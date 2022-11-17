Restaurant header imageView gallery

Honeycomb Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

132 Pleasant Hill Rd

Scarborough, ME 04074

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Sausage Egg & Cheese
Bacon Egg & Cheese
Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast

Egg & Cheese

$6.50

Fried egg and american cheese on a house made english muffin.

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$7.00

Fried egg, bacon and american cheese on a house made english muffin.

Sausage Egg & Cheese

$7.00

Fried egg, american cheese and sausage on a house made english muffin.

Veggie Sausage Egg & Cheese

$7.00

Fried egg, american cheese and vegetarian sausage on a house made english muffin.

Ham Egg & Cheese

$7.00

Fried egg, american cheese and honey ham on a house made english muffin.

Breakfast Burrito

$9.25

Scrambled eggs, roasted potatoes, avocado, pepper and onions, cheddar cheese, jalapenos and cilantro-lime sour cream.

Tuscan Turkey

$8.25

Egg whites, homemade turkey sausage, spinach, sun dried tomato spread, and mozzarella on a house made english muffin.

Garden Sprout

$8.00

Veggie sausage, avocado, tomato, alfalfa sprouts, and vegan chive cream cheese on a bagel

Waffle Sandwich

$8.25

Fried egg, sausage, and cheddar cheese on a waffle served with real maple syrup on the side.

Casco Bay

$7.50

Fried egg, mushrooms, caramelized onions and goat cheese on a house made english muffin.

Habanero Ham

$8.25

Fried egg, honey ham, habanero-bacon jam and smoked gouda on a house made biscuit.

Meat Lovers <3

$8.00

Fried egg, american cheese, bacon, sausage and ham on a house made biscuit.

Salty Sue

$7.75

Fried egg, olive cream cheese, spring mix, tomato and feta on house made focaccia.

Smokey Poblano Burrito

$9.75

Scrambled vegan eggs, smoked pablanos, mushrooms, spinach, roasted potatoes, and romesco sauce.

Whistle Stop

$8.00

Fried egg, fried green tomatoes and hollandaise on a house made english muffin.

Pine Point

$8.75

Fried egg, house made corned beef, fresh herb hollandaise and caramelized onions on a house made english muffin.

Special

$8.50

Check our social media to find out this weeks special.

Side Hashbrown

$1.50

Drinks

Hot Coffee

$1.90+

Small Refill

$0.95

Large Refill

$1.20

Iced Coffee

$2.40

Hot Tea

$1.80+

Iced Tea

$2.40

Hot Chai Latte

$3.20+

Iced Chai Latte

$4.20

Latte

$3.95+

Iced Latte

$4.95

Honeycomb Latte

$4.65+

Iced Honeycomb Latte

$5.65

Soda (Bottle)

$3.50

Energy Drink

$4.00

Lemonade

$2.40

Juice

$3.50

Cider

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Seltzer Can

$2.00

Soda Can

$2.50

Bagels and Breads

Plain Bagel

$2.50

Garlic Bagel

$2.50

Everything Bagel

$2.50

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$2.50

Jalepeno Ched Bagel

$2.50

Sesame

Onion Bagel

$2.50

English Muffin

$2.25

Biscuit

$2.25

Plain Waffles

$5.00

GF English Muffin

$3.50

Toast

$2.00

GF Bagel

$4.00

GF Bagel

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Breakfast and lunch sandwiches made with fresh ingredients 🐝

Website

Location

132 Pleasant Hill Rd, Scarborough, ME 04074

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Honeycomb Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Indy's Sandwich - 744 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
744 Main Street South Portland, ME 04106
View restaurantnext
Amato's - Scarborough
orange star3.9 • 650
234 US Route 1 Scarborough, ME 04074
View restaurantnext
Cowbell - Scarborough
orange starNo Reviews
185 US 1 Scarborough, ME 04240
View restaurantnext
O'Reilly's Cure Restaurant & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
264 US Route 1 Scarborough, ME 04074
View restaurantnext
Big Fin Poké South Portland
orange starNo Reviews
29 Western Ave South Portland, ME 04106
View restaurantnext
Amato's - South Portland
orange star3.4 • 69
1108 Broadway South Portland, ME 04106
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Scarborough

The Holy Donut - Scarborough
orange star4.5 • 437
398 US-1 Scarborough, ME 04074
View restaurantnext
Nonesuch River Brewing
orange star4.4 • 363
201 Gorham Rd Scarborough, ME 04074
View restaurantnext
Pine Point Grill
orange star4.3 • 199
240 Pine Point Rd. Scarborough, ME 04074
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0335 - Scarborough, ME
orange star4.6 • 24
550 Gallery Blvd Scarborough, ME 04074
View restaurantnext
Higgins Beach Market
orange star4.0 • 5
82 Spurwink Road Scarborough, ME 04074
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Scarborough
South Portland
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
Westbrook
review star
Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Saco
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Biddeford
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Kennebunkport
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Kennebunk
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Freeport
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston