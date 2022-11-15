Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Burgers
Sandwiches

HoneyBadger Grill

review star

No reviews yet

10 Oakley Plaza

Troy, MO 63379

Popular Items

Single Classic

Daily Special

Hawaiian Chicken Melt

$8.50

Munchies_

Your Favorite HoneyBadger Starter Items
Boneless Wings_

Boneless Wings_

$7.50

Choose from our HouseMade wing sauces!

Loaded Tots_

$6.50

Tumbleweeds_

$5.00
Fried Pickles_

Fried Pickles_

$5.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip_

$5.50

Chips & Salsa_

$4.50
Sweet Corn Nuggets

Sweet Corn Nuggets

$5.00Out of stock

Chicken Tortilla Bites

$6.00

Salads_

Dinner Salad_

$6.50

Chef Salad_

$9.00
California Cobb_

California Cobb_

$9.75

Taco Salad_

$7.50

Sandwiches_

HoneyBadger_

HoneyBadger_

$9.00

Pulled Pork, Cole Slaw, Pickles, Tumbleweeds and Badger Sauce on a toasted Brioche Bun

Traditional Pulled Pork_

$6.50

Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce on a Toasted Brioche Bun

Philly_

$8.00

Classic BLT_

$7.25
The Cubano_

The Cubano_

$9.00

Chicken Sandwich_

$8.00

Crispy or Grilled Chicken, Lettuce and Tomato on a toasted Brioche Bun

Kickin' Chicken_

Kickin' Chicken_

$9.25

Grilled Cheese_

Classic Grilled Cheese_

$5.50
BBQ Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese_

BBQ Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese_

$7.50
Chicken and Bacon Grilled Cheese_

Chicken and Bacon Grilled Cheese_

$9.00

The Other Stuff_

Angry Tacos

$7.25

Southwest Chicken Tacos

$7.25
Badger Dog

Badger Dog

$7.50

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.50

Chicken Strips

$7.00

Pulled Pork Nachos

$8.25

1/4 lb Smashed CheeseBurger_

Single Classic

$7.00

Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle

Badger Burger

$8.00

Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle

Western Burger

$9.25

Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle

Cali Burger

$9.25

That's a Wrap_

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$7.50

Sante Fe Wrap

$7.50

Western Wrap

$9.25

Cali BLT Wrap

$8.50

Philly Wrap

$8.00

Mini Menu_

Hot Dog

$3.50

Stadium Nachos

$5.00

Mini Ham and Cheese

$5.00

Buster Burger

$5.50

Onion, Pickle, Ketchup, Mustard

Mini Cuban

$5.50

Sides_

Fresh Cut Fries

$2.50

Tater Tots

$2.50

Mac & Cheese

$2.50

Baked Beans

$2.50

Street Corn Casserole

$2.50Out of stock

Side Salad

$2.50

ColeSlaw

$2.50

Cucumber Salad

$2.50

Cheese Sauce (Side)

$1.00

Build A Bowl_

Bowl

$8.50

Little Badgers Meal (For ages 10 or under)_

Kid's Pulled Pork (Plain)

$6.00

Kid's Jr Cheeseburger (Plain)

$6.00

Kid's Chicken Strips

$6.00

Kid's Hot Dog

$6.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Beverages

Small Drink

$1.50

Med Drink

$1.75

Large Drink

$2.00

Fitz

$2.00

Gift Certificate

$20 Gift Certificate

$20.00

$25 Gift Certificate

$25.00

$50 Gift Certificate

$50.00

$100 Gift Certificate

$100.00

Shirts

Black

$20.00

Black Long Sleeve Pullover

$40.00

Blue (Royal)

$20.00

Blue Grey

$20.00

Brown

$20.00
Charcoal

Charcoal

$20.00

Green

$20.00

Grey/Green

$20.00

Local Ad Shirt - Black

$20.00

Local Ad Shirt - Blue

$20.00

Local Ad Shirt - Navy Blue

$20.00

Local Ad Shirt - Pink

$20.00

Local Ad Shirt - Red

$20.00

Purple

$20.00
Red

Red

$20.00

Sweets & Treats - Blue

$20.00
Sweets & Treats - Purple

Sweets & Treats - Purple

$20.00

Sweets & Treats - Yellow

$20.00

Teal

$20.00
Tie-Dye

Tie-Dye

$20.00

Tumblers

20 oz Stainless Steel Tumbler

20 oz Stainless Steel Tumbler

$20.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

