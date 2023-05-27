- Home
Honey Berry Pancakes and Cafe - Plano
322 Randall Rd
South Elgin, IL 60177
HB Food
Family Favorites
Two Eggs Any Style
Choice of: Applewood Bacon, Turkey Bacon, Sausage Links, Sausage Patties, Turkey Sausage Patties, Chicken Sausage or Ham
Corned Beef Hash
Homemade Corned Beef mixed with Hash Browns. Served with Two Eggs any style.
Ham&Cheddar Eggs
Three Scrambled Eggs, Sharp Cheddar Cheese & Minced Ham off the Bone
Breakfast Burrito
A Warm Flour Tortilla served with your choice of Sausage or Chorizo and Scrambled Eggs. Filled with Roasted Red Peppers, Grilled Onions, Melted Cheddar Jack Cheese and Homemade Salsa.
Back to Bed Sandwich
Two Eggs Over Easy, Ham, Sausage, Bacon and Cheddar Cheese drizzle with Maple Syrup and served on French Toast as the Bun.
Biscuits & Gravy
Oven Baked Biscuits, Homemade Creamy Sausage Gracy & Two Eggs Any Style
Breakfast Sliders
Two English Muffins with Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese and your choice of Bacon, Ham, Sausage, or Chorizo
Lox & Bagel
Toasted Bagel with Cream Cheese topped with Red Onion, Capers, Sliced Tomato & Wild Cold Smoked Lox Salmon
Country Fried Steak
Golden Battered Beef Steak topped with Homemade Sausage Gravy Served with Two Eggs any style & Hash Browns.
Benny's
Basic Benedict
Poached Eggs, Ham off the Bone, Toasted English Muffin, Homemade Hollandaise & Hash Browns.
Homestyle Benedict
Oven Baked Biscuits, Sausage Patties, Poached Eggs, Homemade Sausage Gravy & Hash Browns.
Cornd. Beef Benedict
English Muffin, Homemade Corned Beef, Poached Eggs, Chipotle Hollandaise & Hash Browns.
SouthWestern Benedict
Chorizo Sausage, Roasted Red Peppers, Poached Eggs, Chipotle Hollandaise, Pico de Gallo & Hash Browns.
Florence Benedict
English Muffin, Chopped Bacon, Baby Spinach, Poached Eggs, Homemade Hollandaise & Hash Browns.
Omelets
Wild Mushroom Omelet
Provolone Cheese, Prosciutto Ham, Herb Roasted Cremini, Oyster and Shiitake Mushrooms
Fig & Bacon Omelet
California Figs, Scallions, Applewood Bacon & Aged Havarti Cheese. Tossed with Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Florentine Omelet
Baby Spinach, Caramelized Onions, Goat Cheese & Bacon
Create Your Omelet
California Omelet
Olive Oil Infused Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Provolone, Fresh Basil & Avocado. Chicken Sausage 2
Southwest Omelet
Roasted Jalapenos, Avocado, Onions, Cilantro, Mushrooms, Chorizo Sausage & Chihuahua Cheese on a bed of Flour Tortillas.
Skillets
Mile High Skillet
Hash Browns, Cheddar & Jack Cheese, Two Eggs, Ham, Bell Peppers & Onions.
South of the Border Skillet
Hash Browns, Cheddar & Jack Cheese, Two Eggs, Chorizo Sausage, Roasted Jalapenos, Avocado, Cilantro & Onions.
Carnivore Skillet
Hash Browns, Cheddar & Jack Cheese, Two Eggs, Ham, Sausage, Turkey Sausage, Chicken Sausage & Bacon.
Chorizo Chilaquiles Skillet
Corn Tortilla Chips, Chorizo, Chihuahua Cheese, Avocado, Sour Cream, Scallions, Cilantro, Salsa & Two Eggs.
Veggie Skillet
Hash Browns, Cheddar & Jack Cheese, Two Eggs, Mushrooms, Asparagus, Spinach, Onions, Tomatoes & Broccoli
Corned Beef Hash Skillet
Homade Corned Beef, Hash Browns, Cheddar & Jack Cheese, Two Eggs.
Bowls
Acai Power Bowl
Acai puree with Fresh Banana, Strawberry and Blueberry, served chilled and topped with Granola and assorted Fresh Fruit
Banana Almond Bowl
Fresh Sliced Bananas, Shaved Almonds, Homemade Granola and Fat Free Vanilla Yogurt dusted with Cinnamon
Power Parfair Bowl
Layers of Crunchy Homemade Granola, Fresh Fruit and Fat Free Vanilla Yogurt.
Steel Cut Oatmeal
Our Signature Steel Cut Oatmeal Served with a Side of Golden Raisins.
Apple Cinnamon
Our Signature Steel Cut Oatmeal Served with Slices of Fresh Apple, Covered in Cinnamon and Brown Sugar.
Cranberry Walnut bowl
Our Signature Steel Cut Oatmeal Served with Tart Cranberries and Fat Free Vanilla Yogurt dusted with Cinnamon.
