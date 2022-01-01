A map showing the location of Honeycomb Creamery Allston 380 Western AvenueView gallery
Honeycomb Creamery Allston 380 Western Avenue

No reviews yet

380 Western Avenue

Boston, MA 02134

Popular Items

Honey Lavender
Salted Caramel
Milk Chocolate Stracciatella

Classic

Salted Caramel

Salted Caramel

$5.00

Our most popular flavor! A salted caramel base with our homemade honeycomb candy folded in. contains: milk, egg

Cold Brew Coffee Chip

Cold Brew Coffee Chip

$5.00

A coffee infused ice cream with flecks of dark chocolate. contains: milk, egg, soy

Milk Chocolate Stracciatella

Milk Chocolate Stracciatella

$5.00

A milk chocolate base with flecks of dark chocolate. contains: milk, egg, soy

Malted Vanilla

Malted Vanilla

$5.00

A vanilla ice cream made with malted milk powder. contains: milk, egg, wheat

Honey Lavender

Honey Lavender

$5.00

An ice cream sweetened only with local honey from New England Beekeeping and infused with French lavender sourced from Curio Spice. contains: milk, egg

Seasonal

Jasmine Sea Salt Ganache

Horchata

Tacos

Ice Cream Taco (Rotating Flavors)

$7.50

S’mores taco!

Classic

Milk Chocolate Stracciatella

$10.00

A milk chocolate base with flecks of dark chocolate. contains: milk, egg, soy

Cold Brew Coffee Chip

$10.00

A coffee infused ice cream with flecks of dark chocolate. contains: milk, egg, soy

Salted Caramel Crackle

$10.00

Our most popular flavor! A salted caramel base with our homemade honeycomb candy folded in. contains: milk, egg

Honey Lavender

$10.00Out of stock

An ice cream sweetened only with local honey from New England Beekeeping and infused with French lavender sourced from Curio Spice. contains: milk, egg

Malted Vanilla

$10.00

A vanilla ice cream made with malted milk powder. contains: milk, egg, wheat

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

380 Western Avenue, Boston, MA 02134

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

