Honey Berry Pancakes and Cafe - Plano

No reviews yet

394 E Irving Park Rd

Roselle, IL 60172

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

HB Food

Family Favorites

Two Eggs Any Style

$14.00

Choice of: Applewood Bacon, Turkey Bacon, Sausage Links, Sausage Patties, Turkey Sausage Patties, Chicken Sausage or Ham

Corned Beef Hash

$16.00

Homemade Corned Beef mixed with Hash Browns. Served with Two Eggs any style.

Ham&Cheddar Eggs

$15.00

Three Scrambled Eggs, Sharp Cheddar Cheese & Minced Ham off the Bone

Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

A Warm Flour Tortilla served with your choice of Sausage or Chorizo and Scrambled Eggs. Filled with Roasted Red Peppers, Grilled Onions, Melted Cheddar Jack Cheese and Homemade Salsa.

Back to Bed Sandwich

$16.00

Two Eggs Over Easy, Ham, Sausage, Bacon and Cheddar Cheese drizzle with Maple Syrup and served on French Toast as the Bun.

Biscuits & Gravy

$16.00

Oven Baked Biscuits, Homemade Creamy Sausage Gracy & Two Eggs Any Style

Breakfast Sliders

$16.00

Two English Muffins with Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese and your choice of Bacon, Ham, Sausage, or Chorizo

Lox & Bagel

$16.00

Toasted Bagel with Cream Cheese topped with Red Onion, Capers, Sliced Tomato & Wild Cold Smoked Lox Salmon

Country Fried Steak

$18.00

Golden Battered Beef Steak topped with Homemade Sausage Gravy Served with Two Eggs any style & Hash Browns.

Benny's

Basic Benedict

$15.00

Poached Eggs, Ham off the Bone, Toasted English Muffin, Homemade Hollandaise & Hash Browns.

Homestyle Benedict

$15.00

Oven Baked Biscuits, Sausage Patties, Poached Eggs, Homemade Sausage Gravy & Hash Browns.

Cornd. Beef Benedict

$15.00

English Muffin, Homemade Corned Beef, Poached Eggs, Chipotle Hollandaise & Hash Browns.

SouthWestern Benedict

$15.00

Chorizo Sausage, Roasted Red Peppers, Poached Eggs, Chipotle Hollandaise, Pico de Gallo & Hash Browns.

Florence Benedict

$15.00

English Muffin, Chopped Bacon, Baby Spinach, Poached Eggs, Homemade Hollandaise & Hash Browns.

Omelets

Wild Mushroom Omelet

$16.00

Provolone Cheese, Prosciutto Ham, Herb Roasted Cremini, Oyster and Shiitake Mushrooms

Fig & Bacon Omelet

$16.00

California Figs, Scallions, Applewood Bacon & Aged Havarti Cheese. Tossed with Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Florentine Omelet

$16.00

Baby Spinach, Caramelized Onions, Goat Cheese & Bacon

Create Your Omelet

$15.00

California Omelet

$15.00

Olive Oil Infused Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Provolone, Fresh Basil & Avocado. Chicken Sausage 2

Southwest Omelet

$17.00

Roasted Jalapenos, Avocado, Onions, Cilantro, Mushrooms, Chorizo Sausage & Chihuahua Cheese on a bed of Flour Tortillas.

Skillets

Mile High Skillet

$16.00

Hash Browns, Cheddar & Jack Cheese, Two Eggs, Ham, Bell Peppers & Onions.

South of the Border Skillet

$17.00

Hash Browns, Cheddar & Jack Cheese, Two Eggs, Chorizo Sausage, Roasted Jalapenos, Avocado, Cilantro & Onions.

Carnivore Skillet

$16.00

Hash Browns, Cheddar & Jack Cheese, Two Eggs, Ham, Sausage, Turkey Sausage, Chicken Sausage & Bacon.

Chorizo Chilaquiles Skillet

$17.00

Corn Tortilla Chips, Chorizo, Chihuahua Cheese, Avocado, Sour Cream, Scallions, Cilantro, Salsa & Two Eggs.

Veggie Skillet

$15.00

Hash Browns, Cheddar & Jack Cheese, Two Eggs, Mushrooms, Asparagus, Spinach, Onions, Tomatoes & Broccoli

Corned Beef Hash Skillet

$16.00

Homade Corned Beef, Hash Browns, Cheddar & Jack Cheese, Two Eggs.

