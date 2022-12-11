Restaurant header imageView gallery

Honey Seed

1705 Market Street Suite 105

Chattanooga, TN 37408

Order Again

Pastries & Starters

Deviled Eggs

$6.95

Muffins

$4.00

Yesterday's Soup

$4.95

Entrees

Baja Omelet

$13.95

Eggs, bacon, chickpea Chorizo, tomato, black beans, jalapenos, white cheddar

Chicken & Waffles

$13.95

Served with warm Vermont maple syrup

Eggs Benedict

$12.95

Over medium eggs, ham, hollandaise. Served with tater tots or Tillamook cheese grits.

French Toast

$12.95

Challah, seasonal berries, cream cheese icing and served with warm Vermont maple syrup

Smashed Avocado Benedict

$13.95

Served with an over medium egg, toasted seeds, sprouts, hollandaise. Served with tater tots or grits.

Veggie Omelet

$13.95

Eggs, mushroom duxelles, veggie strings, baby kale, artichokes, caramelized onions, white cheddar

Bagels

Eggs, thinly sliced squash, zucchini, carrots, cucumber, mushroom duxelles, white American cheese

2 AM Bagel

$8.95

Bacon, sausage, eggs, hash browns, white cheddar. Served on a sesame bagel.

Avocado Toast Bagel

$9.95

Avocado, tomato, toasted seeds, sprouts served on an all-dressed bagel

Avocado Toast w/ Eggs

$11.95Out of stock

CYO Bagel

$5.95

Egg, Sausage, Cheese Bagel

$7.95

Eggs, pork or Beyond sausage white cheddar on a toasted bagel.

Fried Chicken Bagel

$9.95

Fried chicken, eggs, Tillamook Cheddar cheese on a toasted bagel

Ham, Egg & Cheese Bagel

$7.95

Smoked Salmon Bagel

$16.95

Cream cheese, tomato, capers, red onions, dill, micro greens. Served on a sesame bagel.

Bagels

Eggs, thinly sliced squash, zucchini, carrots, cucumber, mushroom duxelles, white American cheese

Bagels by the Each

$1.95

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$4.25

Bagels by the Dozen

$15.95

Choose your selection.

Bagels by the Dozen with CC

$19.95

Choose your selection of bagels and choice of two cream cheeses

Bagel w/ Seeded Honey

$4.95

Salads

Mixed greens, chickpeas, avocado, artichokes, toasted seeds, tomato, raisins, carrots, cucumber, eggs, apples

The Big Salad

$10.95

Taco Salad

$11.95

Chickpea Chorizo, tomato, black beans, avocado, pepitas, fresh roasted corn, blue corn chips

CYO Salad

$10.95

Choose your ingredients and dressing

House Salad

$4.95

Mixed greens, carrots, cucumber, tomato

Sandwiches

CBLTA Panini

$10.95Out of stock

Chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, white cheddar, avocado, Ranch

TLTA Panini

$10.95

Roasted tempeh, lettuce, tomato, avocado, veganaise

Turkey Panini

$10.95

Turkey, bacon aioli, apples, lettuce, tomato, brie

Turkey Bagel

$9.95

Turkey, honey jalapeno cream cheese, tomato, sprouts, seeded honey

Kid's Menu

Chicken Fingers & Tots

$6.95

Cheese Pizza

$6.95

Cheesy Eggs & Tots

$6.95

No Side

Sides

Blue Corn Tortillas

$2.95

Tater Tots

$3.95

Honey Seeded Bacon

$6.95

Thick-cut Bacon

$4.95

Tillamook Cheese Grits

$3.95

Fresh Fruit

$3.95

Specialty Beverages

Charcoal Lemonade

$3.50

Strawberry Mint Lemonade

$3.50

Mango Aqua Fresca

$3.50

Red Sangria Aqua Fresca

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Bottled Water

$1.50

Orange Juice

$3.95

Grapefruit Juice

$3.95

Sunshine Juice

$3.95

Coffee

Americano

$4.00

Cafe Latte

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Carmel Macchiato

$5.00

Espresso

$3.00

Hazelnut Mocha

$5.00

Mocha

$5.00

Soy Latte

$5.00

White Chocolate Mocha

$5.00

Drip Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Merchandise

Seeded Honey Jar

$14.95

All-Dressed Spice Jar

$7.95
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hand-Rolled Bagels * Woodfired Pizza

Location

1705 Market Street Suite 105, Chattanooga, TN 37408

Directions

