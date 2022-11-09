Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bagels
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Honeybird Sandwiches & Donut

review star

No reviews yet

801 International Parkway Suite 520

Flower Mound, TX 75022

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Taco
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
Honeybird Biscuit

Donuts

Classic Glaze

Classic Glaze

$1.50
Classic Chocolate

Classic Chocolate

$1.50
Chocolate Sprinkle

Chocolate Sprinkle

$2.00Out of stock

Strawberry Sprinkle

$2.00
Apple Fritter

Apple Fritter

$2.50
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50

classic cinnamon roll topped with cream cheese icing

Strawberry Cronut

$4.00Out of stock

Glazed Cronut

$3.00
Maple Bacon

Maple Bacon

$4.50

maple glaze topped with candied bacon

Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$4.00

cinnamon sugar donut, housemade apple filling, cinnamon streusal

Cookies & Cream

Cookies & Cream

$3.75

raised donut filled with oreo buttercream topped with crushed oreo cookies & oreo buttercream

Strawberry Shortcake

Strawberry Shortcake

$4.00Out of stock

raised donut dipped in vanilla glaze & house-made strawberry crumble, topped with whipped frosting, fresh strawberries & mint garnish

Creme Brulee

Creme Brulee

$3.50

Lemon Meringue

$3.50

Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake

$4.00

pumpkin glaze, pumpkin spice cream cheese frosting, biscoff crumbs

Vanilla Bean

$3.50

Brown Butter Pecan

$3.50
Cinnamon Sugar Donut Holes

Cinnamon Sugar Donut Holes

Glazed Donut Holes

Glazed Donut Holes

Half Dozen / Dozen

Half Dozen Glazed/Chocolate

Half Dozen Glazed/Chocolate

$7.00

Dozen Glazed/Chocolate

$13.00

Sausage Rolls

Small Sausage Roll

$1.89
Small Sausage Roll (Half Dozen)

Small Sausage Roll (Half Dozen)

$9.00

Small Sausage Roll (Dozen)

$17.00
Jumbo Jalapeño Sausage Roll

Jumbo Jalapeño Sausage Roll

$3.15

Jumbo Jalapeño Sausage Roll (Half Dozen)

$18.00

Jumbo Jalapeño Sausage Roll (Dozen)

$35.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

The Classic

$5.00

cage-free scrambled eggs, tilamook cheddar, chives, black pepper mayo

HEC

HEC

$6.50

black forest ham, cage-free scrambled eggs, tilamook cheddar, chives, hollandaise sauce

Sausage, Egg + Cheese

Sausage, Egg + Cheese

$7.00

housemade pork sausage, cage-free scrambled eggs, tilamook cheddar, chives, smoked paprika mayo

Bacon, Egg + Cheese

Bacon, Egg + Cheese

$7.00

thick-cut bacon, cage-free scrambled eggs, tillamook cheddar, chives, chipotle mayo

Jambon + Gruyere Croissant

$5.00

black forest ham and gruyere cheese on a flaky croissant

Biscuit Sandwiches

Breakfast Biscuit

$5.50Out of stock

housemade buttermilk biscuit, over-medium eggs, tilamook cheddar, chipotle mayo

Honeybird Biscuit

Honeybird Biscuit

$7.00

housemade biscuit, buttermilk fried chicken, ancho honey drizzle

Spicybird Biscuit

Spicybird Biscuit

$7.50Out of stock

housemade buttermilk biscuit, spicy fried chicken, crisp pickles, smoked paprika mayo

PB&J Biscuit Sandwich

$4.50Out of stock

peanut butter and house-made strawberry jam

Breakfast Tacos

Served in freshly made flour tortilla
Breakfast Taco

Breakfast Taco

$2.75

fresh flour tortilla + scrambled eggs + jack cheese

Lunch Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

buttermilk fried chicken, havarti, lettuce, dill pickles, ranch mayo on toasted brioche bun

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Nashville-style hot chicken, cole slaw, dill pickles, comeback sauce on toasted brioche bun

Roast Beef Sandwich

$11.00

roast beef, crispy onions, gruyere cheese, dill pickles, horseradish aioli

Sides

Fries

$3.00

Tator Tots

$3.00

Loaded Tots

$5.50

bacon bits, cheese sauce, sour cream, green onions

Truffle Fries

$6.50

shoestring fries, parmesan, parsley flakes, truffle oil

Plain Biscuit

$3.00

Dirty Chips

$2.99

Housemade Sauces

$0.50

Coffee/Espresso

House Drip

Single Origin Cold Brew

$5.00

Finca El Puente (Marcala, Honduras)

Espresso

$3.00

double espresso

Espresso Macchiato

Espresso Macchiato

$3.50

double espresso + 1oz steamed milk

Cortado

$3.75

double espresso + 2oz steamed milk

Cappuccino

$3.75

double espresso + 4oz steamed milk

Latte

double espresso, 10oz milk

Long Black

$3.75

double espresso + 6oz hot water

Americano

double espresso + 10oz water

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

Chagacinno

Chagacinno

$6.00

espresso, oat milk & chaga mix (chaga mushrooms, cocoa, vanilla extract, and monk fruit)

Signature Drinks

Spanish Latte

$5.50

iced + double espresso + milk + condensed milk

Strawberry Matcha

Strawberry Matcha

$5.50

strawberry syrup + milk + matcha + cream foam (iced)

Espresso Tonic

$5.00

topo chico + double espresso (iced)

Dirty Matcha

Dirty Matcha

$5.50

Dirty Chai

$5.50

Non-Coffee/Tea

freshly squeezed housemade lemonade

Chai Latte

maya chai concentrate + milk

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

rishi sweet matcha powder + milk

Hot Chocolate

chocolate syrup + milk

Hot Tea

Iced Hibiscus Lemonade

Iced Hibiscus Lemonade

$5.00

Iced Lemonade

$3.00

freshly squeezed housemade lemonade

Iced Peach Tea

$3.00Out of stock

London Fog

$4.50

Golden Latte

$4.50

turmeric concentrate from Dona & milk

Iced Fruit Tea

$3.50

Monthly Specials

Queen Bee

Out of stock

housemade lavender syrup + honey + double espresso + milk

Kyoto Fog

hojicha powder + milk

Butterscotch Latte

Out of stock

Iced Maple Shaken Espresso

$5.50

Bottled Drinks

Milk

$2.50

Juice

$2.75

Snapple

$2.75

Topo Chico

$2.75

Water Bottle

$1.25

Energy Drink

$3.25

Starbucks Frapp Mocha

$2.95

Bottled Soda

$2.00

Gatorade

$2.75

Vitamin Water

$2.75

Bai Antioxidant

$2.75

S. Pellegrino

$1.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