Bowls

Acai Power Bowl

$11.00

Acai puree with Fresh Banana, Strawberry and Blueberry, served chilled and topped with Granola and assorted Fresh Fruit

Banana Almond Bowl

$10.00

Fresh Sliced Bananas, Shaved Almonds, Homemade Granola and Fat Free Vanilla Yogurt dusted with Cinnamon

Power Parfair Bowl

$10.00

Layers of Crunchy Homemade Granola, Fresh Fruit and Fat Free Vanilla Yogurt.

Steel Cut Oatmeal

$9.00

Our Signature Steel Cut Oatmeal Served with a Side of Golden Raisins.

Apple Cinnamon

$10.00

Our Signature Steel Cut Oatmeal Served with Slices of Fresh Apple, Covered in Cinnamon and Brown Sugar.

Cranberry Walnut bowl

$10.00

Our Signature Steel Cut Oatmeal Served with Tart Cranberries and Fat Free Vanilla Yogurt dusted with Cinnamon.

Full Stack Pancakes

Pancakes (Plain)

$11.00

Red Velvet Pancakes

$14.00

Honeyberry Pancakes

$15.00

Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Pancakes

$15.00

Banana Nut Pancakes

$14.00

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

$14.00

Chocolate Chip Banana Pancakes

$14.00

Blueberry Danish Pancakes

$15.00

Pumpkin Pancakes

$15.00

Creamy Nutella Pancakes

$14.00

Key Lime Pie Pancakes

$15.00

Gluten Free Pancakes

$13.00

Banana Coconut Cream Pie Pancakes

$15.00

Oreo S'mores Pancakes

$14.00

Waffles

Belgian Waffle

$11.00

Honeyberry Waffles

$15.00

Oreo Cream Waffles

$15.00

Straw Choc Waffles

$14.00

Chicken Waffles

$16.00

Granola Waffle

$15.00

G.F. Berry Waffle

$15.00

White Banana Walnut Waffles

$15.00

Crepes

Apple Cinnamon Crepes

$14.00

Banana Coconut Cream Pie Crepes

$15.00

Blueberry Crepes

$14.00

Blueberry Danish Crepes

$15.00

Creamy Nutella Crepes

$15.00

Granola Berry Crepes

$15.00

Ham and Swiss Crepes

$15.00

Honeyberry Crepes

$15.00

Mile High Crepes

$15.00

Strawberry Crepes

$14.00

Plain Crepes

$14.00

French Toast

Rumchata French Toast

$14.00

Honeyberry French Toast

$15.00

Berry Mascarpone Filling, Fresh Berries, Vanilla Creme Anglaise & Blackberry Coulis.

Chocolate Banana Bread French Toast

$15.00

Brioche French Toast

$11.00

Red Velvet French Toast

$15.00

Cereal Killer French Toast

$14.00

Granola Berry French Toast

$15.00

Chocolate Brioche French Toast

$15.00

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream topped with Chocolate Sauce.

The King French Toast

$15.00

S'mores French Toast

$15.00

Stuffed French Toast

$15.00

Churro Toast Sticks

$15.00

French Toast Sundae

$15.00

Sandwich

Monte Cristo

$16.00

Fresh Sliced Ham and Turkey served with Swiss and American Cheese, then Battered and Fried to a Golden Brown. Served with Rasperry Preserves for Dipping, Dusted with Powdered Sugar.

M.A. Burger

$15.00

One Half Pound Natural Angus Burger served wtih Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles and Mayonnaise on a Potato Bun.

Homemade Chicken Salad

$14.00

All White Meat Chicken Salad with Almonds, Apples, Celery and Cranberries. Served with Lettuce and Tomato on Whole Wheat Toast.

Country Fried Burger

$16.00

One Half Pound Natural Angus Burger Lightly Breaded and Golden Fried. Smothered with our Homemade Sausage Gravy and Topped with Pepper Jack Cheese & Sauteed Onions. Served on a Warm Potato Bun.

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Your Choice of Grilled or Fried Chicken Breast. Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion and Mayonnaise on a Potato Bun.

Classic BLT

$14.00

Thick Cut Bacon served wtih Sliced Tomatoes and Crisp Lettuce with Mayonnaise. Served on White Toast.

Clubhouse

$15.00

Thick Cut Bacon, Fresh Sliced Ham and Turkey. Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss and Cheddar Cheese. Topped wtih Mayonnaise and layered on Toasted White Bread.

Wraps

Turkey Pepper Jack

$15.00

Fresh Sliced Turkey, Pepper Jack Cheese, Spicy Mayo, Lettuce, Bacon, Roasted Bell Peppers in a Flour Tortilla.

H.B. Chicken Club Wrap

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Mixed Greens, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Cheddar Jack Cheese and Cherry Tomatoes in a Flour Tortilla. Served with Honey Mustard Dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Crispy Buffalo Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Cool Ranch Dressing. Served in a Flour Tortilla.