Full Stack Pancakes
Pancakes (Plain)
Red Velvet Pancakes
Honeyberry Pancakes
Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Pancakes
Banana Nut Pancakes
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
Chocolate Chip Banana Pancakes
Blueberry Danish Pancakes
Pumpkin Pancakes
Creamy Nutella Pancakes
Key Lime Pie Pancakes
Gluten Free Pancakes
Banana Coconut Cream Pie Pancakes
Oreo S'mores Pancakes
Waffles
Crepes
French Toast
Rumchata French Toast
Honeyberry French Toast
Berry Mascarpone Filling, Fresh Berries, Vanilla Creme Anglaise & Blackberry Coulis.
Chocolate Banana Bread French Toast
Brioche French Toast
Red Velvet French Toast
Cereal Killer French Toast
Granola Berry French Toast
Chocolate Brioche French Toast
Vanilla Bean Ice Cream topped with Chocolate Sauce.
The King French Toast
S'mores French Toast
Stuffed French Toast
Churro Toast Sticks
French Toast Sundae
Sandwich
Monte Cristo
Fresh Sliced Ham and Turkey served with Swiss and American Cheese, then Battered and Fried to a Golden Brown. Served with Rasperry Preserves for Dipping, Dusted with Powdered Sugar.
M.A. Burger
One Half Pound Natural Angus Burger served wtih Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles and Mayonnaise on a Potato Bun.
Homemade Chicken Salad
All White Meat Chicken Salad with Almonds, Apples, Celery and Cranberries. Served with Lettuce and Tomato on Whole Wheat Toast.
Country Fried Burger
One Half Pound Natural Angus Burger Lightly Breaded and Golden Fried. Smothered with our Homemade Sausage Gravy and Topped with Pepper Jack Cheese & Sauteed Onions. Served on a Warm Potato Bun.
Chicken Sandwich
Your Choice of Grilled or Fried Chicken Breast. Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion and Mayonnaise on a Potato Bun.
Classic BLT
Thick Cut Bacon served wtih Sliced Tomatoes and Crisp Lettuce with Mayonnaise. Served on White Toast.
Clubhouse
Thick Cut Bacon, Fresh Sliced Ham and Turkey. Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss and Cheddar Cheese. Topped wtih Mayonnaise and layered on Toasted White Bread.
Wraps
Turkey Pepper Jack
Fresh Sliced Turkey, Pepper Jack Cheese, Spicy Mayo, Lettuce, Bacon, Roasted Bell Peppers in a Flour Tortilla.
H.B. Chicken Club Wrap
Grilled Chicken Breast, Mixed Greens, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Cheddar Jack Cheese and Cherry Tomatoes in a Flour Tortilla. Served with Honey Mustard Dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy Buffalo Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Cool Ranch Dressing. Served in a Flour Tortilla.
Southwest Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken Breast, Pepper Jack Cheese, Bell Peppers, Avocado, Lettuce, Corn, Scallions, Black Beans & Chipotle Ranch in a Flour Tortilla.
Salads
California Cobb
Diced Turkey, Avocado, Onions, Cherry Tomatoes, Mixed Greens, Bacon, Cheddar Jack Cheese and Ranch Dressing
H.B. Chicken Club
Grilled Chicken Breast, Mixed Greens, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Cheddar Jack Cheese and Cherry Tomatoes. Served with Honey Mustard Dressing.
Honeyberry Chopped
Romaine Lettuce, Artichoke Hearts, Avocado, Pepperoncini, Cherry Tomatoes, Boiled Egg, Red Onions, Cannellini Beans, Bleu Cheese Crumbles. Served with Italian Dressing.
Southwest Chicken
Mixed Greens, Tortilla Strips, Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Pico De Gallo, Pepper Jack Cheese, Jalapeno Ranch, Avocado Crema, Chopped Grilled Chicken Breast.
Ceasar
Romaine Lettuce, Romano Cheese, Croutons and Creamy Ceasar Dressing.
Summer Lovin
Mixed Greens, Candied Walnuts, Mandarin Oranges, Goat Cheese, Grapes and Fresh Berries. Served with Rasperry Vinaigrette.
Side Salad
Heart Healthy
Homemade Soups
Kids Meals
Senior Specials
Signature Sides
Applewood Smoked Bacon
Bagel w/Cream Cheese
Biscuit
Biscuits Gravy Side
Chicken Sausage Links
Corned Beef Hash Side
Cottage Cheese
Fries
Gravy
Ham off The Bone
Hash Browns
Sausage Links
Sausage Patties
Seasonal Fruit Plate
Short Crepe
Short French Toast
Short Stack Pancakes
Sliced Bananas
Sliced Melon
Sliced Strawberries
Small Fruit
Specialty Short Stack
Sweet Potato Fries
Toast
Turkey Bacon
Turkey Sausage Patties
Egg
Avacado
Hollandaise
English muffin
Tortilla
Sliced tomatos
Chipotle Hollandaise
All Berries
Lox
Chicken Breast
Extra
HB Drinks
Juices
Coffee
322 Randall Rd, South Elgin, IL 60177