Honey Jam Cafe Plainfield
12618 Illinois Rte 59
Plainfield, IL 60585
Popular Items
Limited Time Offers
Breakfast Specialties*
Biscuits & Gravy
Two Biscuits smthered in country sausage gravy, served with two eggs any style.
Avocado Toast
Toasted Sourdough lighlty drizzled with live oil, topped with smashed avocado, herbed ricotta cheese, fresh tomato slices amd sea salt. With two eggs any style.
Breakfast Burrito
A warm flour tortilla stiffed with tomatoes, onions, green peppers, chorizo sausage, scrambled eggs and cheddar and Jack Cheese. Topped with cheese, sour cream, salsa, and house-made guacamole.
Chilaquiles
Corn Tortillas, red salsa, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, fresh avocado, cilantro.
Breakfast Tacos
Three corn tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, carnitas, onions, tomatoes, and jalapenos. Topped with corn salsa, cotija cheese. Served with sour cream, guacamole and fresh salsa.
Huevos Rancheros
A quesadilla with chorizo sausage, Monterey Jack and refried black beans. Topped with two eggs any style, ranchero sauce, and pico de gallo. Finished with sliced avocado and cheese.
Chipotle Egg Sandwich
Bacon, cheddar cheese, smashed avocado and two eggs over medium served on a warm brioche bun finished with house-made chipotle ketchup aioli.
Monte Cristo
Grilled ham, turkey, melted Swiss cheese layered between two slices of challah bread, dipped in our batter and lightly fried. Served with raspberry sauce on the side.
Benedicts*
Eggs Benedict
A toasted English muffin topped with Canadian bacon, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce.
Bacon Avocado Benedict
Toasted English muffin topped with bacon, avocado, chilis, onions, spinach, two poached eggs, hollandaise and a sprinkle of paprika.
Julian's Benedict
A toasted English muffin topped with sauteed baby spinach, artichoke hearts, portobello mushrooms, tomatoes, two poached eggs, hollandaise and a sprinkle of paprika.
Country Benedict
Sope Benedict
Classic Mexican sopes (homemade tortilla cakes) topped with slow cooked carnitas, fresh house-made corn salsa, poached eggs, Valentina hollandaise sauce, and crumbled cotija cheese.
The Classics*
Two Eggs Your Way
Two eggs any style.
Three Eggs Your Way
Three eggs any style
Corned Beef Hash and Eggs
Two eggs any style with corned beef hash.
Steak and Eggs
Grilled tender prime strip loin cooked to your liking served with two eggs any style.
Meat and Two Eggs
Two eggs any style served with your choice of bacon, sausage links, sausage patties, turkey sausage, Canadian bacon or ham.
Meat and Three Eggs
Three eggs any style served with your choice of bacon, sausage links, sausage patties, turkey sausage, Canadian bacon or ham.
Country Fried Steak & Eggs
Tender country fried steak smothered with sausage gravy, served with two eggs any style.
Crepes*
Nutella Crepes
Stuffed with Nutella and bananas, topped with freshly cut strawberries, bananas and Nutella.
Crepe Combo
Two Crepes, two eggs any style, two slices of bacon, ham or two sausage patties.
Housemade Crepes
3 crepes topped with powder-sugar and a side of butter.
Strawberry Special Crepes
Loaded with a strawberry mascarpone cream cheese filling, topped with strawberry compote and fresh strawberries.
French Toast*
French Toast
Thick-cut Challah bread dipped in our special batter, grilled to perfection and dusted with powdered sugar.
French Toast Combo
One slice of our thick cut French toast, two eggs any style and your choice of two slices of bacon, ham or two sausage patties.
Strawberry Cream Cheese French Toast
Our French toast topped with a strawberry mascarpone cream cheese and finished with fresh strawberry mascarpone cream cheese and finished with fresh strawberries.
Cinnamon Swirl French Toast
Three slices of fresh cinnamon swirl bread, served with seasonal berries and drizzled with cream cheese frosting.
Banana Nut Bread French Toast
Banana bread dipped in our signature batter and garnished with freshly sliced bananas. *Contains Nuts*
Omelettes*
Build Your Own Omelette
Denver with Cheese
Ham, onion, green peppers, and your choice of cheese.
Veggie Omelette
Sauteed baby spinach, green pepper, mushroom, onion, and tomatoes. Topped with sliced avocado and goat cheese.
Supreme Omelette
Bacon, sausage, ham, mushrooms, onion, tomatoes, and Jack and cheddar cheeses.
Mexican Omelette
Chorizo sausage, fresh jalapeno peppers, onions, tomatoes, pepperjack cheese and green peppers. Topped with ranchero sauce and served with side sour cream.
Spinach and Feta Omelette
Sauteed baby spinach, fresh feta cheese. A Butterfield's favorite!
Jay's Iron Man
Egg-white omelette with mushrooms, tomato, onion and green peppers. Topped with sliced avocado. Served with side salsa.
Bacon Avocado Omelette
Skillets*
Build a Skillet
Choose 3 ingredients from the build your own section. (upcharges may apply to certain ingredients)
Meat Lovers Skillet
Bacon, sausage and ham served over hash browns. Topped with Jack and cheddar cheese, with two eggs any style.
Country Farmers Skillet
Homefried potatoes sauteed with diced ham, bell peppers and onions. Topped with sunny side up eggs and our homemade country gravy.
The Veggie Skillet
Mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, corn and broccoli served over hash browns, Topped with Jack and cheddar cheese, with two eggs any style.