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Pepper Jack Cheese, Bell Peppers, Avocado, Lettuce, Corn, Scallions, Black Beans & Chipotle Ranch in a Flour Tortilla.

Salads

California Cobb

$15.00

Diced Turkey, Avocado, Onions, Cherry Tomatoes, Mixed Greens, Bacon, Cheddar Jack Cheese and Ranch Dressing

H.B. Chicken Club

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Mixed Greens, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Cheddar Jack Cheese and Cherry Tomatoes. Served with Honey Mustard Dressing.

Honeyberry Chopped

$15.00

Romaine Lettuce, Artichoke Hearts, Avocado, Pepperoncini, Cherry Tomatoes, Boiled Egg, Red Onions, Cannellini Beans, Bleu Cheese Crumbles. Served with Italian Dressing.

Southwest Chicken

$15.00

Mixed Greens, Tortilla Strips, Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Pico De Gallo, Pepper Jack Cheese, Jalapeno Ranch, Avocado Crema, Chopped Grilled Chicken Breast.

Ceasar

$14.00

Romaine Lettuce, Romano Cheese, Croutons and Creamy Ceasar Dressing.

Summer Lovin

$14.00

Mixed Greens, Candied Walnuts, Mandarin Oranges, Goat Cheese, Grapes and Fresh Berries. Served with Rasperry Vinaigrette.

Side Salad

$4.00

Heart Healthy

Gluten Free Avocado Toast

$16.00

Vegan Breakfast Hash

$15.00

Egg White Fritata

$14.00

Gluten Free Rice Waffles

$15.00

Vegan Breakfast Sandwich

$14.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$14.00

Vegan Beyond Burger

$16.00

Homemade Soups

Tomato Soup

$4.00+

Soup of the Day

$4.00+

Cup of Soup

$4.00

Kids Meals

One Egg Meal

$6.00

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$5.00

Kid Berry Pancakes

$6.00

PB&J

$6.00

with Fries

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

with Fries

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

with Fries

Senior Specials

The VIP

$8.00

Original French Toast, One Egg Any Style, and a Strip of Thick Cut Applewood Smoked Bacon.

The Great One

$8.00

Two Buttermilk Pancakes Served with One Egg Any Style and One Jumbo Sausage Link.

In My Day

$8.00

Two Eggs any Style, Cottage Cheese and Fresh Fruit.

Signature Sides

Applewood Smoked Bacon

$5.00

Bagel w/Cream Cheese

$5.00

Biscuit

$4.00

Biscuits Gravy Side

$6.00

Chicken Sausage Links

$5.00

Corned Beef Hash Side

$6.00

Cottage Cheese

$6.00

Fries

$4.00

Gravy

$2.00

Ham off The Bone

$5.00

Hash Browns

$4.00

Sausage Links

$5.00

Sausage Patties

$5.00

Seasonal Fruit Plate

$8.00

Short Crepe

$5.00

Short French Toast

$5.00

Short Stack Pancakes

$6.00

Sliced Bananas

$4.00

Sliced Melon

$4.00

Sliced Strawberries

$6.00

Small Fruit

$4.00

Specialty Short Stack

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Toast

$4.00

Turkey Bacon

$5.00

Turkey Sausage Patties

$5.00

Egg

$2.00

Avacado

$2.00

Hollandaise

$1.00

English muffin

$5.00

Tortilla

$3.00

Sliced tomatos

$4.00

Chipotle Hollandaise

$1.00

All Berries

$5.00

Lox

$8.00

Chicken Breast

$5.00

Extra

Sour Cream

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Honeyberry Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Bacon Crispy

Hashbrowns Crispy

XTRA PLATE

NO MAKE

Egg

$1.00

Jalapeños

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Raspberry Vinigerette

$0.50

Cesar

$0.50

Bleucheese

$0.50

Jalapeno Ranch

$0.50

Nutella

$0.50

HB Drinks

Juices

Orange Juice

$4.50

Grapefruit Juice

$4.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Tomato Juice

$3.50

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.00

Coffee

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Expresso

$2.50

Double Expresso

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Latte

$5.00

Machiato

$5.00

Americano

$4.50

Smoothies

Honeyberry Blast

$5.50

Strawberry Banana

$5.50

Peach Mango

$5.50

Green Juice

$5.50

Other Bevs

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Fruit Punch

$3.50

Mr. Pibb

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Ice Tea

$3.50

Orange Fanta

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Choc Milk

$3.50

Kids Drink

$3.50

Water

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Happiness is a pancake breakfast!

Website

Location

394 E Irving Park Rd, Roselle, IL 60172

Directions

