Honey Road Restaurant

Popular Items

Harissa Chicken Wings
Tahini Hummus
Kale Salad

Takeout from 4:30-8:30 ( subject to availability)

Takeout Availability

Take-out is offered Tuesday-Saturday 4:30pm-8:30pm - online only and dependent upon availability. Thanks !

Dips for Home!

Tahini Hummus

$9.00

1/2 pint of our house hummus, topped with chickpeas, olive oil and maras. *gluten free *dairy free *nut free

Babaganoush

$9.00

1/2pint of our babaganoush - roasted eggplant, labne, brown butter creamy, smokey and rich. *gluten free *nut free

Muhammara

$9.00

1/2 pint of roasted red peppers and toasted walnut muhammara. *dairy free *gluten free

Green Harissa Labne

$9.00

1/2 pint of rich creamy labne swirled with spicy green harissa & topped with pickled wax peppers. *Nut Free *Gluten Free

House Pita

$3.00

Our house-made pita. Sold by the each. *dairy free *nut free

Crudite

$7.00

Assorted vegetables for your dips. *gluten free *dairy free *nut free

Mezze For Home!

Leb Lebi

$6.00

Shabazi spice-fried chickpeas. A crispy snack. *Gluten Free *Nut Free *Dairy Free

Lamb & Rice Dolmas

$13.00

Grape leaf stuffed with lamb and rice, dried with chili oil and served with labne. *gluten free *nut free

Braised Lamb in Simit Bun

$14.00

Braised local lamb, house-made limit bun, pickles & herb mayo * Nut Free

Kale Salad

$16.00

Kale, feta, pear, onion, fennel, yogurt vinaigrette, topped with crispy quinoa, sesame seeds and sunflower seeds. *nut free

Roasted Carrots

$15.00

Roasted carrots, goat cheese & pumpkin seed tarator. *gluten free *nut free ( contains seeds)

Roasted Cauliflower

$16.00

Harissa roasted cauliflower, preserved lemon, buttermilk vinaigrette, lentils, raisins & pickled red onion *Gluten Free *Nut Free

Harissa Chicken Wings

$15.00

Sweet harissa chicken wings, sesame seeds, dried lime labne. 6 per order. *gluten free *nut free

Lamb Kofta

$21.00

Seasoned ground lamb meatballs, butternut squash brown butter, braised cabbage, roast apple & hazelnuts 4 Meatballs per order. *Gluten Free

Spanakopita

$24.00

Flaky pastry filled with ricotta, feta, spinach, local greens & dill. *nut free ( contains seeds)

Sweets For Home!

Walnut Baklava

$4.00

House made Walnut Baklava, layers of filo and orange blossom honey. 1 piece per order

Mini Turkish Coffee Tiramisu

$5.00

Turkish coffee & Arak soaked sponge cake layered with vanilla mascarpone cream, topped with candied cocoa nibs and cocoa powder. *Nut Free

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Eastern Mediterranean Mezze

Location

156 Church Street, Burlington, VT 05401

Directions

