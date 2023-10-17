Restaurant info

Looking for a healthy restaurant in NYC? Honeybrains is a restaurant and cafe you can visit any day of the week, for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or a snack, to find good food, and more, for your body and brain. We are insanely passionate about empowering you with the knowledge and tools necessary to achieve a healthy body and brain. Everything we create is 100% based on neuroscience and designed for your overall well-being. This includes our delicious and healthy food, our Brain Bar featuring coffee and tea (you won’t find any processed sugars here), our healthful homemade juices, and our nutrient-based supplements.