New Mexico Skillet
Chorizo, onion, green pepper, tomatoes, and avocado served over hash browns. Topped with Jack and cheddar cheese, with two eggs any style. A Butterfield's favorite!
Corned Beef Hash Skillet
Our Corned Beef Hash served over hash browns. Topped with Jack and cheddar cheese, with two eggs any style.
Heart Healthy*
Regular Sides*
Side French Fries
Side Curly Fries
Side Onion Rings
Side Hash Browns
** New Side Tater Tots**
Side Housemade Chips
Side Regular Grits
Side Cheese Grits
Bowl Of grits
Side Greek Yogurt
Side Bananas
Side Berries Cup
Side Chocolate Chips
Side Cottage Cheese
Side Cup of Gourmet Soup
Side Fresh Fruit
Side Jalapeno
Side Mixed Veggies
Side Salad
Side Sliced Tomatoes
Bowl of Cheese Grits
Meat & Eggs Sides*
1 Egg Ala Carte
2 Eggs Ala Carte
Side Bacon
Side Ham Steak
Side Sausage Links
Side Sausage Patties
Side Canadian Bacon
Side Turkey Sausage Patties
Side Impossible Sausage Patties
Side Corned Beef Hash
Side Sausage Gravy
Side Burger Patty
Side Chicken Breast
Side Chorizo
Side Steak Ala Carte
Side Veggie Patty
Side Chicken Sausage
Topping Sides*
Side 100% Pure Vermont Maple Syrup
Side Applesauce
Side Avocado
Side Cream Cheese
Side Foster Sauce
Side Guacomole
Side Hollandaise
Side Nutella
Side Peanut Butter
Side Pico De Gallo
Side Salad Dressing
Side Salsa
Side Sausage Gravy
Side Sour Cream
Side Whipped Cream
Side Cinnamon Butter
Peanuts
Sandwiches and Wraps*
Turkey Club
Three slices of toasted wheat with all-natural turkey, bacon, tomatoes, Jack cheese, lettuce and mayonnaise. It's a triple-decker!
BLT and Avocado Sandwich
Whole wheat toast loaded with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, and avocado.
Monte Cristo
Grilled ham, turkey, melted Swiss cheese layered between two slices of challah bread, dipped in our batter and lightly fried. Served with raspberry sauce on the side.
Nashville Chicken Sandwich
Crispy battered chicken breast with coleslaw, house-made pickles, creamy ranch dressing and Nashville hot sauce. Served on a warm brioche bun. Choice of side.
Malibu Chicken Sandwich
Fresh grilled chicken topped with bacon, avocado, and Swiss on a buttery croissant. Served with a side of Dijon
Ultimate Grilled Cheese Panini
Bacon, tomato, Swiss, cheddar & Jack cheese.
California Chicken Wrap
Fresh-grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, avocado, Monterey Jack cheese in a wrap with side of ranch dressing. A Butterfield's favorite.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy buffalo chicken breasts, iceberg lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese crumble and ranch dressing.
Burgers*
Classic Cheeseburger
An 8 oz. prime burger served on a warm brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, choice of cheese. Add bacon Add fried egg
Hickory Burger
Prime burger topped with bacon, barbecue sauce, onions rings and cheddar cheese.
Patty Melt
Prime grilled hamburger patty with American cheese and grilled red onions on grilled rye.
Salads*
Chopped Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken, bacon, blue cheese, tomato, avocado, hard boiled egg. (choice of dressing)
BBQ Chicken Tortilla Salad
Barbecue chicken breast atop a bed of mixed greens, with black beans, corn, tomatoes, avocado, scallions, tortilla strips and bacon. (chipotle ranch dressing)
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Tender fried chicken dipped in buffalo sauce served on a bed of mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumber, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese & croutons. (avocado ranch dressing)
Kids Menu (Deep Copy)
The Junior
1 piece of bacon or sausage, 1 egg any style and 2 silver dollar pancakes
The Superhero
2 eggs any style, 2 sausage links and hash browns.
Ninja Toast Stix
Our gourmet French toast sliced little for little fingers with choice of 2 pieces of bacon or 2 sausage links.
Silver Dollar Pancakes
Six silver dollar pancakes.
Piggies On The Moon
Your choice of 2 pieces of bacon or 2 sausage links with a half Belgium waffle.
Teeter Toddler
Your choice of bacon or sausage links with 2 silver dollar pancakes.
Mickey Mouse Pancake
Mickey Mouse shaped pancake served with bacon or sausage link.
Grilled Cheeeezey
Grilled white bread with American Cheese
Mini Burger
A quarter pound burger served plain on a toasted bun.
Three Lil' Clucks
Three tender all white meat chicken tenders.
Mac n Cheese
Coffee / Tea*
Bigelow Hot Tea
Bottomless Coffee
Americano
Cappuccino
Chai Tea Latte
Cold Brew Coffee
English Toffee Cappucino
French Vanilla Cappucino
Latte
Mocha
Salted Caramel Cold Brew
Frozen Cappuccino
Iced Cappuccino
Frozen Frappe
Iced Frappe
Peanut Butter Mocha
Smores Frappe
Caramel Macchiato
Hot Cocoa
French Toast Frapuccino (Deep Copy)
Cappuccino with cinnamon, sugar, vanilla syrup, hazelnut syrup and sweetened condensed milk. Topped with whipped cream and cinnamon.
Juice*
Refreshing Drinks*
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
12618 Illinois Rte 59, Plainfield, IL 60585