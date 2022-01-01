Restaurant header imageView gallery

HoneyFlower Foods

$$

2800 10th St NE

Washington DC, DC 20017

Order Again

Popular Items

Soba Noodle Salad
Sunbutter Pad Thai
Pesto Orzo with Roasted Tomatoes

Super Salads

Soba Noodle Salad

$6.00

Savory Sesame Buckwheat/Whole Wheat Soba Noodles, Hearty Greens, Roasted Mushrooms, Pickled Ginger and Toasted Seeds

Pesto Orzo with Roasted Tomatoes

$6.00

Whole Wheat Orzo with Nettle Pesto, Hearty Green Salad, Roasted Tomatoes and Toasted Seeds.

Sunbutter Pad Thai

$6.00

Nut Free SunFlower Butter Pad Thai, with Carrots in Chili Sauce, and Hearty Greens Salad

Soups

Herbed White Bean Soup

$6.00Out of stock

White Beans, Onions, Celery, Hearty Chard, Garlic and Herb Soy-free. Gluten-free. Plant-based

Spicy Black Bean Soup

$6.00Out of stock

Southwestern Black Beans, Roasted Onions and Peppers, Sweet and Smoky Spice Soy-free. Gluten-free. Plant-based.

Carrot Tomato Stew

$6.00Out of stock

Roasted Carrots and Tomatoes, Celery, Onions, Lentils, Mixed Mediterranean Spice Soy-free. Gluten-free. Plant-based.

Wraps

Black Bean Sweet Potato Fajita Wrap

$6.00

Southwestern Black Beans, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Onions, and Peppers, with Cilantro Salsa Soy-free. Plant-based.

Roasted Chickpea and Polenta Wrap

$6.00

Falafel like Roasted Chickpeas, Savory Polenta, Slaw Salad, and Toasted Sesame Mix Soy-free. Plant-based.

Coconut Curry Wrap

$6.00Out of stock

Rich Coconut Cauliflower Potato Curry and Roasted Peppers, with Pickled Onions and Cucumber Salad Soy-free. Plant-based.

Snacks

Green Garden Seeded Cracker

$2.50

Spinach, Sunflower Seeds, Sesame Seeds, Flax Seeds, Corn, Garlic, Coriander, Cumin, Olive Oil, Oats, Salt. Soy-free. Gluten-free. Plant-based.

Zesty Rioja Seeded Cracker

$2.50

Dried Chiles, Sunflower Seeds, Sesame Seeds, Flax Seeds, Corn, Garlic, Paprika, Cumin, Olive Oil, Oats, Salt. Soy-free. Gluten-free. Plant-based.

Roasted Garlic Seeded Cracker

$2.50

Roasted Garlic, Sunflower Seeds, Sesame Seeds, Flax Seeds, Corn, Oregano, Cumin, Olive Oil, Oats, Salt. Soy-free. Gluten-free. Plant-based.

Green Garden Seeded Cracker With Olive Tapenade

$6.00

Spinach, Sunflower Seeds, Sesame Seeds, Flax Seeds, Corn, Garlic, Coriander, Cumin, Olive Oil, Oats, Salt. Tapenade: Kalamata Olives, Garlic, Oregano, Thyme, Olive Oil, Salt, Vinegar. Soy-free. Gluten-free. Plant-based.

Zesty Rioja Seeded Cracker With Roasted Pepper Dip

$6.00

Dried Chiles, Sunflower Seeds, Sesame Seeds, Flax Seeds, Corn, Garlic, Paprika, Cumin, Olive Oil, Oats, Salt. Dip: Roasted Red Peppers, Chili, Garlic, Chickpea Flour, Olive Oil, Salt, Vinegar. Soy-free. Gluten-free. Plant-based.

Roasted Garlic Seeded Cracker With Pumpkin Seed Pesto

$6.00

Roasted Garlic, Sunflower Seeds, Sesame Seeds, Flax Seeds, Corn, Oregano, Cumin, Olive Oil, Oats, Salt. Pesto: Pumpkin Seeds, Chili, Garlic, Parsley, Olive Oil, Salt, Vinegar. Soy-free. Gluten-free. Plant-based.

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
HoneyFlower Foods makes great tasting, healthy and sustainable meals!

2800 10th St NE, Washington DC, DC 20017

Directions

