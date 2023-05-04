A map showing the location of Honeybrains- Saks 611 5th Avenue, 5th floorView gallery

Honeybrains- Saks 611 5th Avenue, 5th floor

review star

No reviews yet

611 5th Avenue, 5th floor

New York, NY 10022

Beverages

Specialty Drinks

Nut & Honey Latte

Nut & Honey Latte

$5.00

Raw Honey, Espresso, Unsweetened Almond Milk

Belgian Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Dark Belgian Chocolate, Raw Honey, Choice of Milk

Golden Milk Latte

Golden Milk Latte

$5.50

Raw Honey, Turmeric, Cinnamon, Juniper Berries, Peppercorn, Vanilla, Unsweetened Almond Milk

Hibiscus Sunset

Hibiscus Sunset

$5.50

Hibiscus Elderberry Tea Blend, Lime Juice, Raw Honey -Iced Only

Matcha for Life

Matcha for Life

$6.00

Raw Honey, Organic Matcha, Unsweetened Almond Milk

London Fog Tea

$5.00

Earl Grey with Lavender Tea, Raw Honey, Unsweetened Almond Milk

Lemonade Kick

$5.00

Fresh Lemon Juice, Raw Honey, Lemon Verbena Tea, Bee Pollen

Fruit Infused Iced Teas

$5.00

Choice of Ginger Mango Peach or Pear Green

Coffee & Teas

Drip Coffee

$3.50

Cafe Latte

$4.50

Americano

$3.50

Red Eye

$5.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Cafe Mocha

$5.00

Cafe au Lait

$3.50

Espresso

$3.75

Regular or Decaf

Assorted Teas

$4.00

Chai Latte

$4.50

Organic Matcha Tea

$5.00

Organic Matcha Latte

$5.25

Honey Toddy

$4.00

La Colombe Can

$5.50

Hot Water & Lemon

$0.50

Retail La Colombe

$13.00

La Colombe Oat Can

$6.00

ChagaChino

$3.00

Cortado

$4.50

HB Juice

Ginseng Mind

Ginseng Mind
$8.95

$8.95
Kickstart

Kickstart

$8.95
Green Boost

Green Boost

$8.95
Citrus Rosemary

Citrus Rosemary
$8.95

$8.95
Super Charge

Super Charge
$8.95

$8.95
Happy Greens

Happy Greens
$8.95

$8.95
Ginger Shot

Ginger Shot

$3.50
Citrus Immunity Shot

Citrus Immunity Shot
$3.50

$3.50

Drinks

Spin Drift

$3.50

Kombucha

$7.00

Poppi

$3.75

Saratoga Sparkling

$3.50

Saratoga Still

$3.50

Small Iced Water Cup

$0.25

Retail

Homemade HB

HB Granola

HB Granola

$10.00
HB Peanut Butter 12 oz

HB Peanut Butter 12 oz
$10.00

$10.00

HB Peanut Butter 8 oz

$7.00

HB Blueberry Jam

HB Spiced Walnuts

$4.00
Mediterranean Hummus

Mediterranean Hummus
$6.00

$6.00

Pastries

Donut

$5.95

Cookie

$3.75

Muffin

$5.95

Croissant

$4.80

Vegan Banana Bread

$6.95

Lamington

$5.95

Boomerang Mini Bites

$3.00

Zucchini Bread

$5.00

Classic Brownie

$5.95

Snacks

Hippeas

$6.95

Mosh Bars

$4.95

Made Good Bar

$2.95

Lesser Evil Popcorn

$3.18

Justins PB Cups

$4.95

Mavuko Dried Banana

$6.95

Mavuko Dried Mango

$6.95

Hu Chocolate Gems

$8.95

Hu Chocolate Bars

$7.95

Mavuno Cashews

$8.52

Fruit IQ

$4.95

Lesser Evil Puffs (5oz)

$8.95

Fresh Fruit

$1.00

Paleo Puffs

$12.72

Lesser Evil Curls Himley and White Cheese

$8.95

Hippeas Tortilla Chips

$8.95

Sweet Nothings

$5.95

Banana Plantain Chips

$4.95

Mini Justin Peanut Butter Cups

$9.90

Ziba Pistachio

$5.95

Zibba

$5.95

Honey

Honeybrains Wildflower Honey

Honeybrains Wildflower Honey
$15.00

$15.00

Honeybrains Urban Honey

$34.00

Wester Orchard

$33.95

Tasmanian

$14.00

Mieli Thun Blossom

$29.00

Mieli Thun Eucalyptus

$19.00

Damn Good Honey

$16.80

NY Basswood Honey

$15.00

Georgia Tupelo Honey

$21.60

NY Buzz Honey

$20.00

Rare Hawaiian Kiawe

$24.95

Rare Hawaiian Lilikoi

$24.95

Rare Hawaiian Ginger

$24.95

Manuka Squeeze

$45.00

Wedderspoon Manuka

$33.95

Eat Local Honey

$23.94

Bee Hollow Creamed Honey

$16.80

Honey Stinger

$5.00

Mieli Thuni Honeydew

$19.00

Miele Floral Alfa Alfa

$23.00

Taos

$13.95

White Gold

$21.95

Newkirk

$12.95

Hive Mix

$25.80

Wedderspoon Raw Rata Honey

$36.00

Patagonia Gift Set

$40.00

Out of Stock

Patagonia Rainforest

$14.00

Out of Stock

Patagonia Ulmo Honey

$15.00

Out of Stock

Patagonia Sample Set

$14.00

Out of Stock

Under the Sun

$15.00

BLXR Brain Fuel Single Shot

$9.00

BLXR Throat Spray

$14.00

BChill Hemp Jar

$50.00

Beekeepers Naturals Immune Pack

$23.99

Out of Stock

Retail

Skateboard

$50.00

Honeybrains Tote Bag

$10.00

Green Straws Pack

$10.00

Swell bottle

$40.00

10 Cent Bag

$0.10

TO GO BAG

BAG

$0.10
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

611 5th Avenue, 5th floor, New York, NY 10022

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

