beans, corn, tomatoes, avocado, scallions, tortilla strips and bacon. (chipotle ranch dressing)

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.49

Tender fried chicken dipped in buffalo sauce served on a bed of mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumber, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese & croutons. (avocado ranch dressing)

Kids Menu (Deep Copy)

The Junior

$6.09

1 piece of bacon or sausage, 1 egg any style and 2 silver dollar pancakes

The Superhero

$7.69

2 eggs any style, 2 sausage links and hash browns.

Ninja Toast Stix

$6.09

Our gourmet French toast sliced little for little fingers with choice of 2 pieces of bacon or 2 sausage links.

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$5.69

Six silver dollar pancakes.

Piggies On The Moon

$6.09

Your choice of 2 pieces of bacon or 2 sausage links with a half Belgium waffle.

Teeter Toddler

$6.09

Your choice of bacon or sausage links with 2 silver dollar pancakes.

Mickey Mouse Pancake

$6.49

Mickey Mouse shaped pancake served with bacon or sausage link.

Grilled Cheeeezey

$6.09

Grilled white bread with American Cheese

Mini Burger

$6.89

A quarter pound burger served plain on a toasted bun.

Three Lil' Clucks

$6.89

Three tender all white meat chicken tenders.

Mac n Cheese

$6.09

Coffee / Tea*

Bigelow Hot Tea

$3.50

Bottomless Coffee

$3.15

Americano

$5.09

Cappuccino

$4.50

Chai Tea Latte

$4.75

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.75

English Toffee Cappucino

$4.50

French Vanilla Cappucino

$4.50

Latte

$4.50

Mocha

$5.25

Salted Caramel Cold Brew

$4.75
Frozen Cappuccino

Frozen Cappuccino

$5.25

Iced Cappuccino

$5.25

Frozen Frappe

$5.25
Iced Frappe

Iced Frappe

$5.25
Peanut Butter Mocha

Peanut Butter Mocha

$5.75

Smores Frappe

$6.50

Caramel Macchiato

$5.50

Hot Cocoa

$3.50

French Toast Frapuccino (Deep Copy)

$6.00

Cappuccino with cinnamon, sugar, vanilla syrup, hazelnut syrup and sweetened condensed milk. Topped with whipped cream and cinnamon.

Juice*

Large Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$5.75

Large Apple Juice

$4.75

Large Grapefruit Juice

$5.75

Lemonade

$3.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$3.50

Large Cranberry Juice

$4.75

Large Tomato Juice

$4.75

Strawberry Orange Juice

$4.50

Large Strawberry Orange Juice

$5.75

Refreshing Drinks*

Soda

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Large Milk

$3.75

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Large Chocolate Milk

$4.25

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.00

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$5.00

Mango Soothie

$5.00

Wildberry Smoothie

$5.00

Horchata Shake

$5.00

Chocolate Shake

$5.00

Vanilla Shake

$5.00

Strawberry Shake

$5.00

Oreo Blast

$5.00
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12618 Illinois Rte 59, Plainfield, IL 60585

Directions

Gallery
Honey Jam Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

CHOP'D
orange starNo Reviews
12337 S Illinois Route 59 # 155 Plainfield, IL 60585
View restaurantnext
Savino's Beef & Gyros
orange starNo Reviews
12337 Illinois 59 suite 143 Plainfield, IL 60585
View restaurantnext
KHAOS BREWING
orange starNo Reviews
12337 S, IL-59 Plainfield, IL 60585
View restaurantnext
Ta Canijo - Plainfield - 5951 Theodore Street
orange starNo Reviews
5951 Theodore Street Plainfield, IL 60585
View restaurantnext
Backroads Pub and Grill - Plainfield, IL
orange star4.7 • 864
13717 S RT 30 STE 101 Plainfield, IL 60544
View restaurantnext
Krema Coffee House - 24038 W. Lockport
orange star4.7 • 493
24038 W. Lockport Plainfield, IL 60544
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Plainfield

Backroads Pub and Grill - Plainfield, IL
orange star4.7 • 864
13717 S RT 30 STE 101 Plainfield, IL 60544
View restaurantnext
Krema Coffee House - 24038 W. Lockport
orange star4.7 • 493
24038 W. Lockport Plainfield, IL 60544
View restaurantnext
CRAFT'D
orange star4.2 • 441
16031 S Lincoln Hwy Plainfield, IL 60586
View restaurantnext
Hazel Marie's
orange star4.7 • 335
24030 W. Lockport St. Plainfield, IL 60544
View restaurantnext
Crab Boil 59
orange star4.2 • 296
15507 IL-59 Plainfield, IL 60544
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Plainfield
Crest Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Oswego
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Bolingbrook
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Joliet
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Lockport
review star
Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)
Naperville
review star
Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)
Homer Glen
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Woodridge
review star
Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston