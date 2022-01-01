Juice & Smoothies
Honeybush Raw Smoothie Bar 1233 N 3rd street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Honeybush Raw Smoothie bar provides health-conscious, organic smoothies, using raw ingredients for every individual's overall well-being and function with specific smoothies that aid the body with easily absorbable nutrients that contribute to wholeness and build defenses against diseases.
Location
1233 N 3rd street, Harrisburg, PA 17102
Gallery
Popular restaurants in Harrisburg
More near Harrisburg