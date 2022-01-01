Restaurant header imageView gallery
Honeybush Raw Smoothie Bar 1233 N 3rd street

No reviews yet

1233 N 3rd street

Harrisburg, PA 17102

Smoothies

Honeybush

Honeybush

Papaya, Banana, Dragon fruit, Cantalope, mint, ginger root, Gold sea moss, passion fruit juice

The Gains

The Gains

Sweet Potato, Banana, Raw oats, Hemp seeds, Cinnamon, Almond Milk, Vanilla extract

Green Queen

Green Queen

Kale, Watercress, Dandelion leaf, cucumber, green pepper, Avacoado, kiwi, sugar kelp, coconut water, blue agave

Sweeter The Juice

Sweeter The Juice

Blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, Dates, purple sea moss, monk fruit sweetner, spring water

Self-defense

Self-defense

Orange, grapefruit, pineapple, yellow and orange peppers, carrot, turmeric root, cayenne pepper, gold sea moss, blue agave, spring water

Herbal Remedy

Herbal Remedy

pear, pineapple, strawberry, parsley, thyme, rosemary, tahini, monk fruit syrup, coconut water

Golden Child

Sedona Sand

Smoothie of the week

Build Your Own

Strange Fruit

Out of stock

The Red Sea

Out of stock

Aztec Love

$15.00Out of stock

Power and Passion

Out of stock

N.O.L.A

Out of stock

Autumns Kiss

Bowls

Raw oats Granola Walnuts Banana Strawberries Blueberries Oat Milk

Oats and Berries Bowl

$12.00

Banana, Strawberry, blueberry, blackberry, raw acai powder, organic apple juice (topped with: blue berries, black berries, chia seeds, coconut shavings, granola)

Açaí Bowl

$12.00

Summer solstice

$12.00

Fruit Cups

Daily Fruit Cup

$8.00

Drinks

Organic Sea Moss Juice

$8.00

Fresh Pineapple juice, ginger root, and wild harvested St. Lucian gold sea moss.

Water

$2.00

(Small) Organic Sea Moss Drink

$4.00Out of stock

Coconut Water

$3.00

Products

Gold Sea Moss Gel (8 OZ)

$12.50

Gold Sea Moss Gel (16 OZ)

$25.00

Irish Moss (1 OZ)

$10.00

Irish moss Gel (8 OZ)

$15.00

Irish Moss Gel (16 OZ)

$30.00

Raw Gold Sea Moss (2 OZ)

$10.00

Raw Gold Sea Moss (6 OZ)

$35.00

Raw Irish moss (4 OZ)

$40.00

Herbal Bath Tea

$20.00Out of stock

Sea Butter

$15.00Out of stock

Beard Oil

$10.00

Yoni Bar

$10.00

Got Sea Moss? pin

$3.00

Honeybush pin

$2.00

Sale! Gold sea moss

$15.00Out of stock

Elderberry syrup

$15.00

Apple cider soap

$10.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Honeybush Raw Smoothie bar provides health-conscious, organic smoothies, using raw ingredients for every individual's overall well-being and function with specific smoothies that aid the body with easily absorbable nutrients that contribute to wholeness and build defenses against diseases.

Location

1233 N 3rd street, Harrisburg, PA 17102

Directions

